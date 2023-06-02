Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ Review: Twitter Is Loving Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Chemistry
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ Review: Twitter Is Loving Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Chemistry
‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ Review: Twitter Is Loving Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Chemistry

By Ananya Swaroop, Jun 2 2023 12:42 pm

It has been quite a long time since fans got to see either Vicky Kaushal or Sara Ali Khan on the big screen. Kaushal’s last film, Govinda Mera Naam, was a direct OTT release, and so was Sara Ali Khan starrer Gaslight. So, when the announcement of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke came a few weeks back, everyone got excited to see what the film will look like. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is finally in theatres today, and has been receiving great reviews from everyone so far.

The film marks Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s first collaboration. And the reviews suggest that their chemistry is working wonders for the fans. Directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: What is the film about?

The film revolves around a young couple — Kapil and Saumya, who fall in love with each other during college and decide to get hitched. The couple lives a happy married life with their families around until Saumya starts dreaming of having her own home with Kapil. In order to shift to a new house, the duo decides to pretend that they want a divorce. The drama follows when they have to hide the truth from the entire family and pretend to be each other’s mortal enemies.

Cast and crew of the film

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles. Sachin-Jigar have worked on the film’s music and lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke review

The positive tweets suggest that the film is a mass entertainer. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how much money does the film make at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office preview

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan teasing fans before the trailer launch; Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The film will be the first theatrical release for both the stars after almost three-and-a-half years. While the trailer of the film did not create much spark, the songs got quite some traction on social media. This buzz is expected to bring the audience to theatres to watch the film. As per advance tracking, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s film is expected to churn in USD 273,161 (INR 2.25 crore approx.) on the opening day.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Ananya Swaroop
