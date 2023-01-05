Arjun Kapoor’s Net Worth: Looking At The Actor’s Salary, Endorsements And Fancy Cars

Arjun Kapoor isn’t like any other Kapoor in Bollywood. Being the son of film producer Boney Kapoor, Arjun harbours a deep knowledge of the film trade that few of his contemporaries do. While he has his fair share of detractors, there’s no denying that Arjun has been working for more than a decade since his debut in 2012’s Ishaqzzde. Given his longevity, you shouldn’t be surprised to find out that Arjun Kapoor’s net worth is quite impressive as well. So let’s deep dive into the Kuttey actor’s career, net worth, and relationships.

Arjun Kapoor’s movies and career highlights

Arjun first entered the film industry while assisting director Nikhil Advani during the making of Kal Ho Na Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Eventually, he switched sides and decided to step in front of the camera with his acting debut in 2012’s Ishaqzaade. His performance in the Habib Faisal directorial also fetched him a few awards, including the 2013 Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut and the 2013 Stardust Award for Superstar of Tomorrow -Male. 2014 was a great year for Arjun and saw his career really taking off as he gave two big hits with Gunday and 2 States, the latter of which entered the 100 crore box office club.

Kapoor has now been acting for more than a decade and despite what his detractors say, he has given some commendable performances in the aforementioned 2 States (2014), as well as Finding Fanny (2014) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). While he has given some duds, fans are currently eagerly awaiting the release of his next movie Kuttey which features an all-star cast including Tabu, Radhika Madan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Arjun Kapoor net worth: His salary, brand endorsements, and investments

According to a 2021 report by CAknowledge, Arjun Kapoor’s net worth stands at INR 74 crore as of January 2023. He reportedly charges anywhere between INR 5 to 10 crore per film. For his latest film Kuttey, the actor is said to have charged INR 10 crore.

Arjun Kapoor net worth: His fancy properties

Arjun Kapoor used to live in a house in Bandra that he reportedly sold in 2022 for a whopping INR 16 crore. Currently, the actor resides with his sister Anshula Kapoor in Juhu’s Raheja Orchid. The house boasts a lavish ambiance adorned with intricate designs and wooden interiors.

Arjun also has a luxurious car collection

After purchasing a fancy apartment in 2021, the actor also purchased a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 amounting to INR 2.43 crore. The fancy car was also exclusively personalised and modified as per the actor’s preferences. Over the years, the Ishaqzaade actor has added other luxury wheels to his collection as well. According to a report on Autobizz, he also owns a Maserati Levante, an Audi Q5, a Land Rover Defender, and a Volvo XC90.

Arjun Kapoor net worth: Looking at his brand endorsements

Like most Bollywood celebrities, Arjun has also got his fair share of lucrative brand deals and endorsements. According to the same report in CAknowledge, the actor charges approximately INR 1 crore for brand endorsements. In 2019, the football club Chelsea FC also appointed him as their official brand ambassador for India.

Official Brand Ambassador of Chelsea FC 🇮🇳

Don’t ever stop believing because dreams do come true !!! It’s a surreal feeling… I cannot express how happy, proud & excited I am !!! Thank you @ChelseaFC & #FrankLampard 🙏💙#Blessed #CFC #ChelseaFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/Amha0eZxRh — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) October 19, 2019

Arjun is currently also the brand ambassador for the home appliances store Candes and the beverage BFizz, the latter being a collaboration he announced on Instagram last year.

Looking at his lavish expenses

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram offers us mere mortals glimpses into his lavish personal life. One can see his lavish home, adorable pets, career achievements, and of course, his exotic vacations with Malaika Arora. Both Arjun and Malaika haven’t shied away from sharing snippets from their luxurious international vacations to exotic places like Paris, Maldives, and London.

Arjun Kapoor’s business investments

Like his father, Arjun is a businessman as well. In 2019, the actor invested in FoodCloud a food delivery brand that delivers homemade snacks from home chefs. This investment was a collaboration with two other entrepreneurs, Vedant Kanoi and Shamit Khemka, with the intention of promoting home chefs.

