Full Moons In 2023: What Will Their Influence On The 12 Zodiac Signs Look Like?

The moon, in astrology, governs our mood and deepest instincts. While its position in a person’s birth chart determines their overall emotional construct and spiritual well-being, the lunar cycle, especially the new moon and full moon, affects mental health, love and romance and appeals to a person’s subconscious mind. The full moon can also influence one’s zodiac sign.

According to Western astrology, the moon is often associated with feminine energy and is said to play a crucial role in a person’s fertility. While as humans, we are constantly negotiating the outer world and trying to co-exist in this universe, the moon depicts an inner world which is deeply personal to us. Therefore, its waning and waxing have positive and negative effects on our moods, decision-making and consequently, our lives.

We typically use our sun sign to decode our personalities, but looking at our moon sign is important, too. But how is our moon sign decided? The moon and other planets’ positions at the exact time of our birth are used to determine this. A clear analysis of our personality and inclinations in deciding the life path is then made.

What is a full moon and how does it affect the 12 zodiacs?

The sun in our solar system is a light-emitting star. The light from the sun bounces off the surface of the moon, which becomes moonlight from the earth’s vantage point. Just as the moon revolves around the sun, we get to see the illuminated side of the moon facing the earth. These are the following phases of the moon: New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, New Moon, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter and Waning Crescent.

While a new moon denotes a fresh start, a full moon is said to probe the animal out of a person. It is a time of extreme passion, and it is revered greatly in witchcraft as a period for transformation, manifestation and climax.

Not just that, the full moon greatly affects all 12 zodiac signs intensely and in different ways. So, when is the next full moon going to occur?

The year 2023 has over 13 full moons coming up in various houses, starting from Cancer in January to Gemini in November and again, with Cancer in December.

Here is a complete guide on all the full moons in 2023

(Main and featured image: Luca/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India