Paris’s Iconic Shopping Hub Galeries Lafayette Is Coming To India

Europe’s top-notch shopping centre Galeries Lafayette will soon have a new destination. The Paris-based luxury department store will now be opening its doors in India. The eminent shopping centre will not only open its flagship store but also a dedicated e-commerce portal for the convenience of the consumers. Located at one of the finest, Boulevard Haussmann is among the top shopping destinations in Paris. From panoramic views to magnificent Art Nouveau cupola (domes), Boulevard Haussmann is a sight to behold, and Galeries Lafayette adds to that scenic vision. And a part of this elegant, magical avant-garde shopping centre will soon be home.

Well, if you thought it was Reliance that was bringing it home, then you are mistaken. The uber luxurious shopping centre is being brought to India by none other than Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. Surprisingly, the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail has quite a portfolio when it comes to international brands. ‘The Collective’ is a part of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and houses select brands Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, American Eagle to name a few.

Where Will The Galeries Lafayette Stores Be Located?

Mumbai

Afterall this is where the celebrities reside. The Aditya Birla Group will be opening the leading store in the heart of the city on an area of 90,000 square feet. The high-end shopping centre will open its gates to the public in 2024. As iconic as it can get, the upmarket store chain is being designed to perfection by, Virgile & Partners who have quite an exposure to global architecture.

Delhi

DLF Emporio is the one-stop destination for all things luxury, and it is only natural for Lafayette’s to have its flagship store located in Delhi’s lavish shopping hub. DLF Emporio which also one of the largest luxury malls in the country, will see the iconic Paris store spread across an astonishing 65,000 feet. The store in the capital city is expected to be in force in 2025.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Dimitri Destugues, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India