Ratan Tata’s Net Worth: Looking At The Industrialist’s Investments, Expensive Cars And More

From the development of the world’s cheapest car to placing the single largest order by an airline in aviation history – India’s largest business empire has truly shaped the economic climate of the country. At the helm of it all? One of the world’s leading philanthropists and industrialists who also happens to own a fleet of swanky cars, a private jet, and a stunning home, amongst other assets. Here’s looking at the net worth of Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata.

Perhaps one of the most admired personalities around the globe – Ratan Naval Tata’s net worth is courtesy of his stellar work ethic and innovative business choices. The industrialist – the most-followed on social media in his line of work – led multinational conglomerate Tata Sons for over two decades, increasing revenues by over 40 times and profit by over 50 times during this period.

He also spearheaded the acquisition of major brands like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus and made a low-cost, fuel-efficient, four-seater car Tata Nano a reality for the country’s middle-class population. On that note, he’s on the path to making India’s sustainable dreams come true via Tigor Electric Vehicles. Despite this, he consistently ranks low on the list of the richest people in the world. The cause? A string of philanthropic ventures, which spans education, medicine, art, culture, and rural development. Here’s a look at the assets and net worth of this influential business person.

The net worth of Ratan Tata

As per a report by Economic Times, the net worth of Ratan Tata stands at about INR 3,800 crore. Most of this is attributed to Tata Sons, the primary investment holding company and sponsor of Tata companies. Tata Group – which has its presence across major industries like IT and Consumer Goods – has a market value of INR 23.6 trillion. That said, Tata is known for his philanthropy – which he’s done for decades through Tata Trust, of which he’s currently the chairman. This contributes to 66 percent of the equity share capital of Tata firms. And with nearly 9,35,000 people employed, it’s no surprise why the 85-year-old’s empire is so well known and respected.

Luxury wheels

Like his grandfather JRD Tata, Ratan Tata is known to be passionate about the fast life. His garage features the most unique wheels. This includes the Mercedes-Benz SL 500 (INR 42 lakh approx.) with a left-hand drive model, Maserati Quattroporte (INR 2 crore approx.) with a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, Land Rover Freelander (INR 51 lakh approx.) with a four-cylinder diesel engine, and a Jaguar F-Type S (INR 1 crore approx) in a convertible model.

He also owns a Cadillac XLR (INR 80 lakh approx.), Chevrolet C4 Corvette (INR 50 lakh approx.), Tata Nexon (INR 14 lakh approx), and Chrysler Sebring (INR 80 lakh approx.). He holds his Ferrari California (INR 3 crore approx.) – a red, two-door convertible with a 4.3 litre V8 engine – in high regard. This sentiment is shared by many car aficionados. That aside, his 1978 Buick Skylark – then a rare sight on Indian roads – with its 50 litre V8 petrol engine is quite iconic, was later put up for sale at INR 14 lakh.

Private jet and an elegant mansion

Ratan Tata also inherited his grandfather’s passion for aviation. As per a report by Deccan Herald, he owns a Dassault Falcon private jet that he flies by himself quite often. Priced at USD 30 million (INR 245 crore approx.), the aircraft is customised to his specifications and includes a conference space, sleeping arena, and swanky bathroom. Tata lives in a massive 13,350 sq. ft mansion in Colaba, Mumbai. It’s sea-facing and spans three stories, costing about INR 200 crore approximately.

Investments

Outside of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata has made a string of smart investments. This includes premium Indian tea brand Teabox, coupon and cashback website CashKaro.com, transportation company Ola Cabs, smartphone brand Xiaomi, and real-estate portal Nestaway. Each of these ventures has turned out to be profitable, boasting annual turnovers in crores.

