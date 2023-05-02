May 2023 Numerology Predictions To Keep In Mind

Numerology is the study of the mystic relationship between numbers, letters, and patterns. A method of divination, numerology is a tool that is used to gain a deeper knowledge of self and others. Numerology is an occult science, connecting numbers to energies. It is an ancient science that reveals the blueprint or x-ray of every human life, an accurate and powerful self-help tool available today. Each of us is connected to a number – numbers are everywhere, from your birth date to your house number, your mobile number, car, bank account number, and your bank balance is also a number. A mystic relationship between a number and coinciding events in life is numerology. We are constantly getting cosmic energies/vibrations on Earth, some energies favour us whereas some create challenges. Each energy is categorised by numbers, and once you explore the numbers, you explore the energies behind them. Let’s see what May 2023 holds for you in terms of numerology.
Each person is defined by some numbers depicting the nature of a person, his behavioural patterns, and the positive and negative aspects of him, his attitude, aptitude, luck, money, and success. Let’s see what these numbers are.
Birthday Number or Root Number: The root number tells you about nature, behaviour, weakness, and strength. The date you were born, is your birthday number or lucky number. The root number for people born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 is 1. The root number for people born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 is 2. The root number for people born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 is 3. The root number for people born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 is 4. The root number for people born on 5, 14, and 23 is 5. The root number for people born on 6, 15, and 24 is 6. The root number for people born on 7,16, and 25 is 7. The root number for people born on 8,17, and 26 is 8. The root number for people born on 9, 18, and 27 is 9.
Life Path Number: This shows the path that you will be walking down in this lifetime. It shows your true nature, character, and your karmic debt. By adding the day, numerical month, and the year in which you were born and reducing to a single digit you get your life path.
Name Number or Destiny Number: This indicates what you are destined to do in your lifetime. It shows your desires are yearning and points to the strengths you should develop to fulfill them. Destiny number is calculated by numerically adding the alphabet in your full name (first, middle, and last) by reducing each name to a single digit, then adding up the total and reducing that to a single digit. – 1: A, J, S. 2: B, K, T. 3: C, L, U. 4: D, M, V. 5: E, N, W. 6: F, O, X. 7: G, P, Y. 8: H, Q, Z.9: I, R. This is the only number can be changed, played with, adjusted to make it compatible to other unchangeable numbers. We see a lot of people adding an extra alphabet in their name to make it compatible with their other numbers. For example, Indian film actor Hrithik Roshan put an extra H in his name Ritik to make it Hrithik.
Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.
Personal Year Number: To determine the numerology personal year number, add together the Sun number and the current year (2023=7 for this year). For personal month number add current month number (5 for May) to the personal year number.
You need to calculate your personal month number. 3 is the universal month number for May 2023. (5+2023), 5 is for May and 7 is the year number for 2023. Add 3 to your Sun number to get your personal month number for May and see what the numbers have in store for you.
May 2023 numerology predictions
If your personal birth month number is 1, then this is a great time to start new projects or relationships for natives with this number. The numbers which will influence you this month are 1, 3, and 7. You will pursue your goals with fervour and be successful. If wanting to change your job or field of work, this is a good time. Natives with personal month number 1 tend to be impulsive. You need to take decisions with a lot of deliberations. You will have satisfaction and harmony in your relationship. This month can be a stepping stone for a great career ahead.
If your personal month number is 2, you need to have balance in your life. You need to work on your relationships. You will be influenced by numbers 2, 3, and 7. Spend time with your partner, family, and friends to strengthen the bonds. The first week might be stressful for you. You need to be positive and plan outings and fun things with family and friends. You need to be calm and diplomatic. Do not overreact. You will be overemotional this month and you need to focus on not upsetting your colleagues and family. You will be at your creative best, and you should make the best of all the opportunities which come your way. It is a good month for love and romance.
For personal month number 3 people, the numbers influencing you are 3 and 7. You are going to be at your creative best. Stay prepared to take all the opportunities that come your way and organise yourself to give your best. You might get some big opportunities and win accolades. You will excel at work and enjoy good times with family and friends. Try not to overspend and overindulge. Yoga and meditation are recommended for you.
This is a month for action for people with the number 4 personal month number. You are influenced by numbers 7, 3, and 4. This is the time to get going and to put all your ideas into action. This month entails a lot of hard work, but you are likely to get positive results. You need to think properly before reacting and move ahead in an organised manner. This month indicates good professional growth. Do not neglect your relationships. Try, and spend time with your partner and family members. You need to work on your relationships and better them. Be flexible and understanding.
If your personal month number is 5, you will be influenced by 5,7, and 3. You might face some delays and obstacles at work. Do not be rigid in your thinking and go with the flow. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm, use them in the right way. Some outdoor activities will be good for your physical and mental health. Keep your communications clear personally and professionally. Some travel is foreseen which will be beneficial for your career. You might feel restless over certain issues, relax, and spend some quality time with your partner and friends.
If your personal month number is 6 you will be influenced by 3, 6, and 7 numbers. Professionally this month will be smooth sailing for you. You might get a promotion. Financial gains are also indicated. You will win the respect of your colleagues and seniors. On the relationship front, you need to work hard and be compassionate and understanding towards your partner and family members. Plan some outings and fun things together. Small gestures for loved ones go a long way, like an occasional hug or even a small gift.
For personal number 7 natives, the influence of numbers 3 and 7 will get some changes. You might get a new job offer, but you need to weigh all the pros and cons well before accepting. A new proposal might come your way. You need to think carefully. You can also take guidance from a well-meaning elder of the family. You will be very intuitive this month. Strengthen your relationships and try to get stability in your personal life. Patience and understanding are the golden words for you. Self-care is equally important. Indulge in eating healthy and exercising.
In numerology, 8 is about money and success. If your personal month number is 8 along with the influence of 3 and 7, this month spells success. You might land yourself your dream job or project. Financially this will be a good month. You will be successful and will win accolades in your professional endeavours. You need to take out time for your personal relationships and try to spend some quality time with your loved ones. It is a good time to practice philanthropy to appreciate your success.
Number 9 personal month number people with the influence of numbers 3 and 7 will reap lots of benefits from the past. Your investments will reap good benefits. It is time to take a break, relax, pray, and meditate it is time for some self-indulgence. Focus on yourself and let go of things that are futile and making you unhappy. Change is the only constant; you need to prepare yourself and move towards taking a few decisions which will get positivity to your life. Good month for introspection, and positive steps ahead. Overall, it’s a good month.
