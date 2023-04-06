April 2023 Solar Eclipse: How Can You Watch It In India And What Precautions Should You Take?

Eclipses are one of the most magical phenomena where the placement of the sun or the moon creates a shadow over the Earth. The placement can affect one’s health and also has some connection with a person’s astrological chart. This year, there will be a total of four eclipses with the first one arriving this month in April. However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

The term solar eclipse refers to a celestial position where the sun gets obstructed by the moon. The first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2023 is one of the most significant celestial events. However, this eclipse will be hybrid in nature as it is going to be a blend of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse and will not be visible in most parts of the world. After the hybrid solar eclipse, another solar eclipse will occur this year in October. Let’s learn more about this solar eclipse and why it will not be visible in India.

Solar Eclipse in India: Date, time and how to watch the celestial event?

The first Solar eclipse of 2023 will occur on 20 April, 2023. People apart from the ones in India will witness a partial solar eclipse on this day. The second solar eclipse, which will be an annual solar eclipse, will occur on 14 October 2023 on a Saturday.

What time will the solar eclipse appear in India?

According to the Indian Standard Time, the solar eclipse will begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm in India. While you may not be able to see the celestial phenomenon from India, the rare solar eclipse will be visible from Australia, East and South Asia, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean.

Why will the solar eclipse not be visible in India?

The hybrid solar eclipse or the ‘annual ring of fire’ eclipse will only be seen for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans. It will not be visible anywhere on land. A total eclipse will be visible only in three locations including Exmouth, Western Australia, Timor Leste and West Papua.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

It is a unique combination of an annular eclipse and a total solar eclipse. The sun forms a ring shape known as the ‘ring of fire’ for a few seconds. The other two eclipses will occur on 5 May 2023 (penumbral lunar eclipse) and on 28 and 29 October 2023 (partial lunar eclipse).

How to look at Solar Eclipse 2023 safely?

While the solar eclipse will not be visible in India, here are a few tips on how to watch it safely. One can watch it by projecting the sun’s image on a whiteboard with the use of a telescope. A person can also use eye filters like black polymer, aluminised Mylar, welding glass of shade number 14 or eclipse glasses to watch it. It is never safe to witness the eclipse directly and it is advisable not to use any homemade filters or regular glasses to view the solar eclipse.

Hero Image: Courtesy muratart/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Warachai Krengwirat/Shutterstock

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India