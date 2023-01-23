Weekly Horoscope: Your Tarot Reading For January 23 To January 29, 2023

This week, 23 January to 28 January is of extreme importance and significance. Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rabbit commenced on 22 January. According to Chinese astrology, the Year of the Tiger which was seen as a powerful period, full of action, changed to the Year of the Rabbit to help individuals in self-reflection. Venus, the planet of beauty and love changes its zodiac, following its friend Saturn into Aquarius, where it is comfortable and represents forward and positive thinking and a tolerant attitude. Saturn, the planet of karma, income, and wisdom, having just entered Aquarius, its own sign, will start to show its effects as it progresses in degrees. Thus, this week’s January horoscope will be quite eventful.

Our predictions here are based on the sun sign, and transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. The Sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. The sun stays in a particular zodiac sign for a month therefore detailed specification isn’t required and the sun sign horoscope is a general guidance for people born in a particular month. The sun and the moon are also considered as planets in astrology besides Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, Mercury and the nodes – Rahu and Ketu are also considered as shadowy planets.

Your star sign is your sun sign. There are actually two other signs which form your identity and these are known as your rising sign (ascendant) and your moon sign (rashi). For moon sign and ascendant, we need accurate time, date, and place of birth which is specific for each individual. Read on to see what the stars have in store for you, this coming week – 23 January to 28 January 2023.

January horoscope for this week ahead

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India