Weekly Horoscope: Your Tarot Reading For May 8 – May 14, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination used by mystics and tarot readers worldwide since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny but we can definitely refocus and redirect the paths of our life, with guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are many factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. On that note, let’s see what this week’s May 2023 horoscope holds for all the zodiac signs.

The universe is vast, it includes the earth, where human beings live and everything else exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and more. The energies of the cosmos have a different effect on each person. Everything that exists has energies, each person has his own energies, and the clairvoyant utilises all these energies along with their own to find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provide you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck has complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.

Mars, the planet of courage, boldness, and energy, will move to its debilitation sign Cancer from Gemini on 10 May. Mercury, the planet of intellect, communication, and currency, will rise on 10 May, affecting the cosmic energies differently for different zodiac signs.

Read on to know your horoscope for 8-14 May 2023