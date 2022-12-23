‘As It Was’ To ‘About Damn Time:’ The Best songs On Spotify That Ruled 2022

Spotify is an audio streaming platform that features a massive number of songs to satisfy the musicophile in each of us. You can enjoy your favourite songs across the genres of pop, rock, hip hop, jazz, indie and others, all in one place. And as we celebrate the end of 2022 to welcome a new year, let’s look back at some of the best songs on Spotify.
Each year, Spotify categories songs into playlists and charts, such as most popular songs, fresh finds, global hits, Hollywood top songs and weekly hits, to make the user experience seamless. The app also notifies listeners of trending songs, which they might miss out on otherwise.
Most streamed albums and songs in 2022
According to Spotify Wrapped 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny is the most streamed album, followed by Harry’s House by Harry Styles, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, = (equals) by Ed Sheeran and Planet Her by Doja Cat.
Meanwhile, “As It Was” by Styles emerged as the most streamed song globally, followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone and “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.
Top global artist of 2022
Artists put their heart and soul into the music they create. This not only keeps the audience entertained but also lists them among the best musicians from the world over.
According to Spotify Wrapped 2022, the most streamed artist in the world is Bad Bunny with his album Un Verano Sin Ti. Not just that, he has held his ranking since 2020. Next on the list was Taylor Swift for her popular album Midnights, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.
Here are some of the most popular songs on Spotify
Release date: 1 April 2022
Album: Harry’s House
Genres: Pop rock, funk, synth-pop
Awards won: MTV Video Music Award for Best Cinematography and Best Pop; American Music Video Award for Favourite Pop Song
YouTube views: Over 384 million
About the song: “As It Was” created history by consistently logging its mark at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 songs charts for 15 weeks, which is the longest for any British artist song. Released on Erskine/Columbia Records, while the single garnered 66 million radio AirPlay listener impressions, the official audio and video got 13.5 million streams in the US during the 16-22 September tracking week.
(Image Credit: Harry Styles: As It Was/Spotify)
Release Date: 15 April 2022
Album: Special
Genre: Pop, funk, post-disco
Awards: BET Hip Hop Award for Best Impact Track (2022), MTV Video Music Award for Best Video for Good (2022), People’s Choice Award for Favorite Song (2022)
YouTube views: Over 99 million
About the song: While the song debuted at #4 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart in April 2022. Among other charts, the Grammy winner’s song peaked at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 in July 2022 and #2 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer.
(Image Credit: Lizzo: About Damn Time/Spotify)
Release Date: 22 April 2022
Album: American Heartbreak
Genres: Country
Nomination: Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance (2023)
YouTube Views: Over 24 million
About the song: “Something in the Orange” debuted on Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #12 on the chart. However, Bryan climbed to #1 from #9 as a singer and songwriter on the Billboard Top Songwriters chart in mid-2022, owing to the song released by Belting Bronco/Warner Records. It also peaked at #4 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, #11 on Hot Country Songs and #55 on the Billboard Hot 100 when released.
(Image Credit: Something in the Orange/Spotify)
Release Date: 3 May 2022
Album: I Never Liked You
Genres: Hip-Hop, Rap
Nominations: Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Perform (2023), Grammy Award for Best Rap Song (2023), People’s Choice Award for Favorite Song (2022), BET Hip Hop Award for Best Song of the Year (2022)
YouTube views: Over 63 million
About the song: Released by Freebandz/Epic Records, the track became a massive hit and debuted at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had 40.2 million streams and 7.9 million Radio AirPlay audience engagements. It appeared at the #1 position on Billboard’s US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.
(Image Credit: Wait for You/Spotify)
Release Date: 1 June 2022
Album: Un Verano Sin Ti
Genre: Latin Urbano, Latin rap
Nominations: Billboard Latin Music Award for Hot Latin Song of the Year (2022), MTV Video Music Award for Best Latin Video (2022)
YouTube views: Over 579 million
About the song: “Tití Me Preguntó”, the second-highest charting song from Un Verano Sin Ti, peaked at #5 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It appeared at #1 on the US Hot Latin Songs list and received 15.3 million official streams in the US. Additionally, the song was listed at #1 on the Rolling Stone Best 100 Songs 2022 list and was chosen by TIME magazine as the Best Song of the Year.
(Image Credit: Tití Me Preguntó/Spotify)
Release Date: 10 June 2022
Album: Leave The Light On
Genre: Country
YouTube views: Over 15 million
About the song: The song charted #2 on Billboard Hot Country Songs when it was released. It is the highest non-Morgan Wallen country song launch of the year, according to Billboard. As of 20 December, the song is positioned at #65 on Billboard Hot 100 and #178 on Billboard Global 200. The trending country song appeared at the #70 position on the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart.
(Image Credit: Rock and a hard place/ Spotify)
Release Date: 14 June 2022
Album: Smithereens
Genre: R&B, alternative/Indie, pop
Nomination: ARIA Music Award for Song of the Year
YouTube views: Over 54 million
About the song: With 18.3 million streams in its first week, Japanese singer’s “Glimpse of Us” debuted at the #10 position on Billboard Hot 100. The Smithereens’ song peaked at #93 on Billboard Global 200, as of 20 December, and #20 on Songs of the Summer in September.
(Image Credit: Glimpse of Us/Spotify)
Release Date: 15 June 2022
Genres: House
YouTube views: Over 14 million
About the song: At #48 on Billboards US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, the track topped the UK Singles Chart for two weeks in a row as well. The song became UK’s 1,400th number-one hit, which made Eliza Rose the first female to top the chart two decades after DJ Sonique’s “It Feels So Good.”
(Image Credit: Baddest of Them All/Spotify)
Release Date: 24 June 2022
Album: Charlie
Genres: Pop
YouTube views: Over 269 million
About the song: The track debuted at #22 on US Billboard Hot 100 and made it to #5 on Billboard Global 200, giving Puth and the BTS member their first top-10 entries on the latter chart. Additionally, the song was ranked on Billboard at #44 on US Mainstream Top 40, #106 on Global 200 and #33 on US Adult Top 40.
(Image Credit: Left and Right/Spotify)
Release Date: 25 June 2021
Album: = (equals)
Genres: R&B, Pop
Awards: MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song (2021), NRJ Music Award for International Song of the Year (2021)
YouTube Views: Over 457 million
About the song: When released, “Bad Habits” became one of the biggest songs of 2021 and topped the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first week. Retaining the #1 position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart for 11 weeks, the single garnered over 1.7 million in combined sales.
(Image Credit: Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits/IMDb)
Release Date: 29 July 2022
Album: Renaissance
Genres: R&B, dance/electronic, pop
Nomination: Grammy Award for Best R&B Song
YouTube views: Over 25 million
About the song: “Cuff It” achieved international fame in more than a dozen countries and won praise from reviewers. It was #1 on NME Top 50 Best Songs of 2022 and #2 on Rolling Stone’s Best 100 Songs 2022. As of 20 December, the song peaked at #28 on Billboard Hot 100, #3 on R&B Digital Song Sales and #52 on Billboard Global 200.
(Image Credit: Cuff It/Spotify)
Release Date: 26 August 2022
Album: I’m Good (Blue) [Extended Remixes]
Genre: Dance, electronic
Nomination: NRJ Music Award for International Song of the Year
YouTube Views: Over 69 million
About the song: A remix of the 1998 song “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65, “I’m Good (Blue)” was listed at the #7 position on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in November. The hit single overtook Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” to become the seventh UK chart-topper and had 5.4 million streams on the UK Singles Chart during the first week of September.
(Image Credit: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha: I’m Good (Blue)/IMDb)
Release Date: 1 September 2022
Album: Diamonds & Dancefloors
Genres: Pop, Eurodance
YouTube views: Over 20 million
About the song: The song peaked at #41 on Billboard Canada CHR/Top 40 for four consecutive weeks from October to November. For six weeks, “Million Dollar Baby” remained at #30 on Pop AirPlay and #31 on Adult Pop AirPlay charts.
(Image Credit: Million Dollar Baby/Spotify)
Release Date: 29 September 2022
Genres: Pop
YouTube views: Over 17 million
About the song: The single debuted at #6 on Billboard’s UK Singles. The Asylum Records US release also ranked at #33 on Billboard Global Excl. US and #63 on Billboard Canadian Hot 100.
(Image Credit: Celestial/Spotify)
Release Date: 30 September 2022
Album: Gloria
Genres: Trap (EDM), dance-pop, electropop
Nominations: Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (2023), MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video for Good (2022)
Awards: MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video for Good
YouTube views: Over 78 million
About the Song: “Unholy” is the first song by trans and nonbinary artists to reach #1 on Billboard Hot 100. It remained at #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for six consecutive weeks. Additionally, the song appeared at the #25 position on Rolling Stone Best 100 Songs 2022.
(Image Credit: Unholy/Spotify)
Release Date: 21 October 2022
Album: Midnights
Genres: Pop rock, synth-pop
Awards: American Music Awards 2022 for Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Country Album, Artist of the Year
YouTube views: Over 75 million
About the Song: The greatest first-day stream for a song in Spotify history was set by “Anti-Hero”, which also shattered US and international records. It peaked at #1 in the US, where it became Taylor Swift’s ninth #1 single on Billboard Hot 200. The song also got listed at the #17 position on NME Top 50 Best Songs of 2022.
(Image Credit: Anti-Hero/IMDb)
Release Date: 27 October 2022
Genre: Pop
YouTube views: Over 52 million
About the song: “Miss you” has been trending to date on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 since the day it was released. It peaked at #84 on Billboard Hot 100, #11 on Billboard Global 200, #28 on Billboard Canadian Hot 100 and made it to the #53 position on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs year-end chart.
(Image Credit: Miss You/ Spotify)
Release Date: 3 November 2022
Album: 10:35
Genres: Dance/electronic
YouTube views: Over 6 million
About the song: The Grammy-winning singer’s “10:35” was released to honour the inauguration of Atlantis The Royal, the newest resort in Dubai. The song peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot Dance and Electronic songs chart, #6 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart and #20 on Bubbling Under Hot 100.
(Image Credit: 10:35/Spotify)
Release Date: 4 November 2022
Album: Smithereens
Genre: Lo-fi
YouTube views: 23 million
About the song: Joji’s song peaked at #19 on Billboard Hot 100 Songs, #49 on Billboard Global 200 and #3 on Hot R&B Songs, as of 20 December.
(Image Credit: Die for You/ Spotify )
Release Date: 30 November 2022
Genre: Pop
YouTube views: Over 1 million
About the song: The recent Pantheress release peaked at #5 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 songs list, as of 20 December, within just a week of its release.
(Image Credit: Boy’s a Liar/Spotify)
