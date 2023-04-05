What We Know About BLACKPINK’s New Smartphone Game And Soundtrack

BLACKPINK is finally launching their own mobile game ‘Blackpink The Game’ this year as well as an OST and music video accompanying it. Dropping in the second quarter of 2023, the game will allow users to enter a multiverse world and turn into BLACKPINK’s producers.

The players will have to solve puzzles and complete the band’s schedule as well as take decisions for their career including which songs to release or events to participate in. Another feature, BLACKPINK World, allows users to customise their favourite BLACKPINK member and indulge in mini-games with other players. There’s so much to explore and we can’t wait to get our hands on it!

Everything to know about BLACKPINK’s upcoming mobile game

An official trailer for the game has also been released, teasing many interesting puzzles with BLACKPINK photocards, dressing up game for all fashion aficionados, the band’s rehearsals/ photoshoot sessions and so much more.

As per Soompi, a source from YG Entertainment mentioned that the game allows fans to witness never-seen-before aspects of the band. “We hope that fans around the world can enjoy and have a special experience in the world of BLACKPINK The Game,” the insider added.

With exclusive photos and videos, in addition to an original soundtrack and music video by the group, the game is surely a dream come true for all BLINKS. The game is coming out in collaboration with TakeOne Company, which also launched the BTS-themed mobile game ‘BTS World’ in 2019.

It will be available on both Google Play and Apple Store. Fans can now pre-register on any of the applications to stay updated about all the details.

