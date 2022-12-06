BLACKPINK’s Songs Make The K-Pop Band Spotify’s “Most-Streamed Girl Group” For 2022

Wildly popular BLACKPINK deals in millions – especially when it comes to album sales as well as their song’s streams and views. In line with this, the BLACKPINK was recently revealed to be the ‘Most-Streamed Girl Group’ list for the fourth consecutive year by Spotify. Here’s all about it.

Featuring members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose – each with their own distinctive vocal tone and style – BLACKPINK has managed to top headlines with every comeback. The group has made it to the history pages as well, with record-breaking statistics to their name, including Youtube’s most-subscribed music artist and the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. Adding to this, is the honour of being most-streamed girl group globally on Spotify – a title BLACKPINK claimed for themselves since 2019. With their new album – which also happens to be their second studio album – Born Pink making waves, there’s plenty more to expect from the K-pop sensations.

BLACKPINK songs effortlessly fuse several genres

The band is known for its gritty, girl-crush concepts – underlined by their bold visuals and fiery lyrics. “Praying for my downfall, many have tried baby. Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom,” Rose sings in their album’s first single Pink Venom. The song was an immediate success, garnering over 90 million views in just 24 hours with its fusion of trap, rap, and EDM sounds. The title track Shut Down – which blends instrumental with rap and pop – continued this streak, raking in the streams as soon as it was released.

The precise dance moves and high-production videos add to this flavour – making for an entertaining experience. Naturally, it came as no surprise to many when the group consistently topped Spotify’s charts in 2019, 2020, and 2021. And with the streaming platform releasing its statistics via Spotify Wrapped this year – BLACKPINK proved their consistency by retaining their position. Other groups that have received the same title in the past include British girl group Little Mix and American pop act Fifth Harmony.

TIME Magazine names BLACKPINK ‘Entertainer Of The Year 2022’

The group was also recently crowned Time Magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year (2022). “BLACKPINK has managed to succeed by demanding our attention everywhere we have attention to give: not just in our headphones, but also in fashion and on screen,” the report noted, backing their position.

It also spotlighted the group’s dedication and hardwork – charting out their packed tour itinerary, thriving solo projects, and acceptance for each other’s individuality. These factors have set the group apart from the rest since their debut in 2016 with the songs Boombayah and Whistle.

At the moment, BLACKPINK are on their exciting world tour – which began in London’s popular O2 Arena. They’ve also teased a new project named B.P.M – Born Pink Memories – which featured their journey as they promoted their second studio album. However, the nature of this is yet to be determined.

All images: Courtesy BLACKPINK

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India