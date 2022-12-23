Home > Culture > Music > BTS’ Busan Concert ‘Yet To Come’ Will Be Released As A Film In 2023
BTS’ Busan Concert ‘Yet To Come’ Will Be Released As A Film In 2023
Culture

BTS’ Busan Concert ‘Yet To Come’ Will Be Released As A Film In 2023

By: Preeti Kulkarni, Dec 23 2022 9:00 am

BTS Army has another reason to celebrate! The K-pop supergroup’s much-publicised World Expo concert ‘Yet to Come’ will now be released as a movie in theatres worldwide on 1 February 2023. This will serve as an opportunity for the fans who missed attending this hit October event in Busan. However, those who experienced BTS’ magic first-hand can still watch this 103-minute film because the concert has been creatively shot from a completely fresh perspective.

The live show at Busan was an important event for the Army, as it was the band’s last concert with their much-loved member Jin who enlisted for his mandatory military service on 13 December. The rest of the band members are slated to join the service and likely return only after 2025.

Culture

Most Expensive Things Owned By BTS Members Including Fancy Cars And Luxurious Properties

By Sushmita Mahanta, Dec 12
Culture

14 Cool Facts About RM From BTS To Prepare For His Solo Album INDIGO’s Release

By Sushmita Mahanta, Nov 27

All about Yet To Come: Dates, fan screenings and more

BTS Yet To Come
Image credit: BTS/Twitter

The concert has been “re-edited and re-mixed” to suit the taste of the Army across the globe. This movie will be played across 110 countries, but only for a limited time. The ticket sale opens on 10 January. Click here to book your seat and get additional information about the movie.

A special screening is planned at theatres on 4 February where the Army and K-Pop fans will be encouraged to carry light and glow sticks for an immersive concert-like experience at the theatres. According to Variety, the film will be released in different formats along with a “270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX, which imitates the concert’s live atmosphere, and 4DX Screen, which combines both formats.”

This movie is presented by Hybe, Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex.

This is the fifth concert movie of BTS to come out. The other four titles are BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing, Break the Silence: The Movie, Bring the Soul: The Movie and Burn the Stage: The Movie.

BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ Busan concert

BTS Yet To Come
Image credit: BTS Official/Instagram

The ‘Yet To Come’ concert was held on 15 October at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan to support the city’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. The band performed 19 songs in an attempt to put Korean culture on the world map.

The members — Jin, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook — enthralled the audience with their hit songs, “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Idol,” among others from their last album Proof.

Culture

Suga From BTS Makes History As Daechwita Music Video Crosses 400 Million Views On YouTube

By Eshita Srinivas, Dec 19
Culture

2023 Grammy Awards: BTS Make History With Three Nominations

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 16

(Main and featured image credit: BTS Official/ Instagram)

bts Concerts k-pop k-pop artists K-pop bands Music
written by.

Preeti Kulkarni
After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.
 
Relationships Runway 34 jim beam
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman