BTS’ V Drops Cover Of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ For The Holidays

Kim Taehyung, better known as V of BTS, is one of the most prolific artists in the Korean music industry. The supergroup member is not just a great singer and performer, but he is also known for his avant-garde fashion. And now, the K-pop idol is in the news yet again owing to the release of the “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” cover.

The song was first dropped on the official BTS channel and SoundCloud at 8:30 pm IST (12 am KST) on 23 December 2022, followed by Weverse. However, his fans had been expecting an announcement, as V teased them with a story on Instagram earlier that same day. It said, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Here are all the details about V and his new cover

V fulfilled his Christmas tradition again, and his holiday gift for his fans this year is a cover of the iconic “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by the BTS member. With this, he joins renowned musicians like Meghan Trainor, Michael Bublé and J. Mathis who have also created covers of the song.

Apart from V lending his magical voice for the cover, the vocal arrangement is done by 서민아 (MINNA SEO), while the background vocals are by 서민아 (MINNA SEO). The Mix & Master of this whole new arrangement was completed at HYBE Studio.

Listen to the cover here.

The video of V singing the cover was soon released on BTS’ YouTube channel as well.

V’s future plans

V, in his latest interview with Vogue Korea, hinted at the kind of music he would like to pursue in the foreseeable future. He said, “I want to present a kind of music that I’ve never tried before, something that sets apart from the style BTS’ V has shown. I would think as if one of my other personas were to make a new debut.”

About V

For the uninitiated, V made his debut in 2013 with BTS. His talent is not just limited to singing, as he made his acting debut in 2016 with a drama series called Hwarang: The Poet Warrior. For his contribution to the growing Hallyu wave, he has been presented with the prestigious honour of the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal by the President of South Korea.

In other news, V is turning 27 on 30 December, and fans across the world have made grand preparations to ring in this occasion. His Chinese fanbase, which goes by the name China Baidu V Bar, has come up with an ‘Underground Project’ dedicated to their favourite BTS member. From 30 December to 3 January, around 199 LED screens at South Korea’s subway stations will display photos of him as a tribute to V.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of THV/Instagram)