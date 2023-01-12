Coachella 2023: BLACKPINK Becomes First K-Pop Group To Headline The Event

Good news for music lovers as Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival which is set to happen in April 2023 is to have headliners including BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean enthralling everyone with their music. A full line-up of the music stars performing at this much-awaited global music festival was revealed on 10 January and it is nothing short of impressive.

For the first time ever, making history is the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, slated to perform on April 15 and 22. Another first-time headliner is Bad Bunny, the first Latin musician to perform here.

Another attraction for this year’s Coachella is Frank Ocean who was booked for the 2020 event which eventually got cancelled due to the pandemic. Also, EDM sensation Calvin Harris is a returning artist to the desert.

Indian music sensation Diljit Dosanjh who created waves with his ‘Born To Shine’ world tour and Pakistani artist Ali Sethi are two of the top performers as well. This inclusive line-up sure has wowed fans around the globe. The event will occur over two weekends, 14-16 April and 21-23 April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

More about Coachella 2023

BLACKPINK’s Coachella journey

This sensational South Korean band comprises members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. They were the first K-pop group to perform on the Coachella stage in 2019 and will be returning as headliners in 2023. They indeed have come a long way since their debut album in 2016 called Square One. This indeed is a proud moment for them and their fans because they will be joining the prestigious list of female stars headlining one of the biggest music fests in the world. This includes Björk, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

The band has been getting a lot of love from their fans as they have been on a world tour which kickstarted in October 2022. The girls covered important destinations in Europe and North America, with shows in Asia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand that have been planned for 2023, as a part of this tour.

Coachella 2023: Who are the other artists to perform?

The mood to groove in the desert is set because this year’s line-up includes 50 of the world’s biggest music artists including Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Björk, Kaytranada, Rosalía, The Kid LAROI, Kali Uchis, A Boogie, Dominic Fike, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Becky G, Metro Boomin, 070 Shake, Flo Milli, MUNA, YUNGBLUD, Doechii, Remi Wolf, BENEE, Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, Jackson Wang, Latto, Willow, Rae Sremmurd, Fousheé, Sasha Alex Sloan, The Linda Lindas, Ethel Cain, Shenseea, EARTHGANG and UMI.

Bookings are now open. Very limited passes are available for the first weekend. Here is where you can book your passes for the second weekend.

(Main and featured image credit: Coachella/Instagram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore