Harry Styles Is Coming To Asia For His ‘Love On’ Tour!

Directioners, ASSEMBLE! This is not a drill. Harry Styles is finally coming to Asia as part of his extended ‘Love On Tour’. Unfortunately, while there currently aren’t any planned pitstops for India, you can always book your tickets and travel to the countries he’ll be performing at. Harry took to Instagram to share the news and to no one’s surprise, created quite the frenzy among his Asian fans.

Here are all the details about Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’

After releasing his second album Fine Line, the “Golden” singer started the ‘Love On Tour’ in September 2021 and enthralled audiences with his performance at notable venues in the US and the UK. After this, he is set on a journey east, which gives his Asian fans something to look forward to in the new year, isn’t it?

His updated tour calendar has six newly added shows from all over Asia. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer will be performing in Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, Seoul, and Bangkok throughout March 2023.

Dates & venues for Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’

Bangkok – 11th March 2023

Where: Rajamangala National Stadium

Manila – 14th March 2023

Where: Philippine Arena

Singapore – 17th March 2023

Where: National Stadium

Seoul – 20th March 2023

Where: KSPO Dome

Tokyo – 24th March 2023

Where: Ariake Arena

Image: Courtesy of Harry Styles/Instagram

Indians should pay attention to the Bangkok pitstop, in particular, due to Thailand’s close proximity to India as well as the relatively affordable flight tickets.

About Harry Styles

The global phenomenon and one of the esteemed members of One Direction barely need an introduction. Even as a solo artist, Styles has proven himself as one of the most influential musicians of all time. His latest critically acclaimed album, Harry’s House, is a huge global hit. And this is not the first time a Harry Styles’ album has garnered such a repute. His self-titled solo debut album in 2017 and his second album Fine line (2019) also gave listeners some record-breaking hits.

Since launching his solo career, the beloved singer has bagged two BRIT awards, one Grammy, an Ivor Novello Award, AMAs and many more accolades. His charming persona and captivating performance have made him a fan-favourite live performer.

Styles is also famous as a fashion icon. His collaboration with Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion house, is certainly remarkable.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Harry Styles/Instagram)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore