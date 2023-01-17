What We Know About Jimin’s Solo Debut Reportedly Happening In February 2023

Amid Hybe’s announcement to release the cinematic cut of BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on the big screens and RM’s solo debut with INDIGO, there comes another good news for BTS Army. Apparently, Jimin will be releasing his solo album in 2023.

According to Korean media outlet Sports Donga Jimin of BTS will be making his official debut as a soloist in February.

The news comes days after Jimin collaborated with BIGBANG member Taeyang for his brand new comeback digital single “VIBE” which was released on 13 January 2023.

More about the solo debut of BTS member Jimin

As a response to the report by Sports Donga, a source from BTS’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC said, “The [release] schedule will be revealed once it is finalised,” as per Soompi.

While the statement is unclear about details including the confirmation of a solo debut by Jimin and its exact release date, the BTS army is hopeful. Soon after the news of a probable Jimin solo debut became public, army accounts on Twitter started tweeting about the same consistently. As of now the hashtag ‘PJM1 IS COMING’ is trending with over 130k tweets.

Jimin’s collaboration with Taeyang tops iTunes Global Chart

According to the World Music Awards, Jimin and K-pop singer Taeyang’s “VIBE” has already claimed the number one rank on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart.

Meanwhile, another report by K-pop Herald reveals that the music video for the track topped YouTube’s Worldwide Trending chart for two days after its release and garnered around 20 million views in just one day.

Talking about why he decided to collaborate with BTS member Jimin, Taeyang says, “Two years ago, not many BTS members were carrying out careers as solo artists. When I was working on some songs after completing military service, producer Teddy came across and said people would love to see a collaboration between Jimin and me. It was mind-opening for me because I had never thought about it.”

