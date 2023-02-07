Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej Wins Third Grammy, PM Modi Congratulates Him On Twitter

The 2023 Grammy Awards just wrapped up and there was an exciting and diverse slate of winners. The night belonged to Beyoncé who, with her win for Renaissance, made history by breaking the record for most Grammy wins of all time. The big winners also included Harry Styles who won Album of the Year for Harry’s House and Lizzo who won Record of the Year for ‘About Damn Time’. In the list of winners was also an Indian name, Ricky Kej, who won his third Grammy.

Kej is an Indian music composer who has performed around the world, including at the United Nations. So, in case you weren’t aware of him, here is what you need to know about him.

Ricky Kej and his three Grammy wins

Ricky Kej won his third Grammy in the Best Immersive Audio Album category for Divine Tides. Kej had previously won a Grammy for the same album in 2022, albeit in a different category – Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album. Besides his two Grammy wins for Divine Tides, Ricky Kej has a third Grammy that he won in 2015. That too was in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for Winds of Samsara. With his third Grammy, Kej joins an illustrative list of artists, including the likes of Pandit Ravi Shankar and A. R. Rahman, who have won multiple Grammys.

PM Modi congratulates Ricky Kej on Twitter

Congratulations @rickykej for yet another accomplishment. Best wishes for your coming endeavours. https://t.co/mAzRw3Yoqg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Ricky Kej on his impressive victory. Besides the Prime Minister, A. R. Rahman, Armaan Malik and Sadhguru also took to Twitter to congratulate Kej on his Grammy win.

Congratulations @rickykej on this wonderful achievement! Music is one of the simplest yet most profound ways to dissolve barriers. A rich offering to the world. Best Wishes & Blessings. -Sg #GRAMMYs https://t.co/UZE8LrXKmE — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 6, 2023

So much love and respect for the both of you! Congrats @rickykej on winning yet another Grammy! 🇮🇳✨❤️ https://t.co/srp5EBnzJu — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 6, 2023

Congrats for your 3rd Grammy @rickykej do it again next year 😍 pic.twitter.com/YEKUN7G8uB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2023

