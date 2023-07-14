American Whisky Bottles Under INR 10000 That Connoisseurs Must Have In Their Collection

Scotches might dominate the top shelves of alcohol stores but it’s bourbons and ryes that rule the roost across bars and restaurants around the world. These approachable ambers range from sweet to spicy – promising as smooth a sipping experience as any. Best part? They don’t cost the earth. Here’s a look at a few delicious American whisky options in India that will only set you back by INR 10000.

Nothing spells ‘made in the USA’ like a malt that truly embodies the country’s heady history. This includes rebellions against spirit taxes in the late 1700s and hushed pours in speakeasies during the Prohibition period. Today, classic and experimental bottles from the land of the bald eagle are ubiquitous across dining establishments around the world. These span six styles – bourbon, rye, rye malt, malt, wheat, and corn – that are aged in new oak barrels as opposed to traditional used barrels. The payoff are flavour notes that range from sweet vanilla and caramel to spicy cinnamon and pepper. These are just as delightful on the rocks as they are in cocktails – earning takers amongst mixologists, connoisseurs, and aficionados alike. Not to mention, they’re smooth beginner-friendly options. Combine this with surprisingly wallet-friendly prices and it’s no surprise why adding a bottle (or two) to your bar is a breeze. Here’s our pick of the best American whisky options in India under INR 10000.

Bottles of American whisky under INR 10000 for a potent collection

Sazerac Rye Whiskey

From the French Quarter of New Orleans to the menus of most bars, America’s first cocktail – Sazerac – has come a long way. At the heart of it all? Rye whiskey – barreled and shipped to the city by hard-working farmers and distillers. Embodying this spirit is the Sazerac Rye Whiskey. It comes with notes of clove, anise, vanilla, chocolate, and pepper. Every sip is also reminiscent of citrus and candied spices. The finish is smooth with hints of licorice.

Price: INR 10,000 approx.

Templeton Rye Whiskey 6 Years

With whisky options that can be traced right back to the Prohibition period in America (particularly Iowa) – Templeton’s ambers are iconic in their own right.. The 6-year-old expression – their flagship whiskey – lives up to this reputation. It’s charred in new American oak barrels and pours a light copper. It has a bold oak body with hints of burnt sugar. On the nose are notes of dry spice, butterscotch, vanilla, flowers, and cherry. Every sip – smooth and with a mellow mouthfeel – is reminiscent of toasted oak and green apple. The finish is long.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Whisky legend has it that one Elijah Crag – a reverend who also happened to engage in farm distilling – laid down the process of ageing malts in charred oak barrels. Today, all bourbons follow this process in adherence to American federal laws. The eponymous whiskey – which is aged for up to 12 years – owes its distinct yet subtle smoke flavour to this. It pours copper and offers notes of caramel, nutmeg, and vanilla in every sip. On the nose are hints of fruit and mint.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Popular in connoisseur circles – Maker’s Mark has been in the business of malts for decades. The Kentucky Straight Bourbon is handmade, with even the top of the bottle – an icon – being dipped in their signature red wax by hand. The whiskey pours a deep amber. Every sip is reminiscent of vanilla and fruit. On the nose are notes of oak and caramel. The finish is subtle.

Price: INR 7,500 approx.

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Woodford Reserve Distillery – a landmark for connoisseurs – has been producing delicious bourbon since 1812. The Kentucky Straight boasts over 200 flavour notes – floral to spicy. Rich and rounded, every sip is reminiscent of orange, cocoa, vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel. The finish, meanwhile, is long and smooth.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

With the reputation for producing America’s best-selling spirit resting on its shoulders, Jack Daniel’s is a must-have in any bar. The Tennessee Fire hits the spicy spot – fusing the brand’s signature Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey with in-house cinnamon liqueur. It pours golden and comes with a distinct sweetness and warmth. You will also notice hints of vanilla in every sip. The finish is delightful with a rich background.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Evan Williams Kentucky Bourbon

Dubbed time and again as one of the world’s best-selling whiskey brands (and the second largest in the US) – Evan Williams bottles come from Kentucky’s first commercial distillery. The Kentucky Bourbon is smooth and rich. It pours amber and has notes of vanilla and mint on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, offers hints of oak, caramel, pepper, and brown sugar. A long finish rounds out the experience.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Wild Turkey Bourbon Whiskey

Another one of America’s best-selling whiskies – Wild Turkey is a popular name in whisky circles. It’s aged in American white oak barrels with a level four alligator char – which comes from burning the barrel for a few seconds. This imparts a deep flavour and colour to the whiskey. Every sip offers notes of pear, sweet vanilla, and spice. The finish, meanwhile, is full and rich.

Price: INR 3,030 approx.

