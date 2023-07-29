Best Japanese Whiskey Bottles Under INR 10000 To Add To Your Collection

Scotches and bourbons might dominate most bars, but it’s eastern expressions that have captured the attention of connoisseurs over the past few decades. With a production process underlined by mythical mountain water, indigenous wood barrels, and meticulous attention to detail – these malts promise the smoothest sipping experience. Here’s our pick of the best bottles of Japanese whiskey that will only set you back by INR 10000.

Since the early 1900s – when commercial production of ambers is believed to have begun – malts from the land of the rising sun have gone from strength to strength (pun intended). Like Scotch, these feature malted or peated barley from the Isles that are double distilled before being aged. What sets them apart? Pristine water from the mountains, uniquely-shaped stills, whiskey barrels made from indigenous wood (such as Mizunara), and the Japanese commitment to the best quality sips. The payoff is a harmonious, smooth experience that comes with fruity, peaty, smoky, and floral notes – perfect for cocktails or lowballs with ice. This – combined with the fact that they’re not as ubiquitous as American bourbons or Indian single malts – makes bottles from Japan quite the luxurious investment. However, some brands have released exquisite expressions that are just under INR 10000. Here’s a look at what we’re adding to our bars.

Best Japanese whiskey under INR 10000 for discerning drinkers

Kamiki Whisky

Straight from Nara – the mystical city of temples – Kamiki translates to ‘breath of god.’ This exquisite whiskey is made with indigenous Japanese cedar (Yoshino Sugi), a centuries-old material used to construct temples. Other ingredients include pure spring water and the most rare malts. As a result, every sip comes hints of heather honey, plum, sweet caramel, sandalwood, toffee, and green tea. On the nose are notes of apricot, vanilla, pine, baked apple, and citrus blossom. Best part? The dram is blended at its peak flavour, rather than a predetermined ratio, making each batch unique.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Iwai Tradition Blended Japanese Whisky

An elegant amber from the Nagano region – this bottle features a blend of malted barley and corn that’s been aged in bourbon, port, new oak, and sherry casks. The payoff? Notes of orange peel, vanilla, toffee, prunes, red raisin, and brown burnt sugar in every sip. On the nose, meanwhile, are hints of wildflower honey, cinnamon, milk chocolate, and clove. The finish is restrained and smooth.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Chita Single Grain Whisky

The Chita Distillery crafts three types of grain whisky – clean, medium, and heavy – that have been aged in wine, American white oak and Spanish oak casks. These come together to make the Single Grain expression. Dubbed ‘the serenity of Japanese whiskey,’ this amber is underlined by a rare distillation process that involves two, three, or four columns. As mellow and elegant as they come – this amber pours bright gold. Every sip is reminiscent of honey and mint. On the nose are notes of rose, crème brûlée, acacia honey, and cardamom. The finish is clean, with hints of spice.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Akashi White Oak Single Malt

A popular feature across stores in Japan, Akashi has only recently established itself in the drinking habits of connoisseurs. The brand’s flagship export single malt comes with no age statement and is matured in barrels made with oloroso, shochu, bourbon, American oak, pedro ximenez, cream, and other barrels. The payoff? Notes of chocolate peanuts, hot cross buns, lemongrass, and spice on the nose. Every sip comes with hints of nutmeg, sweet cereal, walnut loaf, and black pepper. The finish, meanwhile, is medium with touches of dried apricot and oats.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Tenjaku Pure Malt

As harmonious and well-rounded as Japanese whiskeys come, Tenjaku Pure Malt is described by the brand as ‘rich and polished.’ It features a blend of pure ambers of varying ages that are aged in bourbon barrels. The payoff? A rich amber pour with notes of green apple, fresh herbs, smoke, and sultanas on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is crisp and smooth with notes of fruit and custard. The finish is long, with a touch of vanilla and wood.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Suntory Toki

Brought to the whiskey world by the oldest distillery in Japan – Suntory Toki is a connoisseur go-to. It features a blend of drams from three distilleries – Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita. On the nose are notes of thyme, peppermint, honey, and soft orchard fruits. Every sip offers hints of melon, green apple, oak, pink grapefruit, toasted almonds, and vanilla. The finish, meanwhile, comes with a touch of ginger and white pepper.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Which of these best Japanese whiskey options are you investing in next?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India