Budget Blends: Whiskey Brands Under INR 900 To Add To Your Collection

Scotches and single malts of the world often come with steep price tags. That said, indulging in an on-the-rocks ritual doesn’t have to be a wallet-emptying endeavour. Here’s a look at a few popular whiskeys in India that are just under INR 900.

India’s tryst with all things smoke and oak spans several statistics — with reports crowning it one of its biggest producers as well as the largest buyer of Scotch, amongst others. The country is also home to 13 of the 25 best-selling bottles in the world. Naturally, there’s no dearth of options to choose from. Those that come in small batches or with long maturation periods — both of which hike up the demand — often cost the earth. However, a few delicious options by the best brands in the business taste like a dream and don’t break the bank. Here’s a look at a few whiskeys under INR 900 that are on our radar and deserve a spot in your bar.

Wallet-friendly whiskey: Best options under INR 900

Oaksmith International Blended Whisky

India’s first international blended whiskey brand brings with it a delicious fusion of Japanese finesse and Indian sensibilities. Crafted for the country by Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo — the name behind Yamazaki and Hibiki — every bottle of Oaksmith Blended Whisky fuses Scotch malts, Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and the finest grain spirits. It pours rich amber with hints of grain sweetness on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is mellow with notes of oak, peat, and spice. The finish, meanwhile, is clean.

Price: INR 900 approx.

Blenders Pride Select Premium Whisky

Perhaps one of the most popular names in the world of all things blended — with a legacy that dates back to 1995 — Blenders Pride is a classic choice. It fuses Indian grain spirit with imported Scotch malts. Every sip is mellow and full-bodied with hints of butter and sweetness. On the nose are notes of peat and fruit. The finish is pleasant, medium, and as smooth as they come.

Price: INR 900 approx.

Rockford Reserve

Experts deem this bottle one of the best budget whiskeys in the market. And for good reason. It fuses the finest oak-aged Scottish malts with quality charcoal-filtered Indian grain spirits. It pours a deep gold and has a warm, well-rounded nose. Every sip is smooth, mellow, and complex, with a soft sweetness and notes of oak and fruit. The finish is clean and long.

Price: INR 900 approx.

Royal Stag Deluxe

If this brand’s wildly popular ‘make it large,’ campaign doesn’t make it memorable, the deliciousness of its Deluxe expression certainly will. When it first launched in 1995, it was hailed for being devoid of artificial flavours or recycled bottles. Not to mention, its low price point was a bonus to whiskey afficionados. A blend of grain spirits and imported Scotch malts, it pours a golden amber. On the nose are notes of wood, fruit, and smoke. Every sip is smooth, sweet, rounded, and toasty. The finish, meanwhile, is pleasant.

Price: INR 800 approx.

Royal Green Premium Blend Whisky

Launched in 2014, this bottle has found takers amongst whiskey experts and enthusiasts alike. It fuses imported Scotch malts that have been aged in bourbon and handpicked Oloroso sherry oak casks with premium Indian grain spirits. The payoff? Whiffs of freshly-cut grass, vanilla, cinnamon, and malt on the nose. Every sip comes with hints of vanilla, fruit, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is medium with hints of peat and spice.

Price: INR 700

Bagpiper Deluxe

Endorsed by a string of celebrities — Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Shah Rukh Khan — this brand is best known by the iconic tagline ‘khoob jamega rang jab mil baithenge teen yaar, aap main, aur Bagpiper’ (translated, It’s a blast when three friends get together. You, me, and Bagpiper). Its taste lives up to the campaign. A fusion of Indian grain spirits that are matured in oak casks, it pours a mellow golden. Every sip offers notes of caramel, oak, fruit, wood, molasses, and smoke. The finish is quite smooth.

Price: INR 600 approx.

Eight PM

Rounding out this list on a wild card is this popular party number that’s dominated the drinking habits of India for years and sits on the lower end of the whiskey price lists. It’s reportedly the first brand in the world to enter the LIMCA Book Of Records for selling one million cases in the first year of its launch — a surefire sign of its deliciousness. Every sip is sweet, with hints of fruit and peat. The finish, meanwhile, is rich.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Note: Prices of bottles can vary wildly depending on which part of India you’re in.

Which of these whiskeys under INR 900 are you taste-testing this weekend?

