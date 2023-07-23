These Restaurants Near Marathahalli, Bangalore Are Setting Dining Goals

Ask a software professional in Bangalore about their go-to restaurant and there’s a good chance you’ll be handed a list of spots near Marathahalli. This eastern suburb of the city – in close proximity to several business centres and IT companies – might not be the first to spring to mind for a memorable meal. However, the host of swanky bars and themed establishments it houses, make the neighbourhood worth a visit. Here’s a look at a few on our radar.
Named after an Indian fighter-bomber aircraft that once crashed on its premises – Marathahalli is known for housing Bangalore’s many working professionals. This, courtesy of its neighbours – which include IT hotspots like Whitefield and Brookfield. Combine this with the promise of popular destinations like Indiranagar and HSR Layout being just a quick drive away – the infamous traffic notwithstanding – and it’s no surprise why properties in this area are considered prime real estate.
Adding to these perks are the host of dining destinations that have sprung up around the area over the past few decades. This includes one of the city’s largest microbreweries, a unique pirate-themed buffet space, and establishments that specialise in local cuisines – North Indian to South Indian. In fact, there’s nary a food hankering this part of town can’t cater to. Whether you’ve just moved to the neighbourhood or are looking for a (delicious) reason to head to it, here’s our pick of restaurants near Marathahalli that are worth their salt.
Best restaurants to dine at near Marathahalli, Bangalore
Arguably one of the most popular microbreweries in the city – and one of India’s largest – this vibrant 1,30,000 sq. ft space is a must visit. The ambiance is underlined by outdoor and indoor areas, industrial decor, long community tables, playful red mesh figures, stunning water fountains, verdant green corners, the works. The menu, meanwhile, offers the most extensive range of cocktails and craft beers. Of these, the Sincity Cider, Native Secrets Vol. 21, and L.O.S.T Lager come highly recommended. As do the bites – Malai Broccoli, Chicken Tikka, Prawn Skewers, Vanilla Panna Cotta, Caramel Custard.
Another popular microbrewery in the neighbourhood, Byg Brewski’s ambiance is underlined by lush green corners, a postcard perfect koi pond, and minimalist, modern fixtures. The menu features eclectic bites – with the Chilli Cheese Rolls, Bombat Chicken Ghee Roast, Pasta Al Forno, Chocolate Brownie, and Calamari Fry being highly recommended. We’re eyeing their Signature Nachos with queso fundido and salsa as well as Monster Chicken Wings with red devil sauce. The beers here – Chocolate Stout, Wit, Rauch, and Ella Pale Ale – are the perfect complement to these. As are their range of cocktails.
Adding a touch of cosmic fun to this part of town, this swanky space is underlined by murals that depict various star signs, a picturesque pond, vibrant gardens, and a breezy alfresco area. The staff – keeping with the theme – don zodiac-themed uniforms. The menu, meanwhile, features a diverse range of cuisines with the Chicken Risotto, Broccoli Quinoa Kebab, Butter Chicken, and Dal Makahni being highly recommended. Don’t miss out on their range of classic and signature cocktails.
An intrinsic, popular part of the long list of breweries in the city – this Viking-themed space boasts a stunning waterfall, complemented by an alfresco area. On the menu are options like Chicken Skewers, Pulled Bulgogi Chicken Burger, Pork Chops with Beer Barbeque Sauce, and more. That aside, the egg creations, cheesy paneer and potato numbers, and biryanis come highly recommended. As do their options at the bar – featuring whiskies and the most flavourful set of beers. Our pick? Their unique watermelon-flavoured beer.
Bringing you food that’s reminiscent of a hearty meal at a dhaba off a highway in Punjab, Dhaba ESTD 1986 Delhi is a go-to for many for delicious North Indian fare. The menu’s most popular options include Murgh Bhatin, Paneer Tikka, Bhune Aloo, Tandoori Prawns, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Chitta Butter Chicken with Dhabe Di Roti, and Murgh Bhatinda. For dessert, the Tila Kulfi, Phirni, Dhabe Da Halwa, and Rabri are a must-try. Combine that with delicious drinks, quirky decor, vibrant blue lounge seats, and bustling music and you’ve got yourself a dining experience like never before.
The city’s go-to restaurant for delicious, authentic Andhra fare, Nagarjuna promises a delicious, no-fuss dining experience. The seafood creations – Nellore Fish Curry, Vanjaram Fish Fry, Simhapuri Fish Fry, and Prawns Sholay Kebab – are particularly popular. As are their Murgh Ghee Roast, Guntur Chicken, Chicken and Mutton Biryanis, and Chicken Nagarjuna. We recommend sitting down for Andhra Bhojanam – a hearty meal featuring Gongura pickle, dal, rice, sambar, rasam, payasam, and more.
A popular party spot in the neighbourhood, Sidewalk Bar & Kitchen is always bustling with live music gigs come weekends. The menu’s most popular options include the Thai Curry, Paneer Schezwan, Jalapeno Cheese Balls, and Loaded Fries. The options over at the bar are eclectic. We’re eyeing their signatures – gin-based Hanky Panky and Old Glory, whisky-based Melon Julip, rum-based April Showers, and vodka-based Moscow Mule.
A rooftop space with industrial sensibilities that boasts pub grub and eclectic cocktails – the atmosphere at Gilly’s is always bustling. The menu offers comfort options like Cheesy Peri Peri Fries, Crispy Corn, Chicken Nachos, Som Tam, and Afghani Chicken Kebab. The pizzas come highly recommended by many diners. The star of the dining show, however, are their beverages – from eclectic beers on tap to creative cocktails. Our pick? Their signature Grandad’s Toddy, Jasmine Angel Sour, Citrus Whisperer, Whiskey Red Velvet, and Spicy Beam.
Offering delicious pan-Asian, European, and Indian delicacies 24/7 this dining space in Radisson Blu is an elegant choice, especially on special occasions. You could either opt for the buffet or take your pick from the eclectic menu. Popular options include their range of sandwiches, pastas, and salads as well as jumbo prawns, appams, sushi, and hummus. They also have an exquisite selection of wines on offer.
A quirky, pirate-themed buffet restaurant – The Black Pearl promises the most exciting Caribbean vibes and delicious food. Popular picks here are the Seafood Chowder Soup, Dahi Papdi Chaat, Mustard Fish, and Paan Ice cream. There are plenty of live counters and mocktails to explore as well. Combine these with live music and the most ‘gram worthy decor and you’ve got yourself a dining experience worth remembering.
