10 Cafes In And Near Hauz Khas Village To Bookmark For Your Next Visit

Hauz Khas Village, Delhi’s hotspot for dining, socialising and relaxing, offers options for every budget and palate. With countless restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs and tea rooms to explore, you’re certain to find something extraordinary here. While we are sure you can discover these gems on your own, we thought we’d help you get started with a few recommendations of our own. To that effect, we’ve compiled a list of top cafes near Hauz Khas Village which are perfect for a leisurely brunch, delightful dinner or just some peaceful lounging.

Dining at Hauz Khas Village offers a truly unique experience, with the nearby Hauz Khas Fort offering the perfect amalgamation of history, culture and modernity – an attractive draw to any area. So, whether you’re seeking artisan tea, drinks with friends or just an opportunity to explore, a visit to Hauz Khas will not disappoint, especially if you go to one of these places.

Best cafes in Hauz Khas Village

Mia Bella

Mia Bella, the area’s beloved location for a romantic evening or brunch, transports guests to the white and turquoise-hued environs of Santorini. Particularly tantalising is its rooftop seating overlooking the lake, perfect for cosy conversations. The food speaks for itself and Mia Bella’s customers are strongly encouraged to try the Pennae Picante, Veg Cheese Balls, Artichoke Pizza, Spinach Lasagne, Wild Mushroom Risotto and Chicken Stroganoff.

Address: 50E 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Fort Rd, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +91 84482 01901

Price for two: INR 2500



Lama Kitchen – Himalayan Cook House

For an authentic taste of Nepalese, Bhutanese or Tibetan cuisine, look no further than Lama Kitchen. Not only does the restaurant boast balcony seating, but its dishes are also the star of the show. Particularly noteworthy are the Lama Platter, Wai Wai Bhel, Sadeko, Bhuteko and Datshi.

Address: 50 A, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +91 98111 64861

Price for two: INR 1500

Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen

With its Victorian-era charm and the aromas of freshly-baked bread, bacon loaves and scones swirling through, Elma’s Bakery and Kitchen is just as much a treat for the nostrils as it is for the taste buds. Sample their open Danish sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pasta and platters to make the most of your visit here.

Address: 2nd Floor, 31, Hauz Khas Rd, Above Chumbak, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +9111 4608 0533

Price for two: INR 1800



The Tea Room by Blossom Kochhar

Few tea rooms exist in the city, but this one proves worthy of its implicit promise. White walls, sheer curtains, bookshelves, and verdant houseplants decorate the space, creating the perfect atmosphere for a serene, mellow afternoon. From a palette of tea varieties to satisfying pancakes, sandwiches and other fare, this tea room stands as a destination that won’t disappoint.

Address: No 1, above Blossom Kochhar Earth to Bottle, Part 1, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +9111 4081 7655

Price for two: INR 1200



Hauz Khas Social

Hauz Khas Social, a bar-cum-cafe and co-working space, needs no introduction thanks to Imtiaz Ali’s film Tamasha. However, for Delhiites, the spot has been a favourite long before they saw Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone breaking up to ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ playing in the background (cue the tears). Famous for its delicious LIITs and quirky decor, Social is one of the most popular cafes in or near Hauz Khas Village.

Address: Hauz Khas Tank Plot 9A & 12, 24/1, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +91 78386 52814

Price for two: INR 1900



Coast Cafe

For Kerala cuisine aficionados who appreciate its exotically spiced fare, Coast Cafe is the go-to spot in South Delhi. Sample their delicious appams before delving into their Sukha Mutton Fry, Prawn Moilee and Chilli Red Snapper Curry — one bite and you’ll be hooked.

Address: 2nd & 3rd Floor, above OGAAN,H2, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +9111 4160 1717

Price for two: INR 1800



Kunzum Travel Cafe

This cafe, with its unique ‘Pay What You Like’ model, has become a destination for those with a penchant for wanderlust and a need to bond over coffee. Allowing patrons from all walks of life to come together and exchange stories, this cafe entirely runs on donations and is worth a visit the next time you are in the area.

Address: T-49, GF, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +91 88002 00268

Matchbox

For those seeking to cut loose and immerse themselves in music, or simply grab some drinks with friends, Matchbox is the place for you. An eclectically-stocked menu featuring dishes such as Pork Fry, Pork Ribs, Chicken Lasagna, Chicken Lollypop and Chicken Nuggets is available at this ideal spot for a Saturday night hangout. Moreover, Matchbox also hosts live music performances.

Address: Building 9A, 3rd floor, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +91 98730 47109

Masha- The Record Room

One of the best cafes near Hauz Khas village, the allure of this casual dining spot is its outdoor seating which offers stunning views of the picturesque lake and lush greenery. Besides serving North Indian, Italian, Chinese and Thai cuisines, this place also frequently hosts live music performances. Not to be missed are their Peri Chicken and Chicken Malai Tikka. The tasteful interiors are an added bonus.

Address: 9A, The Record Room, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +91 87997 72212

Price for two: INR 2700

Cravity

Nestled in a residential neighbourhood of South Delhi, this bakery-cum-cafe serves some of the city’s most delicious pizzas and pastries. Perfect for a laidback day, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the cafe offers treats that will make you forget all about your worries. From its rich and luxurious chocolate desserts to its hearty bowl of Khao Suey, your tastebuds are in for a treat here.

Address: A 15A, 1, Block A, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Phone: +9111 4750 7979

Price for two: INR 1600

