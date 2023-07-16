10 Best Restaurants In CP (Connaught Place) To Visit

One of the most famous spots in Delhi, Connaught Place is a business and financial hub and is situated in the heart of the city. Built in the form of a ring with Georgian-style buildings, Connaught Place is a landmark in itself. But it is also a foodie’s paradise. Today, we are looking at the restaurants in CP that one must visit.
Dotted with restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, CP’s food offerings make it a heaven for gourmands. Over the years, it has become a popular hangout spot for Delhiites. People from all over the city head over to CP not just for food, but also for shopping. CP is lined with several stores, from luxurious designer stores to street shops.
Centrally located with great accessibility and ease of commute, CP is everyone’s favourite spot for more reasons than one. The next time you visit, take time browsing through the many stores and then unwind and have a relaxing time at these restaurants in CP afterwards. We have curated a list of the 10 best, so that you don’t have to spend hours browsing through scores of restaurants, unable to decide which one to go to.
Restaurants in CP to visit
A laid back restaurant with an American movie-themed decor, Big Chill is a cult favourite. If you are in Delhi and haven’t been to Big Chill, you are missing out on a lot. With great food and iconic desserts, a trip to Big Chill is a must whenever you are in CP. The Penne Vodka Pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese, Chocolate Decadence and Mississippi Mudpie are some of their crowd favourites!
Newly opened at The Ashok Hotel, Soul’s menu is all about culinary finesse. Based on the concept of a Spanish Living Room, this restaurant will transport you to a Spanish seaside bar of the 90s. Spanish theme, live music, high tea and coffee, signature cocktails and soulful food, that’s soul summed up. Do not forget to check out the decor.
Image: Courtesy Soul
The favourite destination for pahaadi food, Yeti is a brand that needs no introduction. It has established itself as the go-to place for Nepalese, Bhutanese and Tibetan cuisine. A gastronomical experience on its own, people love Yeti for its no-nonsense food that has stayed true to its roots. Some of the most loved dishes here are Wai Wai Bhel, Ema Datchi, Spicy Broth, Thukpa Noodles, Tingmo, and their Thalis.
One of the most popular restaurants in CP, Tamasha has always been a crowd favourite to add some fun and zing to the Delhi nightlife. The in-house DJ plays live music and sets the mood for the evening, while you can gorge on their delicious finger food and great cocktails. Do not forget to try their Fish and Chips, Choco Mousse, LIIT Cocktail, Chettinad Chicken and the Classic Pepperoni Pizza.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
This restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating areas. A perfect place for date night, the highlight of this restaurant is its outdoor seating with brick walls and a huge neem tree, perfect for some ‘Sunday brunch under a tree’ aesthetics in the city. Serving North Indian, Asian and Turkish cuisines, their Ganna Chicken, Chimichanga Roll, Chicken Tikka Korma, Soya Malai, and the Falafel Platter are unmissable.
A casual dining restaurant specialising in Asian cuisine, Berco’s is one of the most favourite places for Chinese and Thai delicacies. Located in the inner circle of CP, this outlet has a multi-level seating arrangement spread over three levels. Some of their most loved dishes are the Schezwan Lamb, Chicken Kunchao, Juicy Chicken Drumsticks, Corn Pepper Salt, Diced Chicken, Crispy Chilli Potatoes and the Thai fares that are unmatched.
An Indian and Continental fine dining space in the heart of CP, they believe that food is not just about taste, it is about experience. Presenting modern Indian cuisine, they also boast of a wine cellar with an extensive wine collection, one of the best in the city. The menu is tailored to suit both Indian and international taste buds. Do not miss their exquisite cocktails either.
A classic North Indian restaurant, Dhaba stays true to its name. Specialising in Punjabi food and maintaining the legacy of roadside dhabas, this eatery has taken street food to a different level. Their Ambi Paneer Tikka, Kathal ki Shammi, Kairi ka Murgh Tikka, Khasta Kukkad, and the Amritsari Jheenga are some interesting twists to Indian food.
A name that’s a brand in itself, Khan Chacha’s legacy in Mughlai and North Indian food is unmatched. Khan Chacha is named after the iconic Khan Market in New Delhi, as that’s where they started as a humble kebab stall. Their Chicken Tikka and Chicken Tikka Roll are the best-selling items, but you should also try their Malai Tikka, Mutton Kakori, and Mutton Seekh, which are just as legendary. Head over to the CP outlet for some lip-smacking food.
One of the oldest and most legendary restaurants in Delhi, Kwality has been a crowd puller for years. With chandeliers from the British era, mahogany furniture, old-world music and an old-world charm, Kwality is a time machine in the 21st century, to take you back to the old days. Their Masala Mutton Chops, Chicken Ala Kiev, Crispy Fried Cheeseballs, and the classic Creme Caramel are the bestsellers.
All Images: Courtesy Instagram, Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India