6 Events In India That You Must Attend This August

August brings with it a celebration of everything from coffee to cocktails, with plenty of art thrown in for good measure. Here’s a look at all the events across cities in India that we’re adding into our social calendars.

Incessant rain and round-the-clock sweater weather might be the perfect recipe for lazy nights in. But brands across India have curated a set of events that will have you rolling out of bed. We’re talking jaw-dropping exhibitions spotlighting one of the most popular names in the world of art, engaging workshops on all things coffee, and a heady night of the best tequila creations. Not to mention, the opportunity to watch the country’s best bartenders go head-to-head in a unique competition. Here’s where we’re headed this August.

Events in India to hit up this August

Bengaluru

Friends of the Farmer Brew Sessions, Maverick & Farmer Coffee

Tapping into Bengaluru’s enthusiasm for all things caffeinated, popular cafe Maverick & Farmer Coffee is set to host the first edition of its Friends of the Farmer brew sessions. This unique event seeks to spotlight the toil of India’s coffee farmers and will be led by Lynn Mascarenhas from St Margaret Estate. Innovative, fragrant produce will be on display with attendees being given the chance to engage in brewing first hand and pick out subtle nuances under the guidance of experts. Not to mention, there’s plenty of snacks to go around. The promise? A better understanding of what’s in a ‘cup of Joe and appreciation for craftsmanship. The debut session will involve Yeast Ferment Naturals using a Pour-over and French Press.

When: 5 August, 4:30 pm onwards

Where: Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor, Bangalore

Paradiso: The World’s Best Bar from Barcelona

This month will see the fusion of innovation from 2022’s best destination for heady drinks (as per The World’s 50 Best Bars awards) with the enigma of Bangalore’s most exquisite speakeasy. The cocktail event – courtesy of Paradiso, Barcelona – will switch up the way India approaches drinking. On the itinerary are engaging workshops, exciting live demonstrations, and educational discussions with a set of renowned mixologists. Best part? The most creative medley of flavours and presentation styles courtesy of master bartenders Giacomo Giannotti and Luca Cinalli who promise to give you a taste of ‘paradise,’ with their creations. Don’t miss out.

When: 10 August, 8:00 pm onwards

Where: ZLB23, A Kyoto Speakeasy, Leela Palace Bengaluru

Van Gogh 360°

After mesmerising art aficionados in Mumbai and New Delhi, the popular Van Gogh 360° is heading down south to Bengaluru. The exhibit fuses creativity with technology and visitors can expect to be immersed into a dream-like world of the post-Impressionist creator, complete with a classical score by a Canadian composer. We’re talking jaw-dropping, crisp projections that spotlight every detail, brush store, and artistic inspiration. Need we say more?

When: 8 August onwards

Where: Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru

Tequila Rising Festival, Roxie

This month is all about agave magic at Roxie. Its Tequila Rising Festival is a celebration of the Mexican delight – with the menu spotlighting eight artisanal, limited-edition cocktails that take it beyond just a ‘shot’ spirit. We’re eyeing the Pimento Tomato Mary with habanero sauce, bell pepper, and tamarind as well as Flora Dora with elderflower, lime, and egg whites. Don’t miss out.

When: Until 18 August

Where: Roxie, Bangalore

Delhi NCR

ARTIX: India’s first pan India Art Fair

Art and fashion aficionados, this one’s for you. This month, the luxurious Taj Palace will spotlight textiles, tribal art, and an expansive set of artwork curated by Jahan Luxury and Arushi Arts. The event is a first of its kind in India, moving away from traditional gallery set ups and paving the way for partnerships between hotels, artists, designers, gallerists, collectors, and local art organisations. Best part? Some of the proceeds will go to charity.

When: 26-27 August, 11:30 am – 8:30 pm

Where: Taj Palace, New Delhi

Pan India

Bar Wars, Nao Spirits

One of the country’s most popular mixology and bartending events/competitions – Bar Wars – is known to bring together India’s finest bar experts. This year’s edition expands the jury from industry specialists to consumers. Attendees can expect to see about 80 bartender-server duos pitch their cocktails as well as spotlight their knowledge, speed, and service techniques to guests. Those that sell the highest number while curating a unique experience move forward to the national finals in Goa, win INR 1 lakh, and get a trip to the Singapore Bar Convent where they can lead a takeover. Tickets are in the form of tokens which will play a role in how each team succeeds.

When and where:

Mumbai: 6 August; WeWork, BKC

Pune: 9 August; High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Goa: 13 August; Tkyo

Bengaluru: 16 August; GYLT

Hyderabad: 20 August; Red Rhino

New Delhi: 23 August; Monkey Bar

Jaipur: 27 August; Hotel Diggi Palace

Kolkata: 3 September; Effingut Brewery

Which of these events in India are you hitting up this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India