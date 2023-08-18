A Guide To All The Things To Do At The Formula 1 Singapore 2023 Grand Prix

Travel is right back on track, as with the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix or F1 Singapore 2023 race and its concerts. Global visitors and racing enthusiasts will arrive in the city to witness one of the six night races this year. So it’s only natural we made a comprehensive guide to this high-adrenaline three-night event.

The Singapore leg will be the 2023 Formula One World Championship’s official 16th round of the year. Following tradition, the street circuit sporting event continues to happen against the scenic backdrop of Marina Bay. This year’s event occurs across three days over the weekend, from 15 – 17 September. The first two days are for practice runs and the qualifying race for the final day’s official competition.

Notably, this year’s track length is shortened to 4.928km, involving 19 turns, because of The Float at Marina Bay’s current redevelopment works. Competing drivers must complete 63 laps to reach the finishing line.

Unsure of what to expect at the 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix and how to get there? We’ve got you covered with our essential guide that includes details of the off-track concert headliners and what will be happening on-site by the track.

Formula 1 Singapore 2023 Guide: What to do at this year’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix

How to get to F1 Grand Prix Singapore 2023

There’ll be road closures as the race happens in the city itself around the Marina Bay and Civic precinct. Attendees and ticket holders can get into the grounds at various entrances scattered across the perimeters of the race track.

Avoid arriving by taxi or private car hires. Instead, the best way to reach the F1 Grand Prix Singapore venue is by MRT. The nearest MRT stops to alight are City Hall Station (Gate 3), Raffles Place Station (Gates 4, 5, and 6), Esplanade Station (Gate 7), Promenade Station (Gate 2), Bayfront Station (Gate 8), and Nicoll Highway Station (Gate 1).

Details of the F1 Grand Prix Singapore 2023 race track and map

There are two main ticket categories – Walkabout and Grandstand. The former also consists of the Premier Walkabout category and the Zone 4 Walkabout category. The Premier Walkabout option allows ticket holders to roam freely and enjoy the race at any vantage point in Zone 1 to Zone 4. In addition, this ticket includes access to various entertainment and food and beverage options across the entire Circuit Park.

On the other hand, those with Zone 4 Walkabout tickets can only roam within Zone 4 and access specially designed viewing platforms at strategic trackside locations. This ticket is also ideal who want to catch the daily entertainment performances and concerts in F1 Village @ Zone 4.

All walkabout ticketholders will have access to strategically located viewing bleachers within the Marina Bay Street Circuit and the entertainment programmes in Zone 4.

Grandstand tickets offer allocated seating at various points along the trackside. This year, there are new grandstands at the Marina Bay Street Circuit to view the race. These additional grandstands make up for the reduction in capacity due to the closure of the Bay Grandstand as The Float at Marina Bay is currently undergoing redevelopment works.

Tickets start from SGD128 for a single-day walkabout ticket. All three-day packages are currently sold out.

The races across the three days will start at the following times:

September 15 (Friday)

Practice 1: 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Practice 2: 9pm to 10pm

Practice 3: 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Qualifying: 9pm to 10pm

Official race: 8pm

Concerts: Official entertainment line-up for F1 Singapore 2023

Besides the heart-pumping action on the main track, famous global music acts will also perform at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 over a series of concerts. Also spanning across three days, this year’s entertainment line-up will see over 80 hours of entertainment, including 139 acts across eight stages. Immerse yourself in catchy hits played live by these heavyweight headliners.

September 15 (Friday) Headliners – 88rising Showcase (all Zone 4)

88rising presents

Jackson Wang

Niki

Rich Brian

XG

BIBI

MILLI

Warren Hue

Atarashii Gakko!

September 16 (Saturday) Headliners

– Post Malone (Zone 4)

– Kings of Leon (Zone 4)

– Culture Club (Zone 1)

– The Kooks (Zone 1)

September 17 (Sunday) Headliners

– Robbie Williams (Zone 4)

– Groove Armada (Zone 4)

– Kings of Leon (Zone 1)

– Madness (Zone 1)

General stage acts across the three days also include British legend Boy George, Australian musicians Meg Mac and San Cisco, American band JOAN, regional talents Airliftz, aswekeepsearching, sunwich, and local artists like Dreebsby, Hijack Hayley, and Mathilde G.

