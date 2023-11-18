International Men’s Day: Thoughtful gifts to appreciate the men in your life

International Men’s Day (IMD) is celebrated annually on 19 November . This year, it falls on a Sunday. The day is observed in around 80 countries across the globe.

Dads, brothers, husbands, boyfriends and friends – International Men’s Day is a dedicated celebration of men and appreciating their contributions. In addition to extending warm wishes on this occasion, think of surprising them with a thoughtful gift. We’ve picked these meaningful presents to help you express just how much you value and cherish the men in your life.

One of the best grooming kits that you can gift on International Men’s Day is this Truefitt & Hill luxury combo. The brand was born out of one of the world’s oldest and best luxury barber shops for men. This gift set includes cologne, perfume and a facial cleanser. On this special day, let him feel confident and refreshed with this facewash and the sumptuous fragrances.

Choose a gift that’ll make heads turn to celebrate International Men’s Day. These luxury Polo Ralph Lauren aviator sunglasses will add charisma to his look. Made from lightweight polycarbonate, the silver-toned sunglasses are comfortable to wear. They have grey polycarbonate lenses, which not only protect the eyes but do so with undeniable style. The full-rim design is attractive and with the added feature of UV protection, these sunglasses stand out as a superb choice for both style and eye care.

Gifting all that a man will need to pour himself a drink is a unique and thoughtful way to show one’s appreciation. Go old-school and get this bar trunk from HAUS OF BARS BY SPEEDX. This portable set is a treasure box that includes compartments for a glass hip flask bottle, cocktail shaker, hawthorne strainer, muddler, tall spoon and fork stirrer, multi-use wine and bottle opener, ice tongs, mini ice bucket, peg measurer and a set of wine cork coasters. The bar trunk also features an inlit function and integrated display mirror. This enhances the drinking experience wherever this bar trunk travels with you.

AirPods are not just earphones but are also known to make a style statement. So, gift the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro to your favourite men and watch them smile the brightest on International Men’s Day. They feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) than other AirPods. Adaptive transparency and personalised spatial audio are two of the most unique features that will pamper your man with immersive sound. These latest AirPods Pro have six hours of listening time and come with multiple ear tips.

International Men’s Day is the best time to make your man’s dreams come true. A pair of these Nike Air Jordan 1s will be a gift that he won’t ever forget. Known for their iconic design, these heritage shoes are the definition of luxury, style and comfort. This casual pair in purple is made with Gore-Tex material to help stay dry and the buttery nubuck leather overlays provide structure and support. The reflective swoosh along the sides is super elevating. A rubber cupsole adds comfort and functionality, providing the wearer with the needed traction on a variety of surfaces.

There’s no need to choose between style and functionality with this Lapis Bard gift set that includes a wallet and a pair of cufflinks. From the Ducorium and Preston collections, both these much-loved pieces will truly let your special man make a great impression. The wallet is crafted from the finest leather in cognac. It features advanced RFID and NFC-secured six credit card slots, four slip-in pockets, a removable bi-fold insert and two meshed ID windows. Made of superior stainless steel, the cufflinks are designed with rosewood insets. When paired with a sharp suit and crisp shirt, they lend an ultra-modern flair to any look.

Elevate your special man’s watch collection this year with this Guess analogue watch. The luxury timepiece features a gunmetal-toned, solid, rectangular, stainless-steel dial powered by an impressive quartz movement. The watch is battery-operated and water-resistant up to 50 metres, which makes it durable. This high-end option comes in a signature GUESS case and has a one-year warranty.

If your man is a stationery geek, this Montblanc gift set will add value to his collection. This combo contains the Meisterstuck Classique platinum-coated ballpoint pen and the exclusive notebook No. 146. Crafted in saffiano leather, the notebook is designed with silver-cut edges and comes with a matching red bookmark. The pen’s cap and barrel are made of precious resin. One of its most stylish details is the Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top.

One of the many unique gifts you can give your special someone on International Men’s Day is the gift of music. Marshall Emberton has a stylish, vintage-design Bluetooth speaker that offers True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound. This portable speaker lasts 20+ hours of playtime on a single charge and is water-resistant. It is easy to use and can be controlled with the multi-directional control knob. Not only that, but the speaker weighs only 0.7 kg. It comes with a USB-C cable for charging.

What’s better than a gift set from L’Occitane that’ll pamper the men in your life? This Baux Collection men’s gift set contains its three most-loved products: L’Occitane Baux alcohol-free stick deodorant, an EDT fragrance and a shower gel. The set is a compilation of sensual tones like cypress, cardamom and cedarwood. As all the products in it can be used every day, this gift set will be a daily reminder of your love and appreciation.

Fragrances are one of the most impressive gifts to show one’s appreciation. This Man in Black Eau de Parfum from BVLGARI is a sensual, charismatic, neo-oriental luxury fragrance. It is a composition of amber, leather, spices and wood. The fragrance opens with top notes of natural rum and spices. The core comprises tuberose, iris and leather, with base notes of benzoin, tonka bean and guaiac wood. This perfume will let your special man express their masculinity in the best way.

A quintessential creation from the luxury brand TUMI, this backpack is a stylish and functional gift for International Men’s Day. Crafted in leather and nylon, it has several compartments that fit everything from a 12-inch laptop to a water bottle. The bag is water-resistant, has a zip closure, a name tag and is perfect to carry all the daily essentials.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero & Featured Image Credit: Anna Pou/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is International Men’s Day celebrated?

International Men’s Day (IMD) takes place each year on 19 November, and this year, it falls on a Sunday. Widely observed, the significance of this day extends to approximately 80 countries worldwide.

– What’s the theme for 2023 International Men’s Day?

The theme for International Men’s Day 2023 is ‘Zero Male Suicide’. It is an initiative for raising awareness about men’s mental health and to stop male suicide.

– Why is International Men’s Day celebrated?

International Men’s Day is a global celebration dedicated to recognising and acknowledging the positive contributions men make to the world, their families and their communities. On this day, positive role models come forward and raise awareness about the well-being of men.

– What is the colour for International Men’s Day?

The liturgical colour for International Men’s Day is blue and wearing clothes of this hue is considered a meaningful way to celebrate and express support for men on this occasion.

– What are the best gifts to give your brother?

Stationery kits, sunglasses, wallets, cufflinks, backpacks, perfumes, Bluetooth speakers, casual shoes and earphones are some of the best International Men’s Day gifts for your brother.