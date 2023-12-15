Upcoming Music Festivals In India To Mark On Your Calendar

Music junkies, hold your breath; because it’s that time of the year again. It’s the season of music festivals and the big guns are coming out to play.

From pop icons like Halsey and Lauv to forerunners in the underground EDM scene, and of course rising stars of Desi Hip Hop like Seedhe Maut and Hanumankind as well; there’s a mix of sounds for lovers of all genres. Roar your heart out and vibe to the melody at these upcoming festivals with our curated list.

As the year draws to a close and we welcome 2024, the lineup of music festivals around the time seems apt to celebrate the festive season with. Kicking off with the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh from September 27th the season of music festivals this year has been a major success. From India’s greenest festival, Echoes of Earth in Bangalore cranking the volume up with their sustainability-driven light show in the middle of the forest to every college student’s favourite music festival the NH7 Weekender putting on a show in Pune, the last month of 2023 is only getting started with the musical celebrations. We list some of the biggest music festivals in India to end the year with a bang and start 2024 on the right note!

Upcoming Music Festivals on our radar

Bandland 2023

A call to all lovers of rock, Bangalore welcomes one of the biggest rock festivals, Bandland 2023. Bringing rock legends like Deep Purple and Goo Goo dolls to India in an all-rock lineup the two-day festival spanning 16th-17th December is every rock enthusiast’s dream come true. Relive the golden era of rock and fly to head-bang heaven at Bandland 2023.

Motorama

The festivals don’t seem to stop this December weekend as Delhi hosts the second edition of Motorama, a celebration of motorbikes and music, featuring an interesting lineup of performances from the 16th to the 17th of December. The iconic Indian Ocean performs live along with other indie artists like Vasu Raina and MC Kode, a fun mix and match that presents the synergy between the love for music and bikes alike.

Simba Uproar

After the roaring success of Simba Uproar in Mumbai, the Desi hip-hop fans of Bangalore are up next. Simba Uproar is coming alive in the city with a whole new lineup. The 30th of December in Bangalore’s Sunburn Union sets up the Uproar stage with Seedhe Maut headlining along with the city’s favourite south side boy Hanumankind and more to go. Experience the force of indie music with Simba Uproar and end the year with a bang.

One Plus AI Music Festival

On OnePlus‘ 10th anniversary, they curate a celebration of technology and music with one of the best lineups of electronic music in the country. From Grammy-winning world-famous Dutch DJ Afrojack to some of India’s finest EDM forerunners like Ritviz and Kayan the 17th of December in Bangalore promises to be a spectacular event. Experience a convergence of cutting-edge technology and music at the One Plus AI Music Festival.

Anjunadeep Open Air Goa

To welcome the new year. Anjunadeep’s melodic and progressive sounds return to Goa, at the all-new venue of antisocial with a new lineup. Set in the scenic landscapes of Goa and promising a mesmerizing open-air experience, antisocial Goa is the place to be on the 30th of December.

North East Festival

This Christmas celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the Northeast through music art and cuisine at the North East Festival in Delhi. With a lineup of artists like Shruti Hassan and the legendary Papon, it features some of the most vibrant sounds of the North East. Three days of revelling in traditional and contemporary music, arts, and culture from the 22nd to the 24th.

Control ALT Delete

A haven for indie music enthusiasts, India’s largest crowd-funded festival is back for its 13th edition. Start the year with a colourful range of music presented on the unique platform for experimental and alternative sounds that is Control ALT Delete. Discover new artists and hidden gems on the 13th and 14th of January at the festival. To join in on the funding, you can support, buy merch or set up camp at the event.

Mahindra Blues Festival 2024

Between the 10th and 11th of February, Mumbai will be host to the renowned Mahindra Blues Festival, a celebration of the world’s finest blues musicians. The soul-stirring celebration of blues music features renowned national and international blues artists, to talk to the soul. This time, the event sees an all-women ensemble in celebration of the women in blues. The weekend promises to be an electrifying experience of powerful music.

Lollapalooza India

The world-famous Lollapalooza, known to be a carnival of diverse genres, blending music, art, and culture, with almost always a banger lineup of some of the industry’s biggest names, now comes to India once again with Lollapalooza 2024. The much-awaited edition is set to be one of the year’s biggest events and the people cannot wait. The lineup brings a blend of nostalgia with Gen Z’s school-day pop icons like Halsey, Lauv, The Jonas Brothers, One Republic and many more to curate a global-scale immersive experience for festival-goers. Mark the dates because the 27th and 28th of January in Mumbai is going to see some of the world’s greatest music right here as the lineup brings a whole range of international and Indian sounds to the stage.

Mood Indigo, Mumbai

One of the largest college cultural festivals in Asia, Mood Indigo hosted by IIT Bombay is on every student’s dream festival list. And why wouldn’t it be? After all, it has a ‘free entry for all’ students policy. From the 18th to the 21st of December multiple artists grace the stage in a diverse range of music genres, arts, and performances. Featuring several interesting performances, this year the ‘At My Worst’ fame musician Pink Sweat$ also comes to India to perform at the celebrated festival.

Echoes of Earth Goa

After its immense success in Bangalore, India’s greenest music festival makes its way to the green city of Goa. With a mission of combining sustainability with music Echoes of Earth and its animal-friendly festival atmosphere welcomes all. Curating setups rivalling international music festivals visiting this one is a to be done at least once in a lifetime. The lineup of international and national musicians is yet to be announced but judging from the one this December, we can tell it’s going to be grand. Make your way to the land of festivals Goa and experience nature in full throttle at Echoes of Earth on the 2nd and 3rd of February.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Lollapalooza India

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India