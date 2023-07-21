The Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience Is Coming To Bengaluru: Dates, Venue, Tickets And More

The Van Gogh exhibition took place in Mumbai at the beginning of the year with a very successful audience turnout. The 360 Immersive Experience then reached Delhi and had quite an eventful run in the capital city as well. Now, it’s time for Bengaluru residents to experience the magic of Van Gogh 360 and get immersed in the starry nights.

The Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience in Bengaluru will showcase several of the artist’s most prominent works together in a vibrant, dynamic presentation that cannot be missed. After the tremendous response in two of the biggest metropolitan cities, the same kind of response is expected from the Van Gogh 360 exhibition in Bangalore. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event happening in the Silicon Valley of India.

Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience will visit Bengaluru in August 2023

The exhibition will pay homage to the celebrated Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. He is considered one of the most acknowledged personalities in Western Art history. Over the course of his short life, he brought to life over 2,100 pieces that are now displayed across galleries globally. Of these, about 300 of his most popular works will be spotlighted at Van Gogh 360. The pre-registrations started four weeks ago in June, and now art enthusiasts can book their tickets for the exhibition which opens its doors for the audience starting 8 August.

Location, time and tickets of the exhibition

Everyone who registered for the Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru exhibition, can now book their tickets between 20 July to 22 July. The general public can book the tickets from noon, 22 July onwards. World-renowned audio-visual designers use cutting-edge projection technology to immerse the audience into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter. Get ready to be amazed by projections of the smallest brushstroke, detail, and colour during this exhibition.

Location: Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Road, Kannuru

Date: 8 August – 3 September

Timings: 09:00 am – 09:00 pm

Ticket price: INR 999 (Monday to Friday) | INR 1499 (Saturday and Sunday)

Book your tickets here.

What to expect at Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru?

Just like the exhibitions in Mumbai and Delhi, the Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru exhibit will include an education room. Once you enter this room, you will get a glimpse of Van Gogh’s personal life, his struggle with mental problems, and how his paintings came about. The next room called the immersive exhibition room is where the magic will happen. The room with almost 300 Van Gogh paintings on display will leave you mesmerised. From Starry Night to Almond Blossom and self-portraits, you’d spot some of his best works on big displays. You can also buy Van Gogh souvenirs once you’re done with the exhibition.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Pune and Hyderabad

After Bengaluru, the exhibition will reach Pune in September. The shows will commence from 11 September. The exhibition will then set sail for Hyderabad – with the official date being 23 October. The registrations for both are also open. The exhibit is also likely to take place in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, Goa and Surat later in the year.

All Images: Courtesy Van Gogh 360 India/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India