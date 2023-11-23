Kartik Aaryan’s Dating History: Unravelling The Bollywood Heartthrob’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’

From playing the quintessential ‘bechara boyfriend’ in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to earning the title of B-town’s most desirable bachelor, Kartik Aaryan has gracefully navigated the tumultuous tides of love during his glorious 12-year Bollywood journey.

His dating history reads like a who’s who of showbiz, with some of the hottest names gracing his list of ex-girlfriends and making tabloid headlines.

Kartik epitomises the term ‘heartthrob,’ sending pulses racing with his dishy looks accompanied by charm smooth enough to make its way through even the most complicated relationship drama. From inducing Sara Ali Khan to spill the beans about her crush on him on Koffee With Karan season 6 to courting the affections of her besties, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, this Bollywood Shehzaada has left many a heart flutter.

While his alleged relationships consistently hijack the limelight, Kartik, in a recent interview, declared himself to be “single” and utterly devoted to his films. “I am single. Right now, I’m committed to my films only. I don’t have time for dating. If you look at my calendar, every day I am either shooting, promoting, or working for a brand. There is no luxury for a break,” the actor confessed in a candid interview with Filmfare earlier this year.

As fans now eagerly await the revelation of the next lucky lady to join Kartik Aaryan’s list of girlfriends, let’s delve into the exciting chapters of his dating history.

Tracing Kartik Aaryan’s dating history with his list of girlfriends over the years

Brace yourselves as we trace the enigmatic heartthrob’s journey through love and the list of glamorous young ladies who fell head over heels for Kartik Aaryan.

Dimple Sharma (2011)

Before shooting to Bollywood stardom Kartik was rumoured to be dating model Dimple Sharma sometime in 2011. The two had stepped out for dinner together and grabbed a lot of eyeballs and this led to speculations of them being a thing. However, nothing further grew from the dinner date and their relationship was never confirmed by either of them.

Nushrratt Bharuccha (2011)

Next up on the list of Kartik Aaryan’s ex-girlfriends is his first co-star Nushratt Bharuccha. The duo’s on-screen chemistry in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise not only set the silver screen ablaze but also ignited the rumour mills with whispers of a real-life romance. Their frequent public appearances added to the speculations. However, the two always denied any romantic entanglement, consistently dubbing their relationship “pure friendly” and “strictly professional”.

In fact, Bharuccha in an interview with DNA admitted to their friendship having gone through its fair share of ups and downs through the years. “We have known each other for seven years and our relationship has gone through ups and downs. Some days, we are fighting while other days, we are chilling, but we genuinely enjoy working together. We get each other’s vision,” she shared in a 2018 interview, leaving fans wanting for a different plot twist, perhaps!

Sara Ali Khan (2019-2020)

Up until the blockbuster release of Kartik’s film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, Aaryan was dedicatedly focusing on his career, leaving very little room for speculation around his romantic life and then entered the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan in 2019.

The sparks first flew on Karan Johar’s chat show (season 6), where Khan openly confessed to having a crush on Kartik, setting the stage for a headline-worthy love story.

Enter the cupid of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, who played matchmaker by introducing Sara and Kartik at an awards show. The plot of their budding romance thickened when filmmaker Imtiaz Ali brought them together for the film Love Aaj Kal 2. As the cameras rolled, so did the whispers of a blossoming off-screen romance. The two were later even spotted enjoying an intimate dinner date.

Later, Johar confirmed that their love story had found its roots on his famous couch during another episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. Now, during a conversation with KJo in the most recent season (8) of the chat show, Khan dropped subtle hints about a breakup. The details of their separation however are unknown.

Remarkably, despite the romantic turbulence, the two have managed to redefine the dynamics of post-breakup relationships and have managed to remain friends. Aaryan’s recent appearance at Khan’s Diwali party dispelled any notions of bitterness.

Janhvi Kapoor (2021)

The next name to go down in Kartik Aaryan’s dating history is the enchanting Janhvi Kapoor. The Bollywood actors were slated to share the screen in the much-anticipated Dostana 2, a collaboration that not only promised to bring the two hotties together on-screen but also sparked speculation about a brewing off-screen romance.

The alleged couple was even spotted basking in the sun on a vacation in Goa, leaving fans starry-eyed.

However, Aaryan decided to step away from Dostana 2, causing a stir in the Bollywood circuit. It was hinted that a falling out either between the two or Karan and Kartik may have been the reason for this unexpected twist in the tale. Later, in an episode of KWK season 7 where Khan and Kapoor made an appearance together, the two confessed about sharing an ex, confirming Kartik to be the guy who stole Miss J’s heart as well.

In the same episode, the filmmaker and host also established that things were cordial between him and Aaryan. In fact, he will soon be seen in a Dharma movie in 2025.

Ananya Panday (2021)

The spotlight in Kartik’s dating history briefly shifted to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s BFF Ananya Panday in 2021. The duo, though never officially confirming their relationship, found themselves in a short web of romantic rendezvous while shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. However, the winds of love took an unexpected turn, as they soon chose to part ways.

The confirmation of their breakup came from the revelations king himself — Karan Johar. On his show in season 7, and in the presence of Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey, KJo spilled the beans at the conclusion of Aaryan and Panday’s romantic chapter.

As the chapter with Kartik Aaryan closed, she found solace in the company of Aditya Roy Kapur, adding a layer of intrigue to this high-profile Bollywood romance.

Pashmina Roshan (2022)

Next up on the list of Kartik Aaryan’s ex-girlfriends is Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan‘s cousin Pashmina Roshan. The two were rumoured to be dating in 2022 and often spotted together in public.

Reports surfaced, suggesting that the two had been spending a significant amount of time together for the past five to six months. The rumours asserted that their friendship had blossomed into a romantic entanglement, only to fizzle out later. A source revealed to IndiaToday.in, “Kartik and Pashmina spent a lot of time together for the last 5-6 months. They dated for a while after hitting it off. However, things did not seem to work out between the two, and hence, they have already broken up.“

The enigma deepened as Aaryan, in an interview, addressed the swirling rumours about his relationships. He hinted at the challenges of living a public life and the scrutiny that comes with it. “I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there, but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it,” he said, subtly suggesting that his bond with Pashmina might have been misunderstood.

Tara Sutaria (2023)

Talk about Kartik Aaryan’s current girlfriend and you may hear whispers of him dating actress Tara Sutaria. The two have been spotted strolling the streets of Mumbai, igniting a storm of dating conjectures.

Adding fuel to speculations, reports emerged that the teo might grace the silver screen together in Anurag Basu’s much-anticipated Aashiqui 3. The duo’s frequent public appearances further fueled the rumour mill, with fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the film’s makers.

The most recent buzz about a potential romance has come from Aaryan’s 33rd birthday party. Sutaria not only attended the bash but was also seen posing pretty with the Freddy actor, adding more to the ongoing dating rumours.

She also posted a cosy picture that spelled ‘too close for comfort’ with the birthday boy on her Instagram stories with a cheeky caption that further sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

Adding to the intrigue, Sutaria, recently admitted to parting ways with actor Aadar Jain in an interview and for all you know she may have found solace in Aaryan.

(Hero and feature image courtesy: Credits: IMDb/Love Aaj Kal 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Kartik Aaryan dating currently?

As per the latest reports, Kartik is rumoured to be dating actress Tara Sutaria.

– How long did Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan date?

While there is no real timeline available for Kartik and Sara’s relationship, they were rumoured to be dating from mid-2019 to February 2020.