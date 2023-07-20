15 Facts About Jungkook Every True BTS Stan Must Know

Jeon Jungkook, member of the South Korean group BTS, is renowned for his numerous talents. As a gifted singer, rapper, songwriter, director, record producer and art enthusiast, Jungkook has made waves in the global music industry. He made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a remarkable performance and was also listed in Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Simply put, his influence in the international music industry is undeniable.

Jungkook, one of the most talked-about members of the K-pop group BTS since their debut in 2013, has racked up 22 songwriting credits with the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). His individual tracks, such as ‘Stay Alive’, ‘Left and Right’ and ‘Dreamers’, have gained him 1 billion Spotify streams — an impressive feat, which becomes even more impressive when you take into consideration the fact that it was achieved faster than any other Korean soloist.

In 2022. Jungkook etched his name in history books when his OST ‘Stay Alive’, produced by bandmate Suga for the septet’s webtoon series 7 Fates: Chakho debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

From auditioning for various reality shows when he was 15 to now prepping for his first solo album in 2023, the BTS member has truly come a long way. So on that note, here are some lesser-known facts about the popular K-pop idol that you might not have known about.

Check out some lesser-known facts about Jungkook from BTS

Jeon Jungkook is known as the ‘Busan Prince’

Born on 1 September 1997 in Busan, South Korea, Jungkook is the youngest member of the band, a fact which earned him the nickname Golden Maknae. He is assigned the positions of the official centre, main vocalist, sub rapper and lead dancer.

Often referred to as the ‘Busan Prince’, Jungkook moved to Seoul at the end of 2010 to pursue a career as a trainee at the School of Performing Arts, where he was a schoolmate of SinB and Umji of GFriend.

In 2011, Jungkook took part in the acclaimed Mnet audition programme SuperStar K Season 3. Although he did not reach the final round, his cover of 2AM’s ‘This Song’ go the attention of several major music labels in Korea, one of which was Big Hit Entertainment. On a 2017 episode of Mnet’s New Yang Nam Show, Jungkook revealed that, after his audition, he received numerous calls from “seven different agencies.”

Jungkook joined BTS because of RM

Several entertainment companies, including JYP Entertainment, FNC Entertainment and TS Entertainment, sought to sign Jungkook, yet he chose Big Hit Entertainment. One of the lesser-known facts about Jungkook is that his decision was influenced by his fondness for the then-underground rapper Kim Namjoon, better known professionally as RM.

Jungkook has divulged in multiple interviews his unfamiliarity with musicians while living in Busan. However, the singer-songwriter was enthralled by RM’s rap style and sought out his acquaintance.

Jungkook, at the age of 15, had to make a big decision as he was taking part in the Korean competition ‘Superstar K.’ He had just met the CEO of Big Hit, Bang Si-hyuk, and found out that his idol, RM, had been training there. This motivated Jungkook to join the Seoul-based label and pursue his aspirations in music, eventually deciding to sign with the company.

His stage name was earlier going to be ‘Seagull’

Here’s another one of those facts about Jungkook that only true fans know of.

The K-pop idol has revealed in interviews that he came very close to naming himself ‘Seagull’ — a reference to Busan’s official bird. It wasn’t until later that he made the decision to use his original name, although with an altered spelling.

Jungkook can play multiple instruments

Jungkook never fails to dazzle with his adroitness at the guitar and drums. Fans of the band, colloquially known as the BTS Army, are often on the receiving end of his talent when Jungkook plays the guitar in his various live-stream sessions. It comes as no surprise then that he also displays his knack for musical instruments in BTS concerts.

Jungkook’s beatboxing skills

Jungkook has displayed an impressive talent for beatboxing since his arrival on the scene. Combining vocal sounds with beatbox components to create diverse rhythms, he has been known to suddenly launch into a beatbox reverberation while singing.

A black belt in taekwondo

This is another one of those facts about Jungkook that not many people know about.

Jungkook has been practising taekwondo since he was 12 years old and has since earned a black belt in it. A video of the singer’s training during his early years in taekwondo has amassed approximately 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Jungkook has also demonstrated his fondness for boxing. In June 2022, he even went the extra mile, meeting up with Olympic gold medallist and Physical: 100 star Choo Sung-hoon for a sparring session.

When questioned about his experience, Sung-hoon, a mixed martial artist, offered praise for the ‘Butter’ singer’s abilities. He went so far as to state that, if the singer were to focus more on training, he could become a professional boxer.

His record-breaking live streams

Jungkook has established himself as the king of setting new records with his live streams.

The BTS singer’s 2021 appearance on the South Korean streaming app, Vlive, gained more than 22 million viewers in a mere 1 hour and 18 minutes, setting the record for the most real-time views for an individual livestream on the platform.

On 1 February, the singer also shattered the record for the most real-time views for an individual on the Weverse platform when his livestream earned 16.3 million views. The next closest was his livestream the same night, with 12.4 million real-time views.

On Feb. 3, 2023, his Weverse live stream garnered 10 million views. A year before that, his birthday live stream was watched by more than 9.5 million people in real time.

He was the first Korean to perform at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

BTS’ Jungkook made history in January 2023 by becoming the first Asian act whose live performance surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This came on the heels of his appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, marking the first time that a Korean artist took part in the tournament’s festivities. Jungkook performed ‘Dreamers’ with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi at the opening ceremony.

He is a passionate visual artist

Did you know Jungkook’s artistic talent goes beyond his musical skills?

We’ve seen some glimpses of Jungkook’s talent for visual art, including in the 2018 reality TV series BTS In the Soop which showcased the singer’s painting skills. His proficiency has also expanded to graphic design, as seen with his album cover art for Suga’s ‘Seesaw x I NEED U Remix’. One of Jungkook’s most impressive works is a gorgeous golden clock that he designed for the 24/7 = Serendipity exhibition in 2019. His most recent showcase of artistry is the 2021 cover art he created for his rendition of Harry Styles’s ‘Falling’.

He has his own production studio

Here is another fact about Jungkook that you may not know about. In 2017, Jungkook founded Golden Closet Film, a video production studio, taking its moniker from his childhood nickname ‘Golden Maknae’ and his then-dorm room that resembled “a big walk-in closet.”

In the decades since, his most prominent work has been G.C.F., a travel vlog-style series that was produced, directed and edited by Jungkook himself.

‘A.R.M.Y’ was Jeon Jungkook’s first tattoo

The BTS singer has been etching new tattoos onto the back of his right hand and sleeve for a while now. In a recent Weverse live session, the ‘Still With You‘ singer gave his followers an up close and personal look at his tattoos.

Jungkook mentioned that the first of his tattoos was ‘A.R.M.Y.’, surreptitiously inked on his knuckles as a homage to the beloved BTS fandom. He went on to explain, in detail, the significance behind several of his other tattoos which include a crown and his birth flower.

Jungkook has recently unveiled his newest tattoo – his time of birth.

He is obsessed with video games and his pet dog Bam

This is a fact about Jungkook that you might be aware of. The singer and ardent fan of the multiplayer first-person shooter game Overwatch has a penchant for video gaming that dates back to his ambitions of becoming a professional gamer. He has also been seen toting around titles such as Pyke, Teamfight Tactics, and StarCraft.

For fans curious to know about the actual love of Jungkook’s life, meet Jeon Bam. The Doberman was revealed by Jungkook to the world when his Vlive featured the pet as his lock-screen wallpaper on August 31, 2021. Bam was officially introduced to the world in the first episode of season 2 of BTS In the Soop.

Fans often call him Daddy

Jungkook, fondly called ‘Golden Maknae’ by fans, has some other intriguing nicknames as well. These include ‘Golden Boy’, ‘JK’, ‘Kookie’, ‘Jungkookie’, ‘Muscle Pig’, ‘Bunny’ and … wait for it … ‘Daddy’. His ‘Daddy’ nickname also saw a surge in March 2023 when he was announced as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, with #Daddy trending on Twitter for hours.

Upon the release of Jungkook’s pictures from his Calvin Klein shoot, fans stayed busy – purchasing Calvin Klein products in haste. This ad soon became one of the most talked-about global campaigns of the year, causing a whopping 20% increase in the stocks of Calvin Klein’s parent company PVH Corp.

(Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy bts_bighit/Twitter)