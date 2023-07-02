BLACKPINK’s Jennie And BTS’ V: A Timeline Of The Dating Rumours Linking The Two

With speculation of a relationship between Jennie of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK and V of popular music sensation BTS captivating fans, the internet is abuzz with chatter regarding the rumoured couple. Netizens have also been playing detective lately, finding evidence that supports the pair. This ranges from unexplained Instagram follows to romantic strolls in Paris. Though the two have yet to confirm the status of their relationship, many followers remain optimistic that the two iconic K-pop stars will soon make their union official. Whether romance is blossoming or not, fans have already embraced this unexpected, yet pleasing, crossover.

In 2021, rumours of a relationship between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V began to swirl, with fans initially viewing it as little more than a joke. But as sightings of the two together started to increase, speculation around what they could mean for each other also grew. Are you curious about what the real story is between Jennie and V? Well, here is the full timeline of their dating rumours.

History of BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS-member V’s dating rumours

December 2021: It all started with Instagram

Celebrities often follow each other on social media. However when BTS star V followed, and then unfollowed, Blackpink’s Jennie on Instagram in December 2021, it made headlines. After rumours began to swirl about their purported relationship, V took to the Korean fan community platform WeVerse to deny them.

According to AllKpop, he asked if there was a way to get rid of the ‘Recommended Friends’ list on Instagram, noting that it was “a scary app.” Ultimately, fans dismissed the reports as being inconsequential.

May 2022: A trip to Jeju Island

BTS member V reportedly took a trip to Jeju Island, a travel destination beloved by fellow band member Jungkook, along with someone who resembled BLACKPINK’s Jennie, according to a picture circulating online. While the photo sparked speculation about the pair’s relationship, some dismissed it as being doctored as it arrived not long after rumours of her year-long relationship with Big Bang’s G-Dragon reached a fever pitch. G-Dragon eventually unfollowed her on social media.

An employee from Korean airline T’way Air, as reported by AllKPop, recently took to the ‘Blind’ app to share a sighting of Jennie and V on a flight to Jeju Island. The employee, who said the pair was travelling in business class seats, noted that, with the two out in the open together, the employees believed their relationship to be public.

In May 2022, YG Entertainment, Jennie’s agency, remarked briefly on the matter, telling Soompi, “We have nothing to say (regarding this matter)” and later added, “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

August 2022: Another set of ‘alleged’ photos leak

After a few months of relative calm, sparks flew anew for Jennie and V after back-to-back photos of them circulated online, though their authenticity is yet to be confirmed. The photos sent shockwaves through their combined fandoms.

The first photo was a cosy selfie featuring the K-pop idols, snapped in front of V’s flat. The second, taken on Jeju Island, shows V and Jennie in an intimate pose with V kissing Jennie’s forehead.

Fans were majorly concerned, not with Jennie’s relationship status, but with her breach of privacy; some even suggested that the photos may have been leaked by someone who had hacked into her iCloud storage. Others debunked the photos as a hoax.

This was followed by other ‘alleged’ images and videos leaking, including one that showcased the two holding hands at a private BLACKPINK party. Further fuelling fan curiosity was the emergence of new images claimed to be from their rumoured trip to Jeju Island.

October 22: Jennie’s agency responds

Amidst the media pandemonium, YG Entertainment, the agency under which BLACKPINK’s Jennie operates, launched an investigation into the leaking of her personal photos. “We have officially requested the police to investigate who first circulated Jennie’s personal photos,” a spokesperson announced, further remarking, “YG has been consistently monitoring the matter and filed a lawsuit in September after collecting information.”

The agency has further strengthened its stance against these image leaks, stressing that they yielded a wave of “indiscriminate rumours, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment”, and that only through a legal solution can the situation be rectified.

May 2023: Not Emily, but Jennie and V spotted in Paris

In May 2023, the rumoured lovebirds were seen taking a walk in Paris. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Jennie was preoccupied with promoting her latest show, The Idol, while the BTS member flew to the city in association with his ambassadorship for Celine.

French photographer Louis Baudin, who clicked the K-pop idols when they were off guard, shared a long message on his Instagram story, confirming that it was them. He also explained that the video quality was compromised due to the unexpectedness of the moment. Journalist Amar Taoualit added, “Yes I saw them well, Jennie and V, I confirm. Now we are waiting to see if there will be confirmation from Idols if they are together or not!”

The agencies of popular K-pop groups BTS’s HYBE and BLACKPINK’s YG Entertainment briefly responded to the matter, telling Sports Seoul (via Soompi), “It is difficult to check (regarding this matter).”

