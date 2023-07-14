Jin Of BTS: Deep Diving Into His Net Worth, Income And Assets

For the seven men who are part of the K-pop sensation BTS, fame and fortune are the norm. Our beloved Bangtan Boys know how to live life in the lap of luxury, representing top-tier brands and breaking Guinness World Records in equal measure. Each member is making strides in their journey to conquer the global music scene. One of those is Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin, whose net worth has skyrocketed over the last few years.

The oldest member of the band, Jin has captivated audiences with his expansive musical repertoire, ranging from chart-topping singles like ‘The Astronaut‘ to ‘Awake’. He has also tasted (pun not intended) success as a restaurateur.

So today, we are deep diving into Jin’s net worth, including his career earnings, brand deals and luxurious assets. Jin’s penchant for extravagant living is also evident in his lavish car collection, extensive real estate portfolio and opulent clothing. Most notably, Jin has also been a staunch philanthropist, maintaining a close relationship with UNICEF Korea since 2018. Continue reading to learn more about Jin’s impressive wealth.

What is Jin’s net worth?

In 2021, Jin has an estimated net worth of around USD 20 million (INR 164 crore approx.), according to South China Morning Post. However, with BTS’ hiatus allowing him to pursue solo activities, Celebrity Net Worth reckons that Jin’s estimated net worth as of June 2023 has increased to USD 30 million (INR 246 crore approx.).

Jin’s solo music career

Jin has solidified his reputation as a solo artist thanks to several solo song releases, including ‘Awake’, ‘Epiphany’ and ‘Moon’. Jin has also collaborated with fellow BTS members V and Suga, working together on tracks like ‘It’s Definitely You’ and ‘So Far Away’. Additionally, his solo covers of Mate’s ‘I Love You,’ Ra.D’s ‘Mom’ and Yoon Do-hyun’s ‘In Front of the Post Office in Autumn’ have been well-received by fans.

In 2019, Jin released his first independent song, ‘Tonight’, as part of the BTS sixth-anniversary celebrations. Following up with ‘Abyss’ in 2020 and ‘Super Tuna’ in 2021, Jin made history in 2022 when all three of his songs simultaneously took the top three spots on the World Digital Song Sales chart. Jin also became the third soloist ever to achieve this feat.

Jin’s debut solo single, ‘The Astronaut’, changed the game for him; the chart-breaking track – co-written with Coldplay – earned the artist his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 at 51, and a further number-one position on the World chart, before he began his mandatory military service. All of Jin’s ventures prior to ‘The Astronaut’ had been largely successful.

Jin, in addition to his own musical pursuits, has been seen hosting various Korean music award shows, such as Music Bank and Inkigayo. Furthermore, he has several songwriting credits to his name with the popular K-Pop group BTS.

His brand collaborations

All attention is on Jin as Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and RM have ascended the luxury bandwagon with lucrative brand deals.

Jin has yet to sign a luxury ambassadorship deal, however, his face is currently serving as the face of the noodle brand Ottogi’s Jin Ramen. According to a report by Sportskeeda, the ramen’s revenue saw a 15 per cent increase from 2021 to 2022 due to the association with Jin. In the fourth quarter of 2022 (when Jin was appointed) the sales of Ottogi’s Jin Ramen were highlighted by a significant USD 630 million (INR 5,167.1 crore approx.) which clearly shows the “Jin effect” has greatly benefited the brand.

Speculation that BTS member Jin will be tapped in as the brand ambassador of Cartier is rife, gaining momentum due to the singer’s previous appearances in the company’s exquisite timepieces. While no confirmation of the deal has been made, excitement for a potential collaboration between Jin and Cartier is perceptible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 오뚜기 (@ottogi_daily)

The BTS member’s swanky car collection including Porsche and Lamborghini

Jin, an auto aficionado, reportedly owns two spectacular sports cars: the Porsche Panamera GTS and Lamborghini Aventador S. Furthermore, he is known to possess a lovely Mini Countryman in his garage.

Porsche Panamera GTS:

The Porsche Panamera GTS, renowned for its performance, exudes sleekness and speed — a perfect package for a thrilling driving experience. In 2017, Jin was reportedly seen driving a car priced at around USD190,000 (approximately INR 1.5 crore.)

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster:

The sleek, beast-like Aventador is sure to provide a rush of adrenaline. Its luxurious interior and aggressive but refined exterior come with a staggering price tag of around $460,000 (approximately INR 3.7 crore).

Mini Countryman:

Jin’s four-door crossover is an interesting automobile. This urban crossover offers both style and practicality, as well as a fun driving experience. At 4.3 metres (approximately 14 feet) long, the ‘mini’ Countryman is far from small and still provides ample interior space. The car has a price tag of around $30,000 (approximately INR 24.6 lakhs).

Jin’s plush property in Seoul

South Korea’s biggest K-pop stars, the BTS members, are reportedly no strangers to splurging on luxurious properties in Seoul, South Korea’s capital. Jin is said to have purchased a flat worth approximately USD 3.4 million (INR 27.8 crore approx.) in Hannam The Hill, one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, as an extravagant gift to his parents, according to the South China Morning Post. Additionally, other reports indicate that Jin purchased a second flat in the same complex for himself.

For those unfamiliar, BTS lived together in Hannam The Hill from 2017 to 2021. Even the music video for their song “Life Goes On” was filmed there. With one of the most sought-after addresses, Hannam The Hill offers sweeping views of the Han River and Mount Namsan. It’s a popular spot for tourists, and other celebrities such as Lee Seung Chul, Han Hyo Joo, and Choo Ja Hyun have also called it their home.

Jin and his brother’s Japanese restaurant

Jin has also tapped into entrepreneurship by launching a Japanese-styled restaurant called ‘Ossu Seiromushi’ with his brother. This restaurant has two outlets, located near Seokchon Lake and Lotte World. This is a part of Jin’s net worth.

Brimming with customers, drawn in thanks to Jin’s stardom, this restaurant offers traditional Japanese cuisine served in wooden steamers in the seiro-mushi style. Exquisite flavours are sure to please the taste buds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 幸sachi🐻🐰 (@v1j2k3.gem13)

The K-pop star’s luxury wardrobe

BTS members may be known for their quirky wardrobes, but Jin tends to opt for a more sophisticated style. Jin wowed the fashion police with a splash of colours and patterns in his outfits. One of his most stunning looks was his airport look back in 2022 while en route to Coldplay’s concert in Argentina.

Have a safe flight, Jin! 🇰🇷✈️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/hhvUkyBH63 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) October 24, 2022

BTS’ Jin was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton Monogram Crazy Denim Workwear Jacket, with a hefty price tag of USD 3,200 (INR 2.6 lakh approx.). He also carried the Louis Vuitton Anton Tote in Damier Graphite, worth USD 2,000 (INR 1.6 lakh approx.) and finished the look with the Abbesses Derby shoes in white from the same brand, which is priced at USD 1,125 (INR 92,300.18). It is safe to say that his airport look was worth more than USD 6,000 (INR 4.9 lakh approx.), leaving us to marvel at the cost of the other luxury items in his wardrobe.

He has sported a slew of high-end items in the past, such as the Mini GG jacket from Gucci (about $2,700 or ₹2.2 lakh), a Polka dot shirt from Saint Laurent ($1,000 or ₹82,043.40), and an Eggshell button-down shirt from Gitman Bros ($1,000 or ₹82,043.40) to name a few.

Potential Cartier ambassador, he has been spotted sporting the company’s fine timepieces on numerous occasions. Most recently, he was seen wearing the Tank Louis Cartier Watch in 18k yellow gold and red leather at the premiere of the film HUNT in 2022. This particular model of watch typically carries a price tag of $13,800 (roughly Rs. 11.3 lakh).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Hero and feature image: Courtesy jin/ Instagram