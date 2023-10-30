Justin Timberlake’s Net Worth: His Career Earnings, Albums, Expensive Assets And More

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer who built his net worth on the back of an extremely successful career in the world of entertainment, particularly music.

Born on 31 January 1981, Timberlake started his professional career at around the age of 12 as a cast member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club on Disney Channel, from 1993 to 1994. He subsequently shot to fame as a member of the boy band NSYNC (stylised as *NSYNC), before launching an even more successful solo career.

In the last two decades in particular, Timberlake has also carved a name for himself as an actor in major Hollywood movies. While some of these have been very successful at the box office, others were critically more appreciated.

With the money he made as a singer and actor, Timberlake became an investor, which, in turn, helped increase his net worth.

His relationships have been the subject of tabloid fodder for years especially when he was in a relationship with Britney Spears in the early days of both their careers. After the breakdown of his relationships with Emma Bunton and Cameron Diaz, he began dating actor Jessica Biel in 2007. They got married in 2012 and have two children.

What is the net worth of Justin Timberlake?

Justin Timberlake has a net worth of around USD 250 million, according to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth.

One of the highest-earning celebrities in the world, he was first mentioned by Forbes in 2007 for earning over USD 41 million between mid-2006 and mid-2007 from the tour and sales of his sophomore solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.

He was featured again on the list in 2008 for earning around USD 44 million between June 2007 and June 2008. The figure included his income from album sales, music tours and commercials.

At the time, he was the fourth highest-paid music personality. The feat helped him land the 12th spot on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. Since he was still below the age of 30, he was also in second place on Forbes’ Best-Paid Celebrities Under 30 list.

Forbes included him again in the Celebrity 100 list in 2014 and 2015 with earnings of USD 57 million and USD 63.5 million, respectively. In 2019, he was back on it with earnings of USD 57.5 million.

Not only Forbes but even Billboard has acknowledged his high earnings. Timberlake was placed third on Billboard’s list of the highest-paid musicians of 2013, with earnings of USD 31 million, and was on Billboard’s Money-Makers List of 2014.

All about Justin Timberlake: Music, tours, movies and assets

His music career

Justin Timberlake’s music career can be divided into two parts. One is as a member of NSYNC and the other is as a solo artist.

As a member of NSYNC, Timberlake was part of all four studio albums released by the band before they parted ways in 2002. These were: ‘N Sync (1997), Home for Christmas (1998), No Strings Attached (2000) and Celebrity (2001). The last two peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The band reunited in 2023 to release a new single, “Better Place,” which returned the band to the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in over 20 years. The single is part of the soundtrack of the animated movie Trolls Band Together, which has Timberlake as the main voice actor.

After going solo, Timberlake released five studio albums: Justified (2002), FutureSex/LoveSounds (2006), The 20/20 Experience (2013), The 20/20 Experience (2 Of 2) (2013) and Man of the Woods (2018). All the albums and several of his songs were successful, earning him five Billboard Hot 100 No.1 hits. Except for Justified, all the other four albums peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammy Awards starting with the Best Pop Vocal Album (for Justified) and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance (for the song “Cry Me A River”) in 2003.

According to The Guardian, NSYNC sold 70 million copies of their albums worldwide and Timberlake outnumbered it as a solo artist with 88 million albums sold globally.

In May 2022, Timberlake sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management and a fund backed by the private equity firm Blackstone for USD 100 million. The deal included complete rights to the 200 songs he wrote or co-wrote during his career with NSYNC and as a solo artist.

Tour earnings of Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has also headlined tours named after his solo studio albums. These are The Justified World Tour (2003–2004), FutureSex/LoveShow (2007), The 20/20 Experience World Tour (2013–2015) and The Man of the Woods Tour (2018–2019).

Although details of the earnings from his first tour are not clear, verified data for the next three are available. FutureSex/LoveShow earned approximately USD 127 million in gross profits, according to Billboard.

The 20/20 Experience World Tour was even bigger, selling around USD 232 million in tickets. The Man of the Woods Tour ended in 2019 with USD 226.3 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Acting career

Justin Timberlake made his cinematic debut as an actor in the television film Model Behavior (2000). His first feature-length theatrical film was Edison (2005). It was at this point that Timberlake began concentrating on his acting career.

His early films include Southland Tales (2007), Shrek the Third (2007) and The Open Road (2009). He started gaining more fame with a series of bigger hits, such as The Social Network (2010), Bad Teacher (2011), Friends with Benefits (2011), In Time (2011) and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013).

He began voicing the main character Branch in the Trolls animated film franchise, starting with the first movie in 2016 and following it up with the second Trolls World Tour (2020) and the third instalment, Trolls Band Together (2023). He has also played the character in TV specials, Trolls Holiday (2017) and Trolls: Holiday in Harmony (2021).

Although there is no concrete information about the salary he receives as an actor, some of his movies, particularly those from the Trolls franchise, have done well at the box office. The first of the Trolls films was a huge hit, earning around USD 343 million worldwide. According to The Numbers, the franchise has earned USD 407 million globally.

The Social Network, Bad Teacher, In Time and Friends with Benefits are among Timberlake’s movies that have earned over USD 100 million at the worldwide box office.

Campaigns and investments

His fame as a musician and actor made Timberlake a magnet for brands. Over the years, he has appeared in campaigns for Levi’s, Sauza Liquors, Sony and Givenchy.

Among his notable campaigns are Walmart, for which he collaborated with Taylor Swift.

Another more famous brand endorsement was McDonald’s. It was one of his earliest and, according to reports from 2003, earned him USD 6 million for singing their new slogan “I’m Lovin’ It.” That jingle became world-famous and is today counted as one of the greatest advertising slogans of all time. The campaign itself cost McDonald’s an estimated USD 1.5 billion overall.

According to investment tracker Pitchbook, Timberlake is an angel investor and has investments in as many as 16 different businesses as of October 2023. Pitchbook says that he is a co-founder of Tennman WR-T as well as co-founder and co-owner of The Nexus Luxury Collection.

Among his investments are The Ugly Company, Hydrow, Bowery Farming and TMRW, a sports start-up founded by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

One of his most famous business investments was the purchase of social media company Myspace in 2011, jointly with the Specific Media Group for USD 35 million, from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The media noted on the sidelines of the deal that Timberlake had, interestingly, played Facebook investor Sean Parker in The Social Network.

The business was sold in 2016 to Time Inc. when the latter acquired Myspace’s parent company Viant. However, the exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Assets owned by Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is not a mega real estate hound like some other celebrities in Hollywood, but he has owned or continues to own multi-million-dollar mansions and a huge parcel of land.

First, the land. Timberlake owns 5 square kilometres of a plot in Franklin, Tennessee. According to an August 2023 report by the Realtor, he bought it for just USD 4 million in 2015 and has now listed it for sale for USD 10 million.

One of his first-known property purchases was in 2002 when he bought a 1,230-square-metre mansion in Hollywood Hills from actor-director Helen Hunt for USD 8.3 million. Timberlake still owns the property and resides here with Biel and their children.

Styled like a Spanish villa, the house has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It is located near the famous Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles. Its price is believed to have gone up by four times.

In 2015, Timberlake and Biel bought a property located in the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. The Yellowstone Club is a private ski and golf resort spread over a 55-square-kilometre area, with 11 square kilometres of ski trails and an 18-hole mountain golf course.

Although the exact price they paid for the property is not known, Forbes reported that they paid USD 300,000 in membership fees to the club and paid USD 30,000 in annual dues. The couple spent the pandemic period on this property.

With Biel, Timberlake spent around USD 20 million for a 500-square-metre penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street in Tribeca, Manhattan, New York City, in 2017. It is one of the few eight penthouses in the building. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a 465-square-metre landscaped roof terrace. The building has an indoor swimming pool, a fitness centre and a Turkish bath.

Though the Tribeca penthouse is currently the only home owned by the couple, Timberlake had another property in New York City until 2018. This was an apartment in Lower Manhattan in Soho Mews, which he bought for around USD 6.5 million in 2010. The 241-square-metre property came with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a modern kitchen with granite worktops. Its most beautiful feature was the wraparound terrace, offering majestic views of the megacity.

He sold the property in 2018 for USD 6.3 million, after making four price cuts, starting from its first listed price of USD 8 million.

