Everything To Know About Shark Tank India’s Judge Radhika Gupta

Shark Tank India will soon return with a new season in 2024, and the buzz around its release is already growing. The makers are also making sure that the excitement levels are never down. Sharing a new update about Shark Tank India season 3, the team has introduced a new judge — Radhika Gupta, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited, who earns a whopping salary and has a humongous net worth.

Other Shark Tank judges include Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms; Deepinder Goya, Founder and CEO of Zomato and Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts. Radhika Gupta is one of India’s youngest CEOs, who now steers an INR 1 lakh crore company. Let’s get to know Radhika Gupta a little better and look at her work at Edelweiss, salary and net worth.

All you need to know about Shark Tank India judge Radhika Gupta

The new Shark Tank India judge was raised by a diplomat father who served as an Indian Foreign Service official. Because of her father’s nature of work, Radhika used to move across continents. She was born in Pakistan and faced some complications at birth. Because of her condition, she ended up with a broken neck. The CEO described it as a “weird tilt” to her head, and was referred to as “the girl with the broken neck”.

Her education background

The CEO of Edelweiss was enrolled in the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania. She finished her Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science. She further gained a degree in Bachelor of Science in Economics (Concentrations in Finance and Management) from the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School in 2005. Radhika graduated summa cum laude – an honour granted to a student whose grade point average (GPA) is between 3.80 and 4.00.

Radhika Gupta’s glorious career graph

Radhika Gupta comes with a lot of experience and an inspirational journey, which is reflected in the form of her net worth and salary. She started her career as a Business Analyst in 2005. She was working for McKinsey & Company at that time but switched to AQR Capital Management, LLC in 2006. She was a part of the global asset allocation team as a Portfolio Manager. She had seen many ups and downs until this point in her career.

After three years, she returned to India in 2009 and founded Forefront Capital Management in partnership with her husband, Nalin Moniz and their friend, Anant Jatia. Radhika Gupta made the work speak for itself, which led to the company getting acquired by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited in 2014. The new Shark Tank India judge was very hands-on with her tasks and in 2016, she even assisted with the acquisition of Ambit Alpha Fund and the onshore business of JPMorgan Asset Management.

Radhika Gupta was appointed as the CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management in 2017 after replacing Vikaas Sachdeva. She captained Edelweiss Multi Strategy Funds Management Pvt. Ltd where her responsibilities included setting the strategic direction, supervising investments, sales and distribution. At the time she joined the company, the fund house had assets of INR 9,128 crore. “The figure grew to INR 1,01,406 crore in January 2023 under her leadership,” states Mint.

Radhika Gupta’s impressive net worth and salary

Radhika Gupta reportedly has a net worth of INR 41 crore approx. and she draws an impressive salary as well. Before her arrival on the show as a judge, Radhika Gupta took to Twitter (X) to clarify that her investments in Shark Tank will be in a personal capacity, which means she will not be using any funds from Edelweiss AMC to invest in the startups on the show.

The Edelweiss CEO in the media



Her book titled Limitless: The Power of Unlocking Your True Potential was published by Hachette in April 2022. She also talked about her personal life during an interview with Humans Of Bombay. She talked about how she was heckled at school for her accent and crooked neck, and the multiple rejections she had to face in her career which also led her to attempt to take her life.

“They named me ‘Apu’, a character from The Simpsons. People always told me how ugly I looked in comparison to my mother. I’d bury my insecurities. At 22, when I got my 7th job rejection, I looked out the window & said, ‘I’ll jump.’ My friend called for help! I was wheeled into a psychiatric ward, and diagnosed as depressed. The only reason they let me go was because I said, ‘I have a job interview–it’s my only shot.”

Radhika also has a YouTube video titled The Girl with a Broken Neck where she has talked about her journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Who is Radhika Gupta’s husband?

Edelweiss Asset Management Company MD and CEO, Radhika Gupta is married to investor, Nalin Moniz.

-Who is the CEO of Edelweiss Finance?

Radhika Gupta is the CEO of Edelweiss Finance.

-Where was Radhika Gupta born?

She was born in Pakistan.

-Is Edelweiss a profitable company?

The company reported a net profit of INR 77.75 crore in the latest quarter.

-What is the net worth of Edelweiss?

The company’s tangible net worth stands at INR 7,193 crore.

