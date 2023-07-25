Vijay Sethupathi’s Net Worth: The Tamil Actor’s Career Earnings, Properties And More

A name that has become synonymous with action, drama and power-packed performance is that of Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil actor has worked in almost 100 movies, and fans have loved his performance in each film. What makes him so popular, you ask? Well, it is his ability to play different kinds of roles with the same enthusiasm on the screen. Today in 2023, Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most successful actors in the industry with a massive net worth.

The South star was always interested in acting. In fact, during his school days, he even gave an audition for a role in Nammavar. The actor was rejected due to his short height and Vijay then shifted his focus on earning for his family. The actor shifted to Dubai to work as an accountant, but his heart still belonged to acting. One day, he saw Koothupattarai’s poster and decided to work with the team to learn more about acting. He acted as a supporting character initially and finally made his lead role debut with Ramasamy’s drama film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010. This was just the beginning of a successful career that helped Vijay Sethupathi add several zeros to his net worth today.

The actor is loved for his work in films like Sundarapandian (2012), Pizza (2012), Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012), Soodhu Kavvum (2013), Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016), Iraivi (2016), Vikram Vedha (2017), ‘96 (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Petta (2019), and Super Deluxe (2019). These films have massively contributed to the net worth of Vijay Sethupathi. Let’s take a look at his luxurious life and how the actor spends his money.

The whooping net worth of Tollywood’s favourite antagonist Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi’s major earnings come from movies and brand endorsements. He also owns a production company named Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which is based out of Chennai. The actors earns a huge amount of money from this business as well. Apart from this, he also has worked as a lyricist for several songs, which also contributes to his annual income.

Vijay Sethupathi’s net worth

The total net worth of Vijay Sethupathi is USD 17 million approx. (INR 140 crore). The actor charges USD 1.8 million approx. (INR 15 crore) for a movie role. His monthly income is USD 122,213 (INR 1 crore), while he earns USD 5 million approx. (INR 45 crore) annually. The actor charges USD 61,106 (INR 50 lakh) for a brand endorsement.

Properties owned by the Vikram Vedha actor

The actor owns three luxurious properties in Kilpauk, Ennore, and North Chennai. The actor also bought several properties all throughout Tamil Nadu. His Chennai home is worth USD 6 million approx. (INR 50 crore).

Wheels parked in the Jawan actor’s garage

The South actor is an avid lover of lavish cars. He has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles parked in his garage. He owns a BMW 7 worth USD 195,540 (INR 1.60 crore), a Mini Cooper worth USD 47,663 ( INR 39 lakh), a Toyota Innova worth USD 2 million approx. (INR 20 crore), and a Toyota Fortuner worth USD 4 million approx. (INR 35 crore).

Upcoming movies of Vijay Sethupathi

The actor will be seen as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The film is slated for a release on 7 September 2023. Another new movie starring Vijay Sethupathi is Merry Christmas. Also starring Katrina Kaif, this film will hit the theatres on 15 December 2023. The actor also has Idam Porul Eval, Salaar, Pisasu 2 and Maharaja in the pipeline.

All Images: Courtesy Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India