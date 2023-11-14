The Most-Viewed YouTube Shorts To Watch If You’re ‘Short’ On Time

Shortly after Instagram Reels became the ‘IT thing’ with its engaging short-form content, YouTube introduced an equally entertaining medium to gauge viewers’ attention. With ‘YouTube Shorts’, creators can upload and share short-form videos that are 60 seconds or less in length, helping them build and strengthen their channel like never before. Whether it’s those crazy pranks, challenges or the deeply immersive ‘oddly satisfying’ clips we can’t help but go back to – YouTube Shorts are as addictive as it gets. While millions of YouTube creators churn out enjoyable Shorts every day, only a handful of videos have managed to become cult favourites. Let’s take you through the most-viewed YouTube Shorts of all time that’ll entertain you to the core.

From Danielle LaBelle’s If Cleaning Was a Timed Sport. Part 2 sitting atop the most-viewed list with almost one-and-a-half billion views to MrBeast’s Would You Fly To Paris For A Baguette? being a YouTube classic that rakes in thousands of views daily – creators have managed to package so much enjoyment within seconds.

Please note that some of the videos in the list were created before YouTube Shorts existed. However, they still count as Shorts as they became viral under the ‘YouTube Shorts’ category and are in the exact same format. Pack in some quick entertainment with these most-viewed YouTube shorts as you scroll through the list!

10 most-viewed YouTube shorts of all time

1. If Cleaning Was a Timed Sport. Part 2 (1.4 billion views)

If cleaning was a competitive sport people played in the Olympics, Daniel LaBelle would be a gold medalist! The most viewed YouTube Short on the platform presents the concept of cleaning as a timed sport, with Daniel packing in some really creative shots as he cleans his apartment within a minute. Offering a unique and entertaining perspective on a typically mundane task, this video is absolute perfection.

2. How Zach King Gets Away With Doing Graffiti (1.2 billion views)

Best known for his magic vines, Zach King will leave you stunned with his optical illusion tricks in this video. Created by King and re-uploaded by dollarbill, this YouTube Short defies the laws of physics and how. It begins with a graffiti artist (aka Zach) spraying graffiti on a wall and getting caught by a policeman. When the officer comes running to catch him, Zach spray-paints a ladder on the wall and climbs it! Astonishing right? However, when the policeman tries to climb the same ladder, it goes back to being mere graffiti. You have to witness King’s genius in the video.

3. Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!! (1.1 billion views)

If you love watching some quick and intense game challenges – Power Tools Racing will get your adrenaline rushing in just a few seconds. Showcasing a cut-throat competition between teams Red and Yellow, this clip just gets more thrilling by the second. The last stage will give you all the goosebumps! Not to miss its over-the-top commentary that builds the hype further. Who were you rooting for?

4. Our MOST INTENSE Balloon Popping Race!! (1 billion views)

Another edge-of-the-seat challenge, this video will have you beam with excitement (read anxiety) till the very last shot. In another Red vs Yellow encounter, the person who manages to burst all their balloons first wins. Looks simple, isn’t it? Well, wait till you watch this fiercely competitive battle and you’ll know what the craze is about.

5. World’s Best Prank Gone Wrong! How To Win Every Prank Wars Challenge (992 million views)

Everything is funny, as long as it’s happening to someone else, isn’t it? Prank videos never fail to gauge attention, and this YouTube Short by Collins Key is an absolute classic. The clip showcases Collins Key and his brother Devan pranking their girlfriend with a massive water balloon. Their well-executed prank lands absolutely perfectly on the target, however, what happens next is as surprising and hilarious as it gets. You have to see it!

6. Would You Fly To Paris For A Baguette? (971 million views)

Would you go on an all-expense paid trip to Paris, just to get a baguette for a stranger? Well, that’s what MrBeast proposed to random strangers in one of his most-viral videos to date. The YouTube sensation offered a whopping USD 300 to a stranger to pack his bags and get down to business in the French city. The video’s all about this guy actually doing the deed, following which MrBeast surprises him with a lot more than the said amount. That’s a win-win situation!

Can we undertake your next challenge, MrBeast?

7. Turning Statues Into Food!! (Delicious) (942 million views)

One of the most popular YouTube Shorts creators, Brandon B takes you on a yummy ride in this clip. Playing on optical illusions like his counterpart Zach King, Brandon churns magic to satiate his hunger pangs! Simply strutting around the streets when his delicious ice cream topples down the cone, Brandon tries to replace it with um… an edible statue behind him? Yes! If you don’t believe us, see it for yourself.

8. Revenge (905 million views)

Another prank video that has generated countless memes and clocked in millions of views with its hilarious plot. Imagine having a gala time with your girlfriend, when your friends decide to unleash their devilish side and spoil the fun. Revenge perfectly encapsulates that! While the video has garnered mixed reviews from viewers, it’s too entertaining to miss.

9. EATING SPONGE PRANK ON GIRLFRIEND (889 million views)

Despite being one of those staged prank videos, this YouTube Short has managed to clock in massive views. The video showcases a couple doing dishes together, when the boyfriend just casually devours the dirty sponge and the reaction he gets from his partner is literally all of us. But as you watch the video further, you’ll realise the sponge is all edible! Also, you don’t want to miss the (even more hilarious) comments section of this one.

10. HAND IN BUCKET (PRANK )!! (881 million views)

Julius Dein has treated audiences with some really cool prank videos over the years, and this is undoubtedly one of his best creations. The 27-year-old magician tries a dope trick on two women just casually hanging around in the park. The ending will surely leave you in splits.

How many of these most-viewed YouTube shorts did you watch?





