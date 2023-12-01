Ranbir Kapoor’s Dating History: All The A-Listers The ‘Animal’ Star Allegedly Dated Before Marrying Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has been around in the film industry for two decades now, and even at the ripe age of 41, he continues to enjoy the title of a leading Bollywood heartthrob like none other.

Beyond the celluloid magic he weaves, Kapoor’s journey through love and romance has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. From the high-profile spotlight on his past relationships with leading ladies like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to the fairy-tale chapters of his intimate wedding with the powerhouse of talent Alia Bhatt, his dating history boasts a long list of Bollywood divas.

Blessed with a chocolate boy look and charm that sets hearts aflutter, the Sanju actor isn’t just the most handsome dude in the industry – he’s the heartbeat of many admirers, including the 11 famous girlfriends he has had in the public eye.

On that note, here’s embarking on a journey through Ranbir Kapoor‘s love chronicles, a whirlwind ride.

Deconstructing Ranbir Kapoor’s dating history and alleged list of ex-girlfriends

Grab your magnifying glass as we deconstruct the enigma that is Ranbir Kapoor’s dating history and take a front-row seat to witness the highs, lows and unexpected twists in his relationship timeline.

Avantika Malik (late ’90s to early 2000s)

First up on the list of Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriends is former actress and mixologist Avantika Malik. The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown but the two dated back in the day when Kapoor hadn’t even made his Bollywood debut.

Kapoor has even acknowledged having a significant crush on Avantika Malik during their teenage years. Both attended the same school and Avantika worked as a child actor on the popular series Just Mohabbat. He was frequently seen on the sets where she worked, and the two eventually dated for five years. However, their paths diverged when Malik entered a relationship with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star Imran Khan, a good friend of Kapoor’s.

Imran and Avantika got married in 2011 and later welcomed their daughter, Imara. However, their marriage is currently going through a rough patch and the two are pretty estranged.

Nandita Mahtani (early 2000s)

The dynamics in the world of show business are a bit tricky. Why do we say that, you may ask? Ranbir, back in the early 2000s, was rumoured to be romantically involved with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, the former wife of his cousin Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor. If that’s not enough Bollywood dynamic to decode, there’s more. Mahtani is currently engaged to actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Pivoting back to Kapoor and Mahtani, their alleged relationship made a whirlwind of headlines back in the day for their 10-year age gap. While he was in his 20s, Mahtani was in her mid-30s at that time.

Ranbir even openly admitted being “infatuated” with Nandita during his growing-up years. The relationship, characterised by secrecy, couldn’t withstand the age disparity and Kapoor’s early career phase, leading to their separation within a few months.

Sonam Kapoor (2006-2007)

The next name to go down in Ranbir Kapoor’s colourful dating history is his debut film Saawariya co-star Sonam Kapoor. Yes, before Sonam’s grand 2018 wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja, her past romance with Ranbir drew a lot of public attention.

Initially, during the film’s promotions, Ranbir expressed interest in Sonam, praising her beauty and goodness. However, their alleged relationship slowed down when Saawariya didn’t perform well at the box office. Later on, the fashionista took jibes at Ranbir on the talk show, Koffee With Karan, questioning his suitability as a boyfriend and labelling him a “mama’s boy”. Ranbir, in response, referred to Sonam as a “drama queen”. And that’s all there was to their one-year speculative love saga.

Deepika Padukone (2007-2009)

After the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha love saga, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s whirlwind romance is probably one of Bollywood’s most iconic relationships without a happy ending.

While filming for Siddharth Anand’s 2008 romantic movie, Bachna Ae Haseeno, the two found themselves in a passionate romance. DP was so madly in love with him that she even got a tattoo of his initials on the nape of her neck. The two were often spotted publicly together, cosying up even during press meets and interviews. They dated for about two years before calling it quits in 2009, allegedly after Ranbir cheated on her with Katrina Kaif.

Deepika later revealed that she was battling with depression at the same time. Fortunately, the two managed to patch things up and have remained good friends ever since. A decade later, Deepika’s Instagram post celebrating the 10th anniversary of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani showcased their enduring bond, generating immense social media buzz.

They even worked together in multiple films post-breakup including Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. Their on-screen chemistry even post the break-up was hugely admired by fans.

Priyanka Chopra (2010)

Speculations of a romantic relationship between our desi girl gone global, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor were rife during the filming of their 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani, where their on-screen chemistry received much media attention. But both the actors denied the dating reports and dubbed them as mere “rumours”.

Despite off-screen bonding, their relationship was short-lived, and they eventually parted ways.

Priyanka later went ahead marrying American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy in 2022.

Katrina Kaif (2010-2016)

The next A-lister to go down in Ranbir Kapoor’s dating history is Katrina Kaif. Their romantic journey spanning from 2010 to 2016, took fans on a rollercoaster ride. Born on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani in 2009, their secret romance kept gossip columns buzzing on and off for six years, marked by vacations and cohabitation, even contemplating marriage.

Reflecting on their journey, Kaif expressed a desire to assert herself in relationships, and on record said, “Were it selfless love, then I wouldn’t feel the need to assert myself as much in the relationship. I don’t want to be tolerant. I don’t want to accept it, I want to fight. I want to get what I think I deserve.”

Despite whispers of a mysterious third party, Katrina found a new leading man in Vicky Kaushal, sealing their love in a private ceremony in 2021. Ranbir, acknowledging the past, emphasised their continued professional collaboration and the admiration he holds for Katrina’s work ethic.

Angela Jonsson (2011)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Jonsson (@angela.jonsson)

Chennai-based model Angela Jonsson, known as the calendar girl of Kingfisher, gained attention in 2011 when spotted with Ranbir Kapoor. Jonsson candidly confirmed their dating status to the press, stating, “Yes, Ranbir and I have dated.” Refraining from discussing her personal life, she felt compelled to address the rumours causing stress to her family. She even clarified that her modelling success resulted from hard work, not associations. However, the Animal actor never confirmed their relationship.

Nargis Fakhri (2011)

Continuing his saga of dating his leading ladies, Ranbir Kapoor was rumoured to be seeing his Rockstar co-star Nargis Fakhri in 2011. Fueled by their on-screen chemistry, speculations were rife about their alleged romance. However, the real-life connection couldn’t withstand the scrutiny and eventually faded.

Reports suggested Fakhri played a role in his breakup with Katrina Kaif. The former addressed the challenges of dealing with persistent relationship rumours in the film industry, sharing with a leading daily, “I have been in love with all the actors I have worked with in Bollywood.”

Ameesha Patel (2016)

Post the Bollywood breakup brouhaha with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor found solace in the company of actress Amisha Patel in 2016. Their rendezvous became the talk of the town, especially when Patel was the sole non-family member at Ranbir’s uncle, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s, private 70th birthday bash. However, the plot thickened when the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor was later seen executing some impressive ninja moves at a party trying to dodge Patel’s attempts to strike up a conversation.

The curtain fell on their rumoured romance that night when he mysteriously exited the party, leaving everyone wondering about the abrupt end to their rumoured chapter of love.

Mahira Khan (2017-2018)

Lol 😁Have you forgot this. Mahira Khan with Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor in New York hotel. pic.twitter.com/J91VtvaD7V — gentlevishwa (@gentlevishwa) August 16, 2019

This was a love crossover that nobody was expecting. Ranbir Kapoor was rumoured to be romantically involved with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The two were even captured sharing moments in New York in 2018. Their sweet getaway stirred controversy, especially when pictures surfaced of Khan puffing away on a cigarette alongside Kapoor. The backlash was swift, criticising her outfit choices and public smoking.

Despite the storm, the duo made a public appearance at the Global Prize ceremony, leaving fans guessing about the nature of their connection. However, neither ever confirmed the status of their relationship in public.

Alia Bhatt (2018 – Present)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The last girlfriend, hopefully, to seal Ranbir Kapoor’s whirlwind dating history is his wife Alia Bhatt. Often dubbed as the latest ‘it’ couple of Bollywood, have been turning heads with their undeniable chemistry since 2018.

From Bhatt’s childhood crush on Kapoor, confessed on Koffee With Karan season 4 in 2014, to their official public appearance as a couple during Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018, their journey has been nothing short of cosmic.

The couple, who fell in love while shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, has since been a pillar of support for each other, especially during challenging times like the demise of Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor. Their love story reached a significant milestone with an intimate at-home wedding in April 2022, marking five years of togetherness.

Soon after, the two welcomed their first child together in November 2022. With the two slowing down in their respective careers to become doting parents to baby girl, Raha, the future seems promising for this Bollywood power couple.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Alia Bhatt and IMDb/Tamasha)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Did Ranbir Kapoor date Priyanka Chopra?

Speculations of a romantic relationship between Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor were rife during the filming of their 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani, but both the actors denied the dating reports and dubbed them as mere “rumours”.

– How long did Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik date?

The exact timeline of their relationship is unknown but as per reports, they dated for five years back in the late ’90s when Ranbir hadn’t even made his Bollywood debut.