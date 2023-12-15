The Top 10 Memes Of 2023 That Went Viral In India

The year 2023 has seen several memes that have gone viral on the internet and even caught the attention of celebrities. As the year draws to a close, Google’s Year in Search report has revealed the top 10 memes of 2023 in India that left everyone in splits.

This year, people found a rather comic way of complimenting others. Instead of using adjectives like “splendid” and “gorgeous”, they chose to hype up others by saying “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!” imitating Delhi-based boutique owner Jasmeen Kaur when she used the expression to praise her creations. In another instance, people used the “Moye Moye” song as a background song to their reels when they found themselves in an awkward situation, turning it into a viral song trend.

Gathering netizens for a good laugh, these most-searched memes on Google in India have sparked creativity and led to the creation of unique content.

These are the top 10 memes in India as listed by Google

The ‘Bhupendra Jogi’ meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhupendra Jogi (@bhupendrajogi)

Leading the pack of Google’s most-searched memes in 2023 is the Bhupendra Jogi meme, which set Instagram reels and videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) rolling.

Social media has a way of bringing up old gems, and this viral meme is a classic example. It all started in 2018 when a Bhupendra Jogi claimed that the roads of Madhya Pradesh were better than those in America, on camera. When a journalist asked him to name the places he has visited in the States, Jogi replied with his full name instead of naming the places to dodge the question.

The hilarious exchange gave rise to the viral meme, and in 2023, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recreated the viral content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@chouhanshivrajsingh)

The ‘so beautiful, so elegant’ meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmeen Kaur (@designmachinesuitslive)

At #2 on the list of the top 10 memes of the year, this viral reel needs no introduction. From content creators like Dolly Singh to celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra, everyone has jumped onto this bandwagon at some point in time.

Jasmeen Kaur has a unique way of advertising her collection of salwar suits on Instagram. In one such instance, she showed off a yellow and red-coloured set, saying it was “so beautiful so elegant, just looking like a wow!” In no time, the video picked up across social media platforms, and Kaur became a sensation overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

People took to her infectious energy and hilarious expression and turned it into a new way of appreciating each other, especially outfits.

The ‘Moye Moye’ meme



A relatively new one in India’s meme scene, the ‘Moye Moye’ trend has a somewhat serious background and is at #3 among the top 10 memes of 2023. It is based on a sombre song by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora named “Džanum,” which has the phrase “Moye More” in its lyrics. In India, it caught on with a funny twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATYA VINCHU 🔪 (@vadapavkunal)

People picked movie clips to recreate them as Instagram reels. These included one where a clip from the 1975 film Sholay was shown where the character Thakur tells his people how he lost his arms to a dacoit. The reaction of the villagers had the ‘Moye Moye’ tune as its background audio.

Recently, while performing, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also joined the ‘Moye Moye’ meme trend and belted out the lyrics to the crowd’s delight at a Delhi concert. The meme became so popular that even the Delhi Police used it for a road safety campaign on X.

Gaadi par control na khoyen, nahi toh ho sakta hai Moye Moye..#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/rYYrYj3EV9 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 24, 2023

The ‘aayein?’ meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memex pro max (@memex.pro.max)

When a journalist asked a school student about his favourite subject, little did he know that he would go on to create a viral meme. This is the story of Bihar’s Aditya Kumar, the sixth-grade kid behind the ‘Aayein’ meme.

When the reporter approached him and asked what his favourite subject was, Kumar exclaimed, “Aayein?” loosely translated as “Pardon, please?”

The reporter repeated the question for Kumar, to which he said, “Baingan” (eggplant). Clarifying the question, the journalist said “subject” means “vishay” in Hindi.

Kumar closed his eyes and replied: “English”. He also claimed to know the spellings of numbers 55 and 100. When asked to recite an English poem or “kavita,” Kumar said he didn’t remember.

According to the data stated by the search engine giant, it became one of the most trending memes with the highest searches in Delhi, followed by Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The ‘aukat dikha di’ meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by बेरोजगार बिहारी (@berozgarbihari)

Were you disappointed in someone or had an unexpected closure? This is the trending meme you could have used.

The video is typically a scene from the Tamil film Aayitha Ezhuthu (2004) where actor Suriya’s character Michael Vasanth enters the Parliament and Bharathiraja’s character Selva Nayagam welcomes him. The former responds to it with a subtle smile and a hand on his shoulder. This frame is being used over the Bhojpuri song “Dafa 406” by Chhotu Shikari with the text ‘Aukat Dikha Di’ to turn it into a meme.

The Ohio meme

If you’re from #Cleveland… you already know shit like this happens all the time 👇🤣 #onlyinohio https://t.co/xKlrITTeOv pic.twitter.com/HZ5HB2FC58 — I’m From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) February 25, 2023

At #6 on the list of top 10 memes with one of the highest Google searches is the Ohio meme.

It all started in 2016 when a social media account shared a bus announcement that flashed “Ohio will be eliminated”. Once again, X brought this trend up where obscure images and strange videos are being captioned with “Only in Ohio”. These meme videos and images suggest that Ohio is an eerie place where monsters and strange things reside.

Though it started long ago, the trend gained momentum in 2022, and since then, it has garnered major takers that have made it to Google’s Year In Search 2023 list.

‘The boys’ meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sujal Thakral (@officialsujalthakral)

“Bones” by Imagine Dragons gets a humorous twist from Indian meme creators, and it couldn’t be more entertaining. The trending meme uses the chorus of the song in funny situations, showing how “boys will be boys.” The text “The Boys” in bold red appears at the end of the reels.

Turning a serious situation into a laughing roller coaster or playing silly pranks, these memes can elevate any mood, with the best part being they are all so relatable.

The ‘Elvish Bhai’ meme

YouTuber Elvish Yadav might have garnered nationwide fans after winning Bigg Boss OTT season 2 (2023), but he has become even more popular by sparking a viral meme fest on Instagram, X and other social media platforms.

It started when one of Yadav’s fans excitedly said, “Arrey Elvish Bhai ke agey koi bol sakta hai kya”, on camera. His energy and loud cheering have taken over the internet with creators, unleashing their creativity with the audio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes ka 14 (@_dixitsaini_)

‘The Waffle House New Host’ meme

This is one of those unexpected viral memes which started out of nowhere. Google ranks it #9 among the top 10 memes of 2023. In early January, YouTuber Jonny RaZer started a prank where he urged his followers to leave the same comment for every YouTube video they would watch. His fans chose the phrase “The Waffle House has found its new host”.

Soon, it turned into a rage that left the internet baffled. Initially, RaZer thought of starting the trend on 31 January. But since his followers had already started it, he chose to end the trend on that date.

Once the trend snowballed, and RaZer realised he had lost control over the situation, he urged fans to make their own versions, create videos around what the phrase might mean and even give a handsome tip to their nearest Waffle House server.

Although the YouTuber requested his fans to delete the comments and pretend nothing had actually happened, that remains a tough job.

The ‘Smurf Cat’ meme

we live we love we lie #Memes smurf cat pic.twitter.com/sNvncUWb7b — Dragonary (@Dragonaryy) September 14, 2023

What started as a TikTok meme soon gained significant buzz all over the internet and became the final name on the list of the top 10 most Googled memes on the search engine’s Year in Search 2023.

You must have noticed a blue cat while scrolling through content on social media, but may not know the story behind it. It originated in Russia with the hashtag “#шайлушай” (“Shailushai” in English). The character is a blue cat wearing a mushroom hat, trotting around a tree with a snail. It resembles a smurf.

Some videos also have Alan Walker’s “The Spectre” playing in the background.

According to News18, besides all social media platforms, the Smurf cat has appeared in games like Roblox and Minecraft. It was first sketched in 2014 by artist and NFT creator Nate Hallinan.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Jasmeen Kaur/ @designmachinesuitslive/ Instagram; Nate Hallinan/ X)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How do I find trending memes?

Popular memes on the internet appear across all social media platforms. You can follow meme accounts and viral hashtags or be abreast with internet trends to find the most trending memes.

-Which country is the best at making memes?

Dubbed ‘meme nation,’ Kenya is known for making some of the most trending memes and jokes.

-What is the best social media for memes?

Social media platforms like Instagram, X and Reddit are among the best places to find popular memes.