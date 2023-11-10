What Exactly Does Orry Do? Everything We Know About This Bollywood BFF’s Day Job

If “Who is Orry?” was the burning question of last year, the hottest question for this season is “What does Orhan Awatramani do?”

Yep, while netizens are pretty much aware of his evening job by now (which basically involves partying the nights away), they are often left curious about the social media star’s day job.

Well, this captivating force at the heart of Bollywood’s social circuit is no ordinary party enthusiast, he is a luminary in his own right. He could best be dubbed the Natasha Poonawala of the Gen Z brigade of celebrities. He is rich. He is famous. A professional socialite, if you will.

Hopping seamlessly between star-studded events and dazzling fashion galas, Orry has earned a spot on VIP guest lists, making him a fixture in the glamorous world of show business. He is not just friends with Bollywood stars but is also pretty pally with Hollywood celebrities like Anne Hathway and the Kardashians.

Paparazzi lenses are magnetically drawn to him, and Bollywood celebrities find it hard to imagine a party without Orry’s charismatic presence. Orry boasts the courage to flaunt the latest trends with flair and the guts to befriend the best in the business. In a recent interview with an online portal, he unveiled the golden rule for entering his inner circle – “be famous.”

His friendship, it seems, is reserved for the glitterati, and this exclusivity only fuels the aura surrounding him.

That said, the recent buzz seems to be coming from the cosy couch of Koffee With Karan season 8. The discussion? The enigma that is Orry and the burning question…

What does Orry Awatramani do?

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the guests of the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, shared anecdotes about Orry, prompting Karan Johar to ask the million-dollar question – “Who is Orry?” and “What does he do?”

Sara, with a smirk, replied, “Who doesn’t know who Orry is?” with Ananya chiming in, “He is loved but misunderstood.“

Karan, amused, labelled Orry a phenomenon rather than a person, but the mystery lingered – what is Orry’s profession? Sara, despite being his friend, herself appeared unsure, giving a facetious response and labelling Orry as a “funny person with energy.” Ananya agreed, highlighting his wit and fashion sense.

However, the real question remained unanswered – what does Orry Awatramani do?

So, what exactly is Orry’s job?

The quest for Orry’s true calling led us to his LinkedIn profile, revealing that he’s a Special Project Manager at the Reliance Industries Limited chairperson’s Office.

A look at Orry Awatramani’s net worth

Rumours have it that he also serves as the international collaboration manager for Reliance Fashion and boasts a personal net worth of INR 5 to 8 crores.

All about Orry’s family and personal life

A graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design with a degree in Fine Arts and Communication Design, Orry hails from an illustrious family. His father, Suraj K Awatramani, is the director of the beverage manufacturing company Mardi Gras Liquor. He also dabbles in real estate and is rumoured to be a key player in the top management team of Mukesh Ambani’s empire. His brother, Kabir Awatramani, holds a prestigious position as the head of PR at Sollis Health in New York.

A singer, fashion designer and football player

Orry is a purveyor of all things cool and creative.

In his own words, he’s a multifaceted individual – a singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, stylist, executive assistant, shopper and even occasional football player. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Orry unveiled his self-improvement journey, emphasising the importance of dreams and seizing every opportunity.

As Orry aptly puts it, “Life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.”

Whether he’s donning the hat of a singer, painter or corporate professional, Orry’s story is a testament to the boundless possibilities that life presents when you dare to dream big. So, the next time you hear about Orry making waves in Bollywood, remember, that he’s not just a person – he’s a phenomenon.

