What Is The Body Count Of The ‘300’ Movie Franchise?

The movie 300 might be known for its intense plot, but it has also become a pop-culture phenomenon since its release in 2006. If you are wondering how; simply try to recall the iconic ‘This is Sparta!!!’ meme. However, tons of memes were not the only thing that the 300 film series brought about — epic on-screen kills and a massive body count were also part of the aftermath.

Based on Frank Miller’s graphic novel of the same name and its sequel Xerxes, the 300 film franchise covers two films, namely 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire. The movies cover fictionalised retellings of the Battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian Wars, spelling brutal violence and heavy fighting.

With intense action-filled cinematography in the historic era, audiences cannot overlook the numerous characters that die on the battlefield or at the hands of the kings and their soldiers. In case you’re curious about how many to be exact, let us take a closer look at the body count of all the kills in the 300 movies.

A look at the mind-boggling body count of the ‘300’ movie franchise

300 (2006)

Released in 2006, 300 sees King Leonidas, played by Gerard Butler, who commands a group of 300 Spartan soldiers in a battle against Xerxes, the Persian God-King, and his massive invading army of over 300,000 troops. Meanwhile, Queen Gorgo, played by Lena Headey, makes an effort to garner support in Sparta for her husband while the fierce battle unfolds.

The film’s action sequences are visually dramatic, with slow-motion effects and elaborate combat choreography. While it is difficult to provide an exact kill count for King Leonidas or the other Spartan warriors in the film, they are shown defeating a significant number of Persian soldiers in the course of the story. However, according to Collider and IMDb, the exact body count of the film comes to a total number of 600 deaths.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

In 300: Rise of an Empire, like its predecessor, numerous battleground scenes with high levels of brutality are featured. Directed by Noam Murro, the film focuses on the Greek general Themistocles and the naval battle of Artemisium, which occurred concurrently with the events of the first film. It also explores the origins of Xerxes I and his rise to power.

The main characters, particularly the Greek general Themistocles, portrayed by Sullivan Stapleton and the Persian commander Artemisia, played by Eva Green, are involved in many combat scenes throughout the movie. While there isn’t an official kill count provided within the film, the characters engage in numerous battles and confrontations, resulting in a considerable number of enemy casualties. The movie focuses on the battles between the Greeks and Persians, and the action sequences are rough to watch, with many soldiers on both sides being defeated.

If you’re interested in specific kill counts for individual characters or scenes, you might find fan-made counts or analyses on the internet, although, these would be unofficial and subject to interpretation. However, The Guardian released a list of deadliest films with the most death counts, wherein it was reported that 300: Rise of An Empire saw a total number of 2,234 on-screen kills.

What’s the total number of kills in the ‘300’ movie franchise?

With 600 deaths in the introductory film and 2,234 deaths in the second film, the total number of kills in the entire 300 film franchise stands at a jaw-dropping 2,834. That’s not a small number!

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/300)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How many kills were there in the first 300 movie?

The body count in the first 300 movie was 600 deaths, as reported by IMDb.

-How many kills were there in 300: Rise of an Empire movie?

According to The Guardian, the total number of kills in 300: Rise of an Empire movie was 2,234 deaths.