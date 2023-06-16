Home > Entertainment > Film & TV > ‘Adipurush’ Review: What The Early Twitter Reactions Are Saying About The Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer
‘Adipurush’ Review: What The Early Twitter Reactions Are Saying About The Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer
Entertainment

‘Adipurush’ Review: What The Early Twitter Reactions Are Saying About The Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer

By: Romaa Daas, Jun 16 2023 11:43 am

From being criticised for its amateur visual effects to plagiarism accusations, Adipurush courted several controversies ever since Om Raut released the teaser of the film last year. Such was the condemnation that the makers of the film had to improvise the VFX, dialogues, costumes, and whatnot. However, the film has finally been released in theatres today. Going by the early reviews, it is safe to say that the audience is loving the rendition of the Sanskrit epic, Ramayana. Twitter reviews of Adipurush are overwhelming given the fact that it was condemned when it was first released.

Adipurush review: Twitter hails Prabhas as Lord Rama

While the overall film has been marred by controversies, songs from the mythological epic have been appreciated by the audience. Ajay-Atul’s Jai Shri Ram, Sachet-Parampara’s Ram Siya Ram, and Sukhwinder Singh’s Huppa Huiya have garnered much love from the viewers. Let’s see what Twitter reviews have to say about Adipurush now.

Conclusion

Despite all the trouble that the film landed in the past, Adipurush seems to finally be back on track. The film that has been released today has got everyone excited.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Adipurush Bollywood movies Indian Mythology Kriti Sanon Movies Mythological Movies Prabhas Twitter Reviews
written by.

Romaa Daas
‘Adipurush’ Review: What The Early Twitter Reactions Are Saying About The Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman