Kamal Haasan, Prabhas Reveal Trailer Of ‘Project K’ At Comic Con, Making It The First Indian Film To Do So

Prabhas-starrer Project K made history on 20 July by becoming the first Indian film to be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con in the US. On the occasion, the makers also announced the official title of the movie: Kalki 2898 A.D.

A trailer of the movie was shown twice inside Hall H, which also made Project K (or Kalki 2898 A.D.) the first Indian film to make its debut in the prestigious room where major Hollywood studios make their presentations.

More about the Comic-Con presentation of Project K

Drummers dressed in traditional Indian attire took to the stage at the start of a magnificent spectacle that highlighted the richness of Indian culture and the depth of the nation’s history.

Performers holding candles did a ceremonial dance amid chanting and loud cheers from those in the audience.

“It was a form of Beatlemania hysteria rarely seen in Hall H,” noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline commented that the “whole spectacle gives Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam a run for his money.”

Project K takes on Hall H for the first time! The stars and directors of India’s biggest budget science fiction film gave attendees a first look!

📸 J. Fletes © 2023 SDCC pic.twitter.com/JQq8W00Q85 — Comic-Con International (@Comic_Con) July 20, 2023

The makers and actors connected to the film were present in Hall H of the pop culture convention. Apart from Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, producer C. Aswani Dutt, and Amitabh Bachchan, who appeared via Zoom. Actor Rana Daggubati was also present as an unofficial moderator for the panel.

Deepika Padukone, who plays the lead role opposite Prabhas in the film, chose to skip the event in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA protests.

What is Project K about?

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 A.D. was known as Project K for most of its production period until its official title was released at Comic-Con. According to Ashwin, the film took four years of preparation and two years of filming.

Made on a budget of USD 75 million (around INR 615 crore), the film is a sci-fi epic inspired by the Hindu mythology. According to Deadline, Prabhas plays Kalki — who, in Hindu mythology, is a future avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The film is expected to release in 2024.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of Vyjayanthi Network/@VyjayanthiNetwork/YouTube)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India