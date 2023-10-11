Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Controversy: How Jason Momoa, James Wan Allegedly Gave Her Hell

Controversies surrounding Amber Heard just never seem to ebb away. Following a widely publicised defamation trial with her former husband Johnny Depp, the actress now finds herself embroiled in yet another spate of controversies, this time involving her upcoming film, Aquaman 2, and key figures like co-star Jason Momoa, director James Wan and her former flame, business magnate Elon Musk.

The waters of Aquaman 2 are getting pretty turbulent and it has nothing to do with a battle in Atlantis. Reports filled with allegations of Amber Heard’s mistreatment on the film’s set have taken the internet by storm, catapulting both the movie and its cast into the limelight on social media like never before.

Most of the substantial claims stem from the notes of Amber Heard’s therapist, Dr. Dawn Hughes. These notes, part of the much written-about Heard/Johnny Depp trial, have gained widespread public attention, thanks to Depp’s supporters who funded their release.

While DC Films disputes most of these allegations, the entire sequence of events is worth delving into.

From Jason Momoa making a drunk appearance on set, dressed like Johnny Depp no less, to James Wan curtailing Heard’s role and Elon Musk, of all people, stepping in to support his former flame, here’s everything we know about Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 controversy.

The ‘Aquaman 2’ controversy unravelled

On the same day in mid-September when Warner Bros. released the trailer for their film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, embarrassing documents from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial emerged on Reddit, sparking a new controversy that engulfed DC Comics as well.

These documents, which included raw notes from Heard’s therapist, were a part of last year’s high-profile trial, in which Depp largely emerged victorious. As per the therapist’s notes, there was a tense atmosphere on the Aquaman set where an allegedly intoxicated Jason Momoa, dressed like Depp, seemingly pushed for Heard to be removed from her role as the aquatic superhero Mera.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes state. “Jason was drunk—late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.“

However, a spokesperson from DC has vehemently denied this claim, stating, “Jason Momoa always conducted himself professionally on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Another source asserted, “He isn’t emulating Johnny Depp; he has consistently adhered to that bohemian style.”

The controversy involving ‘Aquaman 2’ director James Wan and Amber Heard

Momoa wasn’t the only Aquaman figure to come under scrutiny. The therapy notes also portray Heard as feeling unsupported by the film’s director, James Wan, and treated as an outcast due to her high-profile legal battle with her ex-husband.

Notes from the therapist suggest that Wan raised his voice at Heard due to his inability to promote the film on social media, presumably because doing so would have sparked a backlash from her and Depp’s fans. DC, once again, rebuts these claims, with a spokesperson informing Variety that “James is known for treating members of his cast and crew with the utmost respect and for fostering a positive, collaborative environment on set— the Aquaman films were no exception.“

Elon Musk came to Amber Heard’s rescue

In an interesting twist to the ongoing Amber Heard Aquaman 2 controversy, during the trial, then-DC head Walter Hamada confirmed that discussions were held about removing Amber Heard from the film. So, that part is indeed true. However, in these new claims, it is suggested that one of the reasons that didn’t happen is because, apparently, Elon Musk threatened the studio with legal action if Heard was not reinstated for the sequel, which, ultimately, she was.

Why is Amber Heard’s screen time limited in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Rumours about Heard’s role and screen time being reduced in the film have been circulating as well.

However, in recent interviews, James Wan clarified these claims, stating that, while Heard’s character has a reduced role in the film, it was a narrative choice more than anything else.

“Mera is undeniably a significant character in the Aquaman world, and we want to respect the character. That’s the bottom line. I want to do justice to all the characters, but ultimately, I have this story to tell. In the first film, I told the story of Arthur and Mera, so in this one, I can focus on Arthur and Orm. It’s essentially a journey film with those two, with the other characters enriching their world.”

Well, the tides of controversy really seem to be getting the better of Aquaman 2 and they will only continue to rise until the film’s December 20 release. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will Amber Heard be a part of Aquaman 2?

Yes. While there are reports of Heard’s role in the film being quite limited, she has not been replaced. She is a part of Aquaman 2 and will be reprising her role.

– What happened to Jason Momoa and Amber Heard while shooting for Aquaman 2?

Reports suggest that Jason Momoa, allegedly appearing intoxicated and dressed like Johnny Depp, had conflicts with Amber Heard on the set of Aquaman 2. However, these claims have been disputed by DC Films.

