Who Is An Alpha Male As Shown In ‘Animal’ And Why Is It Generating Controversy?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for a certain kind of cinematic flair, has once again ignited debate and discussion with his latest movie, Animal. However, this time around it’s not just about a slap, it’s about eulogising alpha males and their controversial traits, sparking a heated debate on toxic masculinity and the subdued portrayal of women in his films.

In the spotlight is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh, a character shaped by daddy issues and an obsession with his absentee father, Balbir (played by Anil Kapoor). Ranvijay, portrayed as the prototype of an alpha male, woos Rashmika Mandana‘s Geetanjali by emphasising traits like hunting prowess and providing for the family, creating a narrative that has raised eyebrows for its overtly misogynistic undertones. The mention of male genitalia, both in all seriousness and humour, further dilutes the idea of healthy masculinity.

As the plot unfolds, Ranvijay evolves into a man surrounded by a bunch of alpha males who resort to violence as the ultimate solution to anything that bothers them. This uncalled-for dominance and toxic masculinity have triggered a wave of criticism, with audiences and film critics expressing their discontent with the film’s storyline and portrayal of characters.

However, before we unravel the ‘Alpha Male’ and ‘Toxic Masculinity’ controversy surrounding Animal, it’s essential to understand the concept of an alpha male.

What and who is an Alpha Male?

According to Red Pill praxeology expert Rollo Tomassi, the term alpha male is perhaps the most misunderstood within the manosphere lexicon. In highly socialised animal groups, such as wolves and other advanced primates, the alpha male is the most free to do whatever he pleases. This dominance and autonomy is not simply a product of physical prowess but is achieved through an interplay of potentially lethal force, power, social agreements and political alliances.

As per Wikipedia, the definition of an alpha male is the top-ranking male in a mammalian social group.

However, in a more human context, the term alpha male is often used to describe a dominant, confident and assertive man who exhibits leadership qualities. However, it’s important to note that using this term to describe human behaviour can be oversimplified and may not accurately capture the complexity of human social dynamics.

As such, it’s important to approach such terms with caution and recognise that human behaviour is diverse and influenced by a variety of factors, including culture, personal experiences and individual differences. Moreover, societal views on masculinity and leadership have evolved, challenging traditional stereotypes.

However, with evolving times, the concept of an ‘alpha male’ is now often criticised for perpetuating rigid and potentially harmful stereotypes about gender roles and behaviour and hence it is imperative to address toxic masculinity portrayed in films since it is a mass medium. Which brings us to…

Unravelling the ‘Animal’ Alpha Male controversy

The controversy surrounding Animal centres on Ranvijay, an ‘alpha male’ character, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who seeks revenge with a fiery determination, resorting to extreme measures like wielding a machine gun and slitting anyone apart with an axe who dares to cross him. The character’s moral ambiguity, offering a chance for redemption to his brother before a gruesome act, has divided opinions. Some hail him as a hero, while others condemn him as ‘violent and animalistic.’

Celebs slam ‘Animal’ for hailing a prototype of Alpha Male

this celebration of dominance and toxic masculinity has created quite a stir on the internet. The film has faced a significant backlash for its dominant portrayal of men and meek portrayal of women, with public figures like cricketer Jaydev Unadkat and lyricist Swanand Kirkire expressing disappointment and shame over the movie. Unadkat criticized the film in a now-deleted tweet, expressing regret over spending three hours on what he termed a ‘pathetically made movie’.

Renowned film critics, including Bhawana Somaaya, have labeled it as ‘overtly violent and misogynistic,’ drawing comparisons with Vanga’s previous works, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Actor Saloni Batra dubbed Ranbir and Bobby’s character in Animal as ‘problematic’ in an interview with DNA.

Despite this, Animal continues to thrive at the box office, prompting discussions on the audience’s taste and the broader responsibility of filmmakers.

So, what’s our social responsibility?

The alpha male Animal controversy raises questions about the role of social responsibility in entertainment. It has prompted a broader discussion on the consequences of depicting dark themes in films, with references to Kangana Ranaut’s past interview highlighting the need to address the potential negative influences of such portrayals.

However, amid the outcry and debates, Animal stands as a cinematic spectacle but what it actually should do is serve as a catalyst for introspection on the ethical responsibilities of filmmakers and the impact of their creations on society at large.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: IMDb/Animal)

