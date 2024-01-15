8 Most Anticipated Animated Movies Releasing In 2024: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Dragonkeeper’ And More

Over the years, animated films have consistently held a significant place among the year’s blockbuster releases, owing to their broad appeal, particularly among children and young adults. The 2024 release calendar is also studded with several noteworthy animated movies that promise much excitement for audiences.

In the lineup of animated movies for 2024, franchises are poised to take centre stage. Major studios, including Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, DreamWorks and Illumination, are all gearing up for new releases. Notably, the number of original works from these studios is relatively limited compared to newer titles being added to their established franchises such as Inside Out, Kung Fu Panda and Despicable Me.

So if you are curious to know what animated movies are releasing in 2024, we have got you covered! From Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, Spellbound and Dragonkeeper to Orion and the Dark, here are eight exciting animated movies we are waiting for in 2024.

8 best animated movies set to release in 2024

Orion and the Dark

Adapted from Emma Yarlett’s book, Orion and the Dark revolves around a timid boy named Orion, who encounters his greatest fear, darkness personified. He then embarks on a global journey with Dark to overcome his fears.

The movie marks Sean Charmatz’s feature directorial debut and is written by Charlie Kaufman. Additionally, the film is produced by DreamWorks Animation and brought to life through animation by Mikros Animation and is set to premiere on Netflix.

Release date: 2 February

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 serves as the latest instalment in the popular Kung Fu Panda franchise. Directed by Mike Mitchell and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine, the film brings back familiar voices with Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston and Ian McShane reprising their roles from the earlier films.

The official synopsis of Kung Fu Panda 4 reads: “Po, the Dragon Warrior is called upon by destiny to… give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. In addition to this, Po must also seek a successor for the role of the Dragon Warrior. While Po aims to fulfil his leadership duties, Davis’ Chameleon seeks to bring evil back to the Valley of Peace via the ‘Staff of Wisdom’, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.”

Release date: 29 March

The Garfield Movie

The Garfield Movie is an animated comedy film that draws inspiration from Jim Davis’s iconic comic strip, Garfield. Helmed by director Mark Dindal and driven by a screenplay crafted by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, the movie features Chris Pratt as Garfield. The star-studded cast includes the vocal talents of Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang.

The official synopsis on IMDb reads: “Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.”

Release date: 14 May

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2, the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie from 2015, continues the story with Riley, as she navigates the complexities of growing up and discovers new emotions influencing her world. Directed by Kelsey Mann in his feature debut and written by Meg LeFauve, the film reunites the voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black, who reprise their roles as Joy, Sadness and Anger.

Additionally, the cast is joined by the talents of Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Maya Hawke as Fear, Disgust and Anxiety, respectively. The new additions promise to bring fresh perspectives and emotions to the imaginative world of the original film.

Release date: 9 June

Despicable Me 4

In Despicable Me 4, the notorious mastermind Gru and the lovable Minions make a triumphant return in the latest instalment of the beloved Despicable Me franchise. The film features the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove and Steve Coogan.

Directed by Patrick Delage and Chris Renaud, this new chapter promises to deliver the same blend of humour and adventure that has endeared audiences to the franchise.

Release date: 3 July

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a highly anticipated action-adventure comedy film that continues the cinematic journey based on the popular video game series published by Sega. Serving as the sequel to both Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the film is directed by Jeff Fowler and the screenplay is crafted by Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington.

The cast includes familiar faces such as James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub and Idris Elba. So, brace yourself for another thrilling adventure with Sonic and his friends in this exciting continuation of the thrilling animated film series.

Release date: 10 December

Spellbound

Spellbound is an animated musical fantasy film directed by Vicky Jenson. Set in the enchanting realm of Lumbria, the screenplay by Linda Woolverton, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin follows Princess Ellian, a young girl determined to break a spell that has divided her kingdom into two.

Produced by Skydance Animation, the movie features a star-studded cast including Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis and Nathan Lane.

Release date: TBD

Dragonkeeper

Dragonkeeper is a Spanish-Chinese animated fantasy adventure film co-directed by Salvador Simó and Li Jianping. The story unfolds in Han Imperial China and centres around the exploits of an enslaved girl named Ping and the ancient dragon Long Danzi.

In a kingdom where dragons have been banished, Ping, an orphan, stumbles upon one of the last remaining dragon eggs. To protect these mythical creatures from extinction, palace guards compel Ping to return the dragon egg to the ocean. Through her quest, Ping discovers her true destiny as a Dragonkeeper, adding layers of magic and intrigue to the tale.

Release date: TBD

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best animated movie releasing in 2024?

Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Kung Fu Panda 4 are some of the best animated movies releasing in 2024.

– Which is the best Disney animated movie releasing in 2024?

Inside Out 2 is the most anticipated movie to be released in 2024.