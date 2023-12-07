Missing Gon Freecss And Co? These 10 Anime Series Like ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Are Perfect For You

Hunter x Hunter is hailed as a shonen classic, filled with unique story arcs, remarkable characters and one of the most intricate power systems in the anime world. Targeted primarily at young audiences, the show has captured the imagination of fans from all age groups with its action-packed storylines, coming-of-age themes and thrilling adventures.

Written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, the series follows the story of a young boy named Gon Freecss. After discovering that his long-absent father is a famous Hunter — a licensed expert who specialises in extraordinary pursuits like uncovering rare creatures, seeking treasure, exploring uncharted territories and pursuing fugitives — Gon embarks on a quest to follow in his footsteps. Throughout his journey, he crosses paths with diverse Hunters and supernatural beings and faces a range of thrilling encounters.

However, the manga and anime are also known for their long breaks caused by Togashi’s frequent health complications. So, if you’re among those who have completed this extraordinary series and are waiting for it to come back from the hiatus, why not indulge in more animes like Hunter x Hunter?

For all those seeking someone like Gon and his Hunter friends, here are the 10 best anime that are similar to Hunter x Hunter because of their gripping stories and interesting characters.

Anime like ‘Hunter x Hunter’ to add to your binge-list

One Piece (1999)

Monkey D. Luffy is a young and ambitious pirate whose ultimate goal is to find the legendary treasure known as the One Piece. He sets sail with his diverse crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, each member possessing unique abilities and dreams of their own. Their adventure takes them across the vast and perilous Grand Line, encountering numerous islands, and powerful foes and forming alliances along the way. Luffy aims to assemble a crew strong enough to navigate the risky waters, facing rivals known as the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the Marines and other pirate crews.

One Piece is one of the anime series most often compared to Hunter x Hunter and the reason is quite evident. Just like Gon’s desire to be a skilled Hunter like his father, Luffy dreams of achieving the title of Pirate King getting inspired by Shanks, a father figure for the young adventurer. Moreover, both protagonists possess immense charm and wit.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Yu Yu Hakusho (1992)

Yusuke Urameshi is a rebellious teenager, who dies trying to rescue a child and is given a second chance at life if he undertakes certain trials in the afterlife. Under the guidance of Botan, a guide to the afterlife and Koenma, the son of the ruler of the afterlife, Yusuke becomes a Spirit Detective. His role involves investigating supernatural occurrences, defeating demons and maintaining the balance between the human world and the spirit realm. As he befriends Kuwabara, Hiei and Kurama, the team faces battles and participates in tournaments that test their strengths.

Just like Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho has also been crafted by Yoshihiro Togashi, which explains the numerous resemblances in their tone and pacing. While the latter leans more towards supernatural elements in certain aspects, both storylines incorporate tournament-based combat and progression.

IMDb rating: 8.5/1o

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventures (2012)

In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, members of the Joestar family, identifiable by a star-shaped birthmark on their left shoulder blade, put their extraordinary powers to noble use as they fight off grotesque villains. The story is divided into multiple parts with independent story arcs and characters only connected by the family name. While the initial six parts unfold within a connected storyline centred on the rivalry between Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando, the subsequent three parts occur in an alternate universe where the Joestar family’s lineage undergoes significant changes.

Much like Nen in Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Aventures is set in its own universe with the concept of distinctive powers like Stand and Hamon with odd rules such as Stand abilities are not universally applicable.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Made in Abyss (2017)

In the town of Orth, Riko resides at the Belchero Orphanage. Surrounding this town is an enigmatic and vast pit known as the Abyss. This Abyss holds remnants and artefacts from ancient civilisations, making it a sought-after location for Cave Raiders. These individuals take dangerous routes in the mist-filled Abyss in search of valuable relics. However, returning from these expeditions poses a risk due to the mysterious and potentially lethal Curse of the Abyss, which afflicts those who ascend. Among the revered Cave Raiders are those with the coveted title of White Whistles, including Riko’s presumed-deceased mother, Lyza, who embarked on a final journey into the Abyss.

Made in Abyss might appear cheerful on the surface yet it showcases dark themes similar to Hunter x Hunter. While it’s difficult to delve into the similarities in detail without giving away spoilers, let’s just say some characters meet drastic endings, like in HxH.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Dororo (2019)

Dororo tells the story of Hyakkimaru, a young warrior born without limbs, facial features and other body parts due to a pact made by his father with demons. Raised by a doctor, who equips him with prosthetic limbs and weapons, Hyakkimaru embarks on a quest to slay the demons and reclaim his stolen body parts. Dororo, a young thief, joins him, as they voyage through a war-torn feudal Japan, encountering human and supernatural adversaries.

Despite the distinct differences in terms of setting, plot, and themes, both series emphasise the growth and development of their young main characters. Both Hyakkimaru and Gon Freecss undergo personal transformations throughout their respective journeys, facing challenges that test their resolve and shape their identities.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

The Promised Neverland (2019)

The Promised Neverland’s story is set in a world where children are raised in an idyllic orphanage called Grace Field House. However, the orphans gradually uncover the truth that they are being raised as livestock for demons who feast on human flesh. The story follows the main characters, including Emma, Norman and Ray, as they devise a plan to escape from the orphanage and avoid becoming the next meal for these demons.

Reminiscent of the Chimera Ant arc in Hunter x Hunter, where Gon and the group learn that a species known as Chimera Ants is feasting on humans, the unravelling of the horrific truth plays out similarly in The Promised Neverland. With dark undertones, the main characters in both series must confront the horrifying reality of their situation and find a way to escape.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Dr Stone (2019)

Set in an extraordinary world, Dr. Stone is about society after an event called the “Petra Beam” has turned all of humanity into stone statues for thousands of years. The story follows Senku Ishigami, a brilliant high school student with a passion for science. By a stroke of luck, Senku breaks free from his stone prison and is determined to bring civilisation back to its former glory using science. As he brings back his childhood friend Taiju Oki to life, the two embark on a mission to create a cure to revive all of humanity from its stony slumber.

While Dr. Stone might not have action sequences like HxH, the series also focuses on young characters striving for greatness while dealing with challenging and unfamiliar territory.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Akame ga Kill! (2014)

Akame ga Kill! follows Tatsumi, a young warrior who ventures to the capital to join the military and earn money for his impoverished village. However, he soon discovers the city’s corruption and cruelty. Tatsumi joins a group known as Night Raid, a secret assassin organisation that targets corrupt officials and tyrannical leaders. Led by the cold and skilled Akame, the members of Night Raid possess unique weapons known as Imperial Arms, each with extraordinary abilities. As Tatsumi becomes a part of Night Raid, he learns about the corrupt nature of the empire and the danger it poses to its citizens.

For fans who enjoy the detailed action scenes in Hunter x Hunter, Akame Ga Kill! offers stunning moments and it has consistently managed to maintain dark moods throughout.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Seven Deadly Sins (2014)

Seven Deadly Sins starts with a group of legendary knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins framed for plotting to overthrow the kingdom of Liones. After supposedly being defeated by the Holy Knights, the Sins disband and disappear from the land. Ten years later, Princess Elizabeth embarks on a quest to find the Seven Deadly Sins and seek their help in reclaiming the kingdom from the corrupt Holy Knights, who have taken control. Her journey leads her to encounter Meliodas, the leader of the Sins, who runs a tavern named the Boar Hat.

Seven Deadly Sins and Hunter x Hunter feature an ensemble cast that has special abilities and plots featuring multiple twists and turns that make the viewing experience interesting. The protagonists in both series rely on their allies and develop deep connections throughout their journeys, supporting and protecting each other in times of need.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

No Game, No Life (2014)

Sora and Shiro are two step-siblings who are known in the online gaming world as Blank, a group of unbeatable gamers. They receive a challenge from Tet, a god from another realm, in a game of chess. Their victory leads to an invitation to a world where games reign supreme, Disboard. In this reality, the Ten Covenants spell makes the citizens resolve conflicts through games. Cheating is allowed as long as it remains undetected by opponents. After arriving in Disboard, they befriend Stephanie Dola, a key figure in Elkia, the human-inhabited nation facing decline. Sora and Shiro dive into a tournament to determine Elkia’s ruler and emerge victorious, aiming to challenge the other species in Disboard as humanity’s representatives.

In No Game, No Life, the intellectual challenges faced by the step-siblings are akin to the battles in Hunter x Hunter. Both series involve adventure and exploration as the protagonists journey through their respective worlds. While Sora and Shiro are transported to a new world where they seek to challenge and conquer the Ten Pledges governing the realm, Gon embarks on a journey to become a Hunter, exploring different locations, encountering various creatures, and facing numerous challenges along the way.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

