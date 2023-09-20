‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ Season 2: What Lies Ahead For This Gripping Crime Thriller?

Amazon Prime Video’s latest crime thriller, Bambai Meri Jaan, has captured the hearts of viewers in no time. Featuring a stellar cast including Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra and Amyra Dastur, the series, which is directed by Shujaat Saudagar, transports us to the post-Independence era when Mumbai’s underbelly witnessed the menacing ascent of crime. During this period, mafias and dons rose to power, casting a long shadow of organised crime and fear.

Bambai Meri Jaan draws its inspiration from the book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia by S. Hussain Zaidi, and its first season, which premiered on September 14, has received a thunderous response.

The very intriguing plot of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

*Spoilers for season 1 below*

The show’s standout element is Dara Kadri’s (Avinash Tiwary) rapid rise to power in a city dominated by formidable gangsters like Haji (Saurabh Sachdeva), Pathan (Nawab Shah) and Anna (Dinesh Prabhakar). It later unravels the saga of a dysfunctional family, where Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon) champions honesty and self-respect, while Dara and his siblings covet power and material wealth.

The series also navigates the trajectory that led to the intense rivalry between Dara and Pathan’s gangs, resulting in a bloodbath that ended only when Dara exacted revenge for his brother Saadiq’s (Jitin Gulati) death. The first season concluded with Dara’s gang eliminating Pathan and Chhota Babban (Aditya Rawal), a key member of the ‘D Company’.

Now with Season 1’s cliffhanger ending, fans are speculating about the possibility of Bambai Meri Jaan season 2. Given its inspiration from the world’s most notorious criminals and their diabolical deeds over the past three decades, viewers are craving deeper insights into their criminal lives and political games.

While Amazon Prime and Excel Entertainment haven’t officially confirmed the production of Bambai Meri Jaan season 2, here’s what you can expect from the likely follow-up to season 1.

Will ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ get a season 2?

For those who have followed the show, it’s clear that season 1 sets the stage for a sequel.

Kritika Kamra, who plays the role of Habiba Kadri (a character inspired by Haseena Parkar), shared significant insights into season 2 during a recent interview with an entertainment portal. She revealed that the script is in progress, although shooting dates remain unconfirmed. Kritika remarked,

“So this show was always conceived in three seasons. I mean it’s already written in a way, and even when you see it, it’s left on a cliffhanger. So it doesn’t end here; there was always an idea of a season 2 that had to be made.”

She further added,

“The writing is ongoing, the ideas are flowing, and they have a vision for subsequent seasons. Now, we’ll have to see when we return to shooting; that’s going to take some time.”

The potential storyline of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ season 2

It’s quite apparent that this show is based on the true life of notorious Indian gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. As such, the next season is expected to shed light on many incidents surrounding the infamous ‘D Company’, cementing their global notoriety for all the wrong reasons.

Season 2 may introduce another gangster, perhaps based on Tiger Memon, who lost most of his legitimate business during the Bombay riots of 1993. These riots led to a series of bomb blasts resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives. Viewers would likely want to witness Dara and his associates’ involvement in these events. It will also be intriguing to observe this man’s transformation into a most-wanted terrorist, a path that his father, Ismail, is bound to strictly oppose.

The next season may also delve into Dara’s entry into match-fixing and his aspirations to control the Hindi film industry, offering a unique layer of irony to the narrative.

Dara may find himself compelled to flee Dubai as well, given his involvement in the Bombay blasts. Chhota Babban, his trusted confidant, will likely rise in prominence, leading to potential conflicts and the formation of factions within the city. These challenges will likely promise a more complex and perilous journey for the characters in season 2.

The cast of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ season 2

Considering the array of characters established in the first season, the second instalment is poised to dive deeper into their stories. So, we can expect to see the return of all the familiar faces. Additionally, season 2 may introduce another gangster under a fictitious name to enrich the narrative.

Do we have a release date for ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ season 2?

While the official release date for season 2 remains unconfirmed, fans can anticipate the trailer dropping in 2024. Given that season 1 commenced production in 2020 and took approximately two years to complete, it might be some time before viewers can feast their eyes on the next chapter of this enthralling crime saga.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will Bambai Meri Jaan season 2 be released?

The official release date for Bambai Meri Jaan season 2 has not been confirmed yet, though the trailer is expected to drop in 2024.

– Is Bambai Meri Jaan season 2 confirmed?

While Amazon Prime and Excel Entertainment have not officially confirmed Bambai Meri Jaan season 2, it is strongly being hinted at. In fact, plans for a three-season arc are already in place.

