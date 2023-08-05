TV Shows Featuring Ahn Bo-Hyun, The Korean Actor Dating BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

With hit TV shows like See You in My 19th Life earning top ratings in South Korea and beyond, actor Ahn Bo-hyun is steadily becoming one of the most successful Hallyu stars. With his immense talent and charismatic smile, it’s little wonder then, that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has taken a fancy to him. Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment have both confirmed the rumours, stating,“They are getting to know each other with positive feelings.” If you too want to get to know Ahn Bo Hyun, here are his best TV shows to add to your watchlist today.

Starting out as a model in 2007, Ahn crossed over to acting in 2014. Since then, the South Korean actor has bagged various supporting roles in Korean TV shows like Descendants of the Sun (2016), Dokgo Rewind (2018) and Chinese drama Investiture of the Gods (2019).

While it took time for Ahn to land lead roles, he became an instant fan favourite after playing the protagonist in shows like Netflix’s hit series My Name (2021) and tvN’s popular K-drama Yumi’s Cells (2021).

Ahn’s realistic portrayal of Jeon Pil-do in one of his career-best television dramas, My Name, earned him the OTT Drama Actor Award for Excellence at the 8th APAN Star Awards in 2022. He also won the Best Emotive Award for the critically acclaimed drama Itaewon Class at the 2020 Winner Television/Film Awards.

According to a 2023 YTN report, “Ahn Bo Hyun has been offered the upcoming Korean crime drama Gold Spoon“; as we await his next project, here are some of Ahn’s most popular TV shows to binge on.

7 best TV shows starring BLACKPINK Jisoo’s boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun:

See You in My 19th Life (2023)

Directed by: Lee Na-jung

Other stars: Shin Hye-sun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Ahn Dong-goo

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Ban Ji-eum (Shin) has the special ability to remember her past lives. In her current (19th) life, she wants to reconnect with Moon Seo-Ha (Ahn), a boy she first met as a 12-year-old in her 18th life. When they meet, she discovers that Seo-Ha is repulsed by relationships in the present life. Will Ji-eum give up on her past memories and move on?

About the show: One of the most popular Ahn Bo-hyun TV shows of 2023, See You in My 19th Life is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name by Lee Hye.

Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022)

Directed by: Jin Chang-gyu

Other stars: Jo Bo-ah, Kim Woo-seok

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Do Bae-man (Ahn) is an uninterested military prosecutor, who works only for money. Meanwhile, Cha Woo-in (Jo) is a passionate rookie military prosecutor, who is keen on seeking the truth. When a case brings Bae-man and Woo-in together, the latter’s enthusiasm starts transforming Bae-man into an honest prosecutor.

My Name (2021)

Directed by: Kim Jin-min

Other stars: Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon

Episodes: 8

Synopsis: Yoon Ji-woo (Han), a member of an organised crime ring, is desperate to avenge her father. When she infiltrates the police force as an undercover agent to fulfil her mission, she grows close to Detective Jeon Pil-do (Ahn). Now, Ji-woo has to balance her task of taking down the culprits amid a blooming romance.

About the show: One of the most popular Ahn Bo-hyun TV shows, My Name enjoys a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Yumi’s Cells (2021)

Directed by: Lee Sang-yeob

Other stars: Kim Go-eun, Park Jin-young, Lee Yu-bi

Episodes: 14

Synopsis: Office worker Kim Yumi (Kim) is struggling to deal with her broken heart after her recent breakup. When Goo Woong (Ahn), a stoic gaming developer, starts showing interest in her, Yumi has to decide if she can trust another man again.

About the show: Told from the point of view of the protagonists’ brain cells, Yumi’s Cells is considered one of the best TV shows of Ahn Bo-hyun and explores the thoughts and feelings of the characters in a unique way.

Itaewon Class (2020)

Directed by: Kim Sung-yoon

Other stars: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Kwon Nara

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Park Sae-ro-yi’s (Park) life is changed after being expelled from school and put behind bars for punching Jang Geun-won (Ahn), the heir of one of the biggest restaurant chains in the country. Upon release, Sae-ro-yi opens a restaurant on South Korea’s popular Itaewon Street, going directly against the powerful Jang family’s established food company.

About the show: This popular Korean show is based on the 2016 webtoon of the same name by Jo Gwang-Jin.

Kairos (2020)

Directed by: Park Seung-woo

Other stars: Shin Sung-rok, Lee Se-young, Nam Gyu-ri

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Executive Kim Seo-Jin (Shin) and his beautiful wife Kang Hyun-chae (Nam) have a peaceful life until their young daughter gets kidnapped. To bring his child back, Seo-jin decides to time travel and change the past. He takes the help of his right-hand man, Seo Do-kyun (Ahn) unaware of the dark secrets the latter is hiding.

Her Private Life (2019)

Directed by: Hong Jong-chan

Other stars: Kim Jae-wook, Park Min-young, One

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Art curator Sung Deok-mi (Park) lives a dual life as an idol fan until she is pursued by her boss Ryan Gold (Kim). However, when gym instructor Nam Eun-gi (Ahn) also takes a liking for Deok-mi, it becomes difficult for the lovebirds to be together.

About the show: This romantic comedy is adapted from the 2007 novel Noona Paen Datkom by acclaimed South Korean writer Kim Sung-Yeon.

