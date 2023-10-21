15 Best Anime Series For Beginners To Get A Taste Of The Genre

Swiftly emerging as one of the most highly sought-after forms of global entertainment, the rise of Japanese anime has piqued the interest of viewers globally, making them wonder which is the best anime series to watch for beginners.

We’ve all been there — not knowing where to start, multiple friends recommending their favourite shows and juggling to comprehend subtitles with context in a new world. Overall, it can be an intimidating process to start from scratch. Especially when many beloved anime series tend to be quite extensive. Case in point: One Piece consists of more than 1,000 episodes, which could sound quite overwhelming for anyone starting this genre.

However, if you have decided to enter the anime universe of heart-pounding action sequences, delightful stories and visually stunning animations, there are multiple manga-adapted series waiting to help you enter the realm. For example, One-Punch Man is about a satirical take on superheroes and Death Note’s psychologically thrilling plot has garnered praise over the years, making them some of the best anime series to watch, especially for the newbies.

Without further ado, let us check out the selection of series specifically curated for beginners, including adults and teenagers, to ensure a smooth transition into the anime universe. They encompass a variety of themes and genres, offering something for everyone.

So, sit back, relax, and dive into the enchanting world of some of the best anime series.

Best anime series to watch for beginners: 15 hand-picked tales to commence your journey

Fullmetal Alchemist (2009)

Set in a fictional world with alchemy as a central concept, Fullmetal Alchemist follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who use alchemy to try to bring their mother back to life after her death. However, when their forbidden experiment goes wrong, Edward loses his left leg and Alphonse loses his entire body. In a desperate attempt to save his brother, Edward sacrifices his right arm to bind Alphonse’s soul to a suit of armour. The series then follows the brothers as they embark on a quest to find the Philosopher’s Stone, a powerful alchemical artefact that could help them restore their bodies. Along the way, the brothers uncover dark secrets and confront various dilemmas.

IMDb rating: 9.1/10

Death Note (2006)

Light Yagami, a high school student stumbles upon a mysterious notebook called the Death Note, which has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it, provided the writer knows the person’s face. Light, who is disappointed with the state of the world and its justice system, decides to use the Death Note to rid the world of criminals and create a world reigned by him. However, his actions attract the attention of law enforcement agencies and a brilliant detective known only as L.

As the story progresses, this anime series turns into a cat-and-mouse game between Light and L as they try to outwit each other.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Steins;Gate (2011)

Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist who, along with his friends, creates a makeshift time machine using a microwave and a mobile phone. The group accidentally discovers that they can send text messages to the past, which leads to a series of experiments with time travel. However, they soon realise that changing the past has disastrous consequences. Now, they must work to decipher the secrets behind the technology they have stumbled upon and try to prevent a global catastrophe.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

One-Punch Man (2015)

Saitama is a superhero, who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. However, the One-Punch Man is often bored and unfulfilled due to the lack of a worthy opponent and gets frustrated. As the story progresses, he comes across other heroes and villains in the Hero Association, a group of superheroes that defend the world against monsters and threats. He forms a variety of relationships with other characters, including Genos, a cyborg hero seeking revenge against a powerful villain.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Demon Slayer (2019)

Demon Slayer is set in Japan during the Taishō era, wherein Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy earns a living by selling charcoal. One day, he returns home to find his entire family slaughtered and his sister, Nezuko, turned into a demon. He somehow survives and sets on to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a way to turn Nezuko back into a human. These slayers are trained to combat supernatural creatures that prey on humans, using different types of sword techniques.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Your Lie in April (2014)

Kōsei Arima is a piano prodigy, who loses his ability to hear after his mother’s death. Unable to hear the music he plays, he enters a state of depression and isolation. However, his life takes a turn when he meets Kaori Miyazono, a free-spirited violinist. Her lively and unconventional approach to music and life helps Kōsei rediscover his love for music and see the world in a new light. Later on, they partner up to perform in a music competition.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Fruits Basket (2019)

Tohru Honda, a high school girl finds herself living with the Sohma family after a series of events. Things get interesting when she learns a bewildering secret: some members of the Sohma family are cursed to transform into animals from the Chinese zodiac when hugged by the opposite sex. The anime explores the interactions and relationships between the Sohma family members and Tohru.

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Erased (2016)

Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old manga artist possesses a unique ability known as Reviva, that allows him to transport his consciousness back in time just before a life-threatening event, granting him the power to avert such incidents. However, when an unidentified killer murders his mother in their home, Satoru’s remarkable skill sends him back a full eighteen years into the past. In this new timeline, Satoru is presented with the opportunity not only to save his mother from her tragic fate but also to prevent a horrifying kidnapping that claimed the lives of three of his childhood friends.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Spy x Family (2022)

Twilight, an expert spy, takes up the identity of a psychiatrist named Loid Forger. The reason? To construct a fabricated family as a disguise to investigate the inner circle of the influential political leader Donovan Desmond. However, little does Loid know that his seemingly simple wife Yor is a secret assassin known as the Thorn Princess. Adding another layer of complexity to the plot, their innocent daughter, Anya, possesses telepathic abilities.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Kotaro Lives Alone (2022)

When 4-year-old boy Kotaro Sato moves to a new apartment building, he discovers his neighbour is Shin Karino, an aspiring manga artist with multiple setbacks in his career. Kotaro lives by himself and appears not only self-sufficient but also more well-adjusted compared to his unconventional neighbours. As the series unfolds, it becomes clear that his upbringing has been challenging. There are implications that his parents neglected him, and at some point, his mother abandoned both him and his father.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Bleach (2004)

In Bleach, we see the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenager with the ability to see ghosts. His life takes a serious turn when he unintentionally acquires the powers of a Soul Reaper, a celestial being responsible for protecting the living world from evil spirits known as Hollows. Ichigo is tasked with defending humanity from Hollows and helping guide the souls of the deceased to the afterlife in the Soul Society. As the series unfolds, he forms alliances with other Soul Reapers and encounters various threats, including powerful enemies, corrupt organisations and complex situations.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Toradora! (2008)

Toradora! follows the high school lives of Ryuuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka, who team up to help each other win over their crushes. As they work together, their dynamic shifts from reluctant partners to close friends. Amid comedic mishaps and misunderstandings, both Ryuuji and Taiga discover that their initial crushes were not who they truly needed in their lives. Over time, they realise their feelings for each other.

Will they express their love for each other? Watch this romantic drama, touted to be one of the best animes for beginners, to find out!

IMDb rating: 8/10

My Happy Marriage (2023)

In an alternate version of the Taishō era, where supernatural phenomena and magic are real but on the wane, Miyo Saimori lacks any mystical abilities and is forced to serve her abusive stepmother. When Miyo reaches a marriageable age, her dreams of a better life are shattered upon learning the identity of her fiancé — Kiyoka Kudou.

The commander known for his cold behaviour has a record of driving away his previous bride-to-be within just three days. With no other place to call home, Miyo reluctantly accepts her fate. However, she soon discovers that her soon-to-be husband is nothing like the monstrous figure she anticipated.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Orange (2016)

Orange centres around Naho Takamiya, a high school student, who receives a letter from her future self. The letter contains detailed instructions about events that are going to unfold, including the arrival of a new transfer student named Kakeru Naruse. The future Naho regrets not being able to save Kakeru from a tragic accident, and she wants her past self to change the course of events to prevent this tragedy.

As Naho and her friends receive letters from their future selves, they struggle to understand and accept the gravity of the situation. They work together to make the right decisions and create a better future for Kakeru, who is dealing with his inner struggles.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

The Way of the Househusband (2021)

Tatsu, a notorious and dreaded yakuza leader known as the Immortal Dragon, decides to leave his life of crime behind to become a househusband, supporting his kyariaūman wife, Miku.

One of the best anime for beginners, the series is comprised of separate episodes, each portraying comical situations. These situations often revolve around the stark contrast between Tatsu’s ordinary domestic duties as a stay-at-home husband and his intimidating personality and appearance. He frequently encounters former yakuza acquaintances and rivals, leading to humorous confrontations and scenarios.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Death Note and One Punch Man)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best anime series for beginners?

One-Punch Man, Death Note, Fullmetal Alchemist, Orange and Bleach are some of the best animes for beginners to watch.